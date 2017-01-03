Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Manchester Monarchs

Orlando hosts Manchester in lone meeting of 2016-17 regular season

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-4-1) vs. Manchester Monarchs (20-8-1-1)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears host the Manchester Monarchs for the first and only meeting between the two teams during the regular season.

ONE MORE ASSIST FOR MANDERSON:

Denver Manderson was retroactively awarded an additional assist from Saturday's game against Greenville, giving him three assists overall in the contest. He has had four three-point games this season, and his 10 multi-point games leads Orlando. He now sits at 101 career points (32g-69a) in 109 games with the Solar Bears, making him only the second player in team history after Jacob Cepis (112 points) to reach the century mark.

MILLER CARRIES MULTI-POINT EFFORT INTO CLASH WITH MANCHESTER:

Brenden Miller was one of Orlando's stronger performers offensively against the Monarchs last season, as he posted a goal and two assists in four games against Manchester. The second-year defenseman heads into tonight's matchup with a two-game point streak of two goals and an assist over that span.

KASKISUO EXPECTED TO START AGAINST MONARCHS:

Kaskimir Kaskisuo should get the nod in goal tonight against Manchester, and is coming off a month in which he went 4-1-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 0-0-0-0

Home: 0-0-0-0

Road: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 2-3-0-1

2015-16 Home: 0-2-0-1

2015-16 Away: 2-1-0-0

Last 5 Years: 2-3-0-1

Last 5 Years Home: 0-2-0-1

Last 5 Years Away: 2-1-0-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Faille & Manderson - 34

Goals: Perry - 18

Assists: Manderson - 25

+/-: Manderson - +14

PIM: Doherty - 49

SOG: Faille - 124

BEAR TRACKER

Crane: Two points from 100 career ECHL points (53g-45a) STREAKS

Faille: 4-game point streak (2g-3a)Marchment: 3-game point streak (2g-1a)Miller: 2-game point streak (2g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies take on the Manitoba Moose tonight at 8 p.m. when they take the ice at the MTS Centre, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off of their thrilling 5-4 overtime win over Detroit on New Year's Day in the Centennial Classic and visit the Washington Capitals this evening at 7 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Military Appreciation Night & Patriotic Jersey - Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m.Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Thursday, Jan. 26 - 7 p.m. - First-ever meeting between Orlando and the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup championsSolar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1:30 p.m. - UCF vs. UF game following Solar Bears game

