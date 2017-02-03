Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GAME PREVIEW: SOLAR BEARS VS. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Orlando begins run of 15 straight games against divisional opponents with Greenville

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (21-15-5-2) vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-16-4-1)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

PROMOTION: Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers

throughout the Amway Center. Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs. If Orlando scores the first goal of the game, fans can bring their tickets to Ferg's Depot after the game to receive a free special Solar Bears appetizer with the purchase of a beverage.

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears begin a string of 15 consecutive games against South Division opponents, starting with the first of two matches in three nights against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Orlando remains unbeaten in regulation on home ice against Greenville this season through three matches, going 1-0-1-1 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

SOLAR BEARS ADD D-MAN KYLE SHAPIRO:

Orlando has added defenseman Kyle Shapiro. Shapiro, 27, was most recently with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the SPHL, where he has posted nine points (2g-7a) and 34 penalty minutes in 15 games. Shapiro also skated in one game with the Indy Fuel this season, and 10 matches with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, where he logged six points (1g-5a) and two penalty minutes in 10 games.

Shapiro has also previously skated with the Evansville Icemen of the ECHL and the Columbus Cottonmouths of the SPHL.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ambler, Penn. played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Division III Nichols College, where he recored 60 points (18g-42a) and 209 penalty minutes in 107 games for the Bison.

ANGELI EXTENDS POINT STREAK:

Darik Angeli's two-assist outing on Sunday gave the forward a new season-high point streak with the Solar Bears, having amassed a goal and three assists in three games; he now has eight points (4g-4a) over his last nine games for Orlando.

CRANE COMING OFF SEASON-HIGH:

Chris Crane also enjoyed a solid performance for Orlando on Sunday, as his two goals matched a season-high with the Solar Bears and set a new personal-best while in the City Beautiful, as he enjoyed a three-point afternoon for the home team.

POWER PLAY TEST:

Orlando's power play has fared well against Greenville this season, as the Solar Bears have gone 6-for-32 (18.8%) on the man advantage against the Swamp Rabbits; this is slightly above the team's season-long performance against all opponents of 33-for-193 (17.1%).

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 3-1-2-1

Home: 1-0-1-1

Road: 2-1-1-0

2015-16 Overall: 5-4-0-0

2015-16 Home: 3-1-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-3-0-0

Last 5 Years: 22-14-2-4

Last 5 Years Home: 14-4-1-4

Last 5 Years Away: 8-10-1-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 42

Goals: Perry - 21

Assists: Manderson - 31

+/-: Block - +11

PIM: Miller - 45

SOG: Manderson - 133

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Two points from 100 career Solar Bears points (32g-66a) STREAKS

Angeli: 3-game point streak (1g-3a)Crane: 2-game point streak (2g-2a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies are idle today following the AHL All-Star break earlier this week and return to action on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. The Maple Leafs fell 6-3 to Dallas on Tuesday and take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at Scottrade Center at 9 p.m. ET.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Feb. 4 - 7 p.m. - Guns n' Hoses charity game between Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue at 2 p.m., Solar Bears will wear specialty police-themed jerseys during the game against the Swamp Rabbits.Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Thursday, Feb. 16 - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers throughout the Amway Center. Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs.Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Friday, Feb. 17 - 7 p.m. - Faith & Family Weekend presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A.

