Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando hosts First Responders Appreciation Night against Greenville

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (22-15-5-2) vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-17-4-1)

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.

PROMOTION: First Responders Appreciation Night - The Solar Bears are excited to host the Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue hockey teams in the fifth annual Guns n' Hoses charity game this afternoon at 2 p.m. Fans who have purchased a ticket for tonight's game can enter through the administrative entrance of the Amway Center at 1:30 p.m. Click here for a full set of instructions if you plan on attending the charity hockey game.

The Solar Bears will continue the tradition established last season in which the First Responders Appreciation jersey design would be inspired by the uniforms of the winning team from the previous year's Guns n' Hoses charity game. As such, the Solar Bears will wear special police-themed jerseys on Saturday night during their game against Greenville, resulting from the Central Florida Enforcers' 4-3 victory over Orange County Fire Rescue in last year's Guns n' Hoses charity game.

Fans can support the Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue and their respective charities by purchasing tickets for tonight's game through the following links. A portion of the ticket proceeds collected through the links below will be donated directly back to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation:

CENTRAL FLORIDA ENFORCERS - http://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/enforcersORANGE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE - http://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/OCFire

TONIGHT:

The Solar Bears face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the second time in three nights on home ice. Orlando is currently seeded third in the South Division following South Carolina's overtime win last night in Manchester; South Carolina, Orlando and Greenville have an equal 51 points. The Solar Bears hold the tiebreaker in the standings over Greenville with a superior goal differential, as both have the same number of regulation and overtime wins (21). An Orlando victory tonight of any kind coupled with a South Carolina loss of any kind will result in the Solar Bears moving back up into second place.

KASKISUO BOUNCES BACK:

Kaskimir Kaskisuo's latest start on Thursday resulted in a 36-save effort, and gave the goalie his 10th victory of the. The rookie is remains undefeated at 7-0-0 in games in which he starts and allows two or fewer goals.

SHAPIRO SOLID IN DEBUT:

Newcomer Kyle Shapiro registered the secondary assist on Joe Perry's game-winning goal on Thursday, and appeared to fit right into the lineup while paired with captain Eric Baier, who had returned from a two-game absence.

DANFORD ROUNDING OUT OFFENSIVE GAME:

After missing several games in late December and early January, defensman Ben Danford appears to have stepped his offensive performance up as of late, contributing two goals and six assists along with a +3 rating over his last eight games.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 4-1-2-1

Home: 2-0-1-1

Road: 2-1-1-0

2015-16 Overall: 5-4-0-0

2015-16 Home: 3-1-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-3-0-0

Last 5 Years: 23-14-2-4

Last 5 Years Home: 15-4-1-4

Last 5 Years Away: 8-10-1-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 42

Goals: Perry - 22

Assists: Manderson - 31

+/-: Block - +11

PIM: Miller - 52

SOG: Manderson - 133

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Two points from 100 career Solar Bears points (32g-66a) STREAKS

Angeli: 4-game point streak (2g-3a)Danford: 2-game point streak (1g-2a)Miller: 2-game point streak (1g-2a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies return to action this afternoon when they visit the Syracuse Crunch at 3 p.m. The Maple Leafs battle the Boston Bruins in an Original Six matchup tonight at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

APP:

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Thursday, Feb. 16 - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers throughout the Amway Center. Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs.Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Friday, Feb. 17 - 7 p.m. - Faith & Family Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A.Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Sunday, Feb. 19 - 1:30 p.m. - Faith & Family Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

