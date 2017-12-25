News Release

Orlando hosts Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Tijuana Flats

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

WATCH: WRBW My65 Orlando (CenturyLink PrismTV channel 5, 1005 [HD]; Charter Spectrum channel 6, 1065 [HD]) and ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio on Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Tijuana Flats - Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and other stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal in tonight\'s game. The teddy bears and stuffed animals collected will be donated to United Against Poverty. Gift of Sight Night, presented by Hunter Vision - Fans will have a chance to enter to win $2,500 towards LASIK, courtesy of Hunter Vision. Ugly Sweater jerseys - The Solar Bears will take the ice against the Admirals wearing their Ugly Sweater jerseys. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off following tonight\'s game. Fans are also encouraged to wear the own ugly sweaters to get into the holiday spirit! Televised game - Tonight\'s game is the first of three games to be televised on WRBW My65 Orlando during the 2017-18 regular season.

TONIGHT: The Solar Bears (11-14-4-0) play their fifth consecutive game against the Norfolk Admirals (10-17-1-0) after dropping a close 2-0 decision on Thursday. Orlando will host Norfolk two more times this season in late February.

JARDINE REASSIGNED BY MARLIES: Defenseman Sam Jardine is expected to be in the lineup tonight after being reassigned by the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The third-year defender made his debut with Toronto earlier this week and picked up an assist in his lone game with the Marlies.

VALLEAU TO SIT OUT: It is also expected that the Solar Bears will be without the services of blueliner Nolan Valleau, who has been placed on reserve and will not dress for the first time this season. Valleau is tied for the league lead in scoring among defensemen with 26 points, and also leads all skaters in power-play points with 15.

SOLAR BEARS TO LEAN HEAVILY ON WINQUIST & NOVAK: In Valleau\'s absence, the Solar Bears will look to Joshua Winquist and Max Novak to pick up the slack on the man advantage - Winquist is second on the team with 14 power-play points, and Novak is third with 11.

HEETER TO MAKE 50TH CAREER ECHL APPEARANCE: Goaltender Cal Heeter is projected to get the start in between the pipes tonight for Orlando, marking his 50th career ECHL regular season game. The goalie first made his ECHL debut during the 2012-13 with the now-defunct Trenton Titans while playing within the Philadelphia Flyers development system, and has a lifetime record of 28-13-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .900 save percentage with one shutout in the premier AA hockey league.

STREAKS:

J.C. Campagna - 2-game assist streak (3a)

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

Joe Perry - needs 2 goals to tie Brett Findlay for second place in franchise history

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies (22-8-0-0) battled for a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets, and are back in action The Marlies will have a chance for revenge against Utica tomorrow night. The Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-1-0) take on the New York Rangers in an Original Six matchup tonight at 7 p.m.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

