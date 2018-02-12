Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando seeks series win over Wheeling

WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â OSB Radio via Mixlr

TODAY:Â The Solar Bears (21-21-5-1) face the Wheeling Nailers (27-20-4-0) for the final time in the 2017-18 regular season. Each team has taken a win in the three-game series, with Orlando outscoring Wheeling by a total of 10-8.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, four points ahead of fifth-place Greenville - the Swamp Rabbit have one game in hand on the Solar Bears. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with three games in hand on the Gladiators.

RANKIN CREDITED WITH ADDITIONAL ASSIST:Â Forward-turned-defenseman Kyle Rankin had already enjoyed his best offensive game of the season on Sunday, dishing out two assists. A subsequent score correction following the conclusion of the game added a third helper on the day to the second-year pro, who has played the last several games on the blue line for Orlando, paired with captain Sean Zimmerman.

BEREHOWSKY ONE WIN FROM HISTORY:Â Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky only needs one more victory to pass Vince Williams for sole possession of the most coaching wins in ECHL Solar Bears history. With a 80-79-22 record over 181 games, Berehowsky has already coached the most games in franchise history.

PERRY RE-GAINING GOAL-SCORING TOUCH: Forward Joe Perry is tied with J.J. Piccinich for the team goal-scoring lead in the month of February, tallying four goals in five games. Perry also leads Orlando with three goals against Wheeling in the regular season series.

POSPISIL BACK IN LINEUP: After sitting out the previous two games against Wheeling, rookie forward Kristian Pospisil is expected to make a return to the lineup tonight. Pospisil is tied for second in goal-scoring among rookie skaters for Orlando this season, and the team has posted a 9-3-0-0 record when he records a point.

STREAKS:

Joe Perry - 2-game goal streak (3g)

Hunter Fejes - 2-game assist streak (3a)

Sam Jardine - 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

MILESTONES:

Drake Berehowsky - 1 win to pass Vince Williams (80) for sole possession of most head coaching victories in ECHL Solar Bears history

Alex Gudbranson - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a)

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (36-11-0-1) closed out a weekend sweep of the Binghamton Devils with a 5-2 victory on Sunday, and are now the winners of seven straight. The Marlies resume play on Friday at Belleville The Toronto Maple Leafs (33-19-5-0) get back to work tonight at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears welcome the expansion Worcester Railers to Orlando for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

