Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando battles Greenville in first of two meetings to close out 2016

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-0) vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-12-2-0)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Visit our website or download the new Solar Bears mobile app to listen to the game via Mixlr

PROMOTION: Coors Light Countdown to New Year's - Purchase BOGO tickets for tonight's game for as little as $16! Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coors to take advantage of this offer for tonight and tomorrow's matches against Greenville.

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears close out the 2016 calendar year with the first of two games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. This is the first evening home game for the Solar Bears against the Swamp Rabbits after coming away with a 7-4 victory during the team's School Day game on Nov. 17 in Drake Berehowsky's return behind the bench for Orlando.

KASKISUO EXPECTED TO START:

Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo got his first win of the season against Greenville back in early November, and since his Dec. 6 victory over the Swamp Rabbits, the rookie netminder has posted a 4-1-1 record and has had five outings of 32 saves or more. He will get his first start since Dec. 21 at Florida.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SPECIAL TEAMS ALMOST IDENTICAL:

Through their five meetings against each other this season, the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits are nearly carbon copies against each other where special teams are concerned. Orlando is 5-for-24 (20.8%) on the man advantage against Greenville, while the Swamp Rabbits are 5-for-25 (20%).

BAIER DISHING THE PUCK:

Eric Baier leads Orlando with five assists against Greenville this season, accounting for over 40% of his assists in 2016-17. The veteran defenseman has recorded 19 points (2g-17a) in 28 career games played with Orlando against the Swamp Rabbits.

BROUILLARD LEADING ROOKIE BLUELINERS:

With another goal in Tuesday's performance, rookie defenseman Nikolas Brouillard has found the back of the net five times this season, which ties him for the league lead among first-year blueliners along with Idaho's Travis Walsh and Toledo's Matt Caito. Of the three, Brouillard (5g-10a) is the only one to make the league's Top 20 in points by a defenseman.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 3-1-1-0

Home: 1-0-0-0

Road: 2-1-1-0

2015-16 Overall: 5-4-0-0

2015-16 Home: 3-1-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-3-0-0

Last 5 Years: 22-14-1-3

Last 5 Years Home: 14-4-0-3

Last 5 Years Away: 8-10-1-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 32

Goals: Perry - 17

Assists: Manderson - 22

+/-: Manderson - +15

PIM: Miller - 39

SOG: Faille - 116

BEAR TRACKER

Crane: Two points from 100 career ECHL points (53g-45a)Manderson: Two points from 100 points with Orlando (32g-66a) STREAKS

Brouillard: 2-game goal streak (2g)Faille: 2- game point streak (1g-1a)Watling: 2-game assist streak (3a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies visit the Albany Devils tonight, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off of a 3-2 overtime victory at Tampa Bay last night and return to Toronto in preparation for their outdoor meeting with the Detroit Red Wings in the Centennial Classic on New Year's Day.

