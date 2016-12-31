Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Orlando seeks revenge in New Year's Eve battle with Greenville

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-4-0) vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-12-2-0)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Visit our website or download the new Solar Bears mobile app to listen to the game via Mixlr

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears conclude 2016 with a New Year's Eve clash against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Orlando leads the regular season series with eight standings points earned from a 3-2-1-0 head-to-head record.

FAILLE TAKES OVER TEAM SCORING LEAD AGAINST GREENVILLE:

With his two-assist outing last night, Eric Faille has taken over the team lead against the Swamp Rabbits this season with six points (2g-4a) in six games; his 33 points also gives him the team scoring lead on the 2016-17 season. Recently-acquired forward Alex Gacek should also be a valuable asset against the Swamp Rabbits in particular, as he accumulated five points (3g-2a) in six games against Greenville while he was still with the South Carolina Stingrays.

CAMERANESI STILL TOPS AMONG ROOKIES:

Tony Cameranesi's goal last night ties him with Fort Wayne's Mike Cazzola at 13 for the league rookie goal-scoring title - Cameranesi also leads all first-year players with 106 shots on goal.

DOHERTY SHOWCASING SKILL AND SIZE:

Taylor Doherty enjoyed one of his more productive outings of the season in last night's game against Greenville, as he had his second multi-point night of the year and added two shots on goal. His assist on Patrick Watling's goal showcased the finesse that the hulking defenseman possesses, and he currently is second among defenseman in the Eastern Conference with a +14.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 3-1-2-0

Home: 1-0-1-0

Road: 2-1-1-0

2015-16 Overall: 5-4-0-0

2015-16 Home: 3-1-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-3-0-0

Last 5 Years: 22-14-2-3

Last 5 Years Home: 14-4-1-3

Last 5 Years Away: 8-10-1-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Faille - 33

Goals: Perry - 17

Assists: Manderson - 22

+/-: Doherty - +14

PIM: Doherty - 40

SOG: Faille - 119

BEAR TRACKER

Crane: Two points from 100 career ECHL points (53g-45a)Manderson: Two points from 100 points with Orlando (32g-66a) STREAKS

Faille: 3-game point streak (1g-3a)Watling: 3-game point streak (1g-4a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

Brett Findlay was held off the scoresheet as the Toronto Marlies fell last night by a 4-2 score at Albany, while the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic on New Year's Day.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Manchester Monarchs - Tuesday, Jan. 3 - 7 p.m. - Only 2016-17 regular season meeting against North Division-leading ManchesterMilitary Appreciation Night & Patriotic Jersey - Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m.Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Thursday, Jan. 26 - 7 p.m. - First-ever meeting between Orlando and the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup champions

