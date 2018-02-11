Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers
VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
DATE:Â Sunday, Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN:Â OSB Radio via Mixlr
PROMOTIONS:
FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - This season during Sunday SolarÂ Bears home games, 200 FREE tickets will be made available toÂ FAIRWINDS members who show theirÂ FAIRWINDSÂ debit or credit card (limit 2 FREE tickets per card), as well as their ID, at ticket windows 11 or 12. Even if you're running a bit late, allÂ FAIRWINDSÂ members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that day's game once all free tickets have been claimed -Â click hereÂ for more information.Â
TODAY:Â The Solar Bears (21-21-5-1) host the Wheeling Nailers (26-20-4-0) for the second meeting of the three-game regular season series.
PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, four points ahead of fifth-place Greenville. Orlando is also five points back of third-place Atlanta, with four games in hand on the Gladiators.
SOLAR BEARS LOOK FOR REPEAT DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE:Â Orlando's defenders did an excellent job in limiting the quantity of shots against from the Nailers on Friday - Orlando held Wheeling to a season-low two shots in the third period, and a season-low 24 shots overall.
BEREHOWSKY ONE WIN FROM HISTORY:Â Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky only needs one more victory to pass Vince Williams for sole possession of the most coaching wins in ECHL Solar Bears history. With a 80-79-22 record over 181 games, Berehowsky has already coached the most games in franchise history.
MONFREDO & GUDBRANSON PROVIDING CLUTCH OFFENSE: Defensemen Alex Gudbranson and Mike Monfredo each picked up their third multi-point games of the season in Friday's win. The pair have largely been kept together when healthy this season, and the team has posted a 3-0-0-0 record when either player records a multi-point game.
STREAKS:
J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (4g-2a)
Mike Monfredo - 3-game assist streak (1g-6a)
Joshua Winquist - 3-game point streak (2g-2a)
MILESTONES:
Drake Berehowsky - 1 win to pass Vince Williams (80) for sole possession of most head coaching victories in ECHL Solar Bears history
Alex Gudbranson - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a)
Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists
Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)
AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (35-11-0-1) won their sixth straight game on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils, and round out a busy three-in-three weekend this afternoon in a rematch with Binghamton at 4 p.m. The Toronto Maple Leafs (33-19-5-0) doubled up the Ottawa Senators yesterday and return to action tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their regular season series with the Nailers on Monday, Feb. 12 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.
