Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO:Â Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE:Â ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE:Â Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN:Â OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Wawa Sunshine Cup Series: Game 9 - This season, the Orlando Solar Bears are proud to continue the Wawa Sunshine Cup Series with their in-state rivals, the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears will look to claim the trophy from the Everblades by earning the most standings points in head-to-head competition during the 14-game 2017-18 regular season series. During all Wawa Sunshine Cup Series games held at the Amway Center, fans will receive valuable coupons from our friends at Wawa while exiting the building.

Topgolf Orlando Shuffle Contest - During select Orlando Solar Bears home games this season, one fan will be randomly selected to participate in the Topgolf Orlando Shuffle Contest, and will receive a $50 gift card to Topgolf Orlando for participating. During these games, fans can also visit the Topgolf Orlando table outside Section 113 to receive coupons for $10 off at Topgolf Orlando.

TONIGHT:Â The Solar Bears (20-20-5-1) battle the Florida Everblades (31-9-1-4) in another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series matchup - the Solar Bears are 2-4-2-0 against the Everblades this season but have gone 2-0-1-0 in their last three home meetings with their in-state rival. Orlando begins a stretch of eight straight games at home and 10 total for the month of February.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Â Orlando sits in fourth place in the South Division, two points ahead of fifth-place Greenville, with two games in hand. Orlando is also seven points back of third-place Atlanta, with five games in hand on the Gladiators.

BEREHOWSKY APPROACHING FRANCHISE MARK:Â Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky only needs one more victory to tie Vince Williams for the most coaching wins in ECHL Solar Bears history. With a 79-78-22 record over 179 games, Berehowsky has already coached the most games in franchise history.

PICCINICH PLAYING AT POINT PER GAME PACE AGAINST EVERBLADES: Rookie forward J.J. Piccinich is second in team scoring against Florida, providing eight points (2g-6a) in eight games. The 2014 Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick netted the game-winning tally against the Everbldaes on Jan. 21, and since the New Year has been Orlando's leading rookie scorer, netting 10 points (3g-7a) in 13 games.

WINQUIST DEALING OUT DAMAGE ON POWER PLAY: Forward Joshua Winquist has been highly productive on the power play this season for Orlando - his 18 points (5g-13a) scored on the man advantage rank fifth in the league, and he only needs to record two more power-play points to tie the single-season franchise mark of 20 set by Eric Faille during the 2016-17 campaign.

STREAKS:

Hunter Fejes - 3-game point streak (2g-2a)

Martins Dzierkals - 3-game point streak (1g-2a)

Chris Crane - 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

MILESTONES:

Drake Berehowsky - 1 win to tie Vince Williams (80) for most head coaching victories in ECHL Solar Bears history

Adam Phillips - 1 assist from 50 career pro assists

Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a)

Alex Gudbranson - 3 points from 50 career pro points (12g-35a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (34-11-0-1) tied a franchise mark with their 13th consecutive game with a point by picking up a 7-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Sunday, and return to action on Friday night in Belleville against the Senators. The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-19-5-0) earned a 7-4 win at Anaheim on Monday and resume play tonight at home against Nashville.

NEXT GAME:Â The Solar Bears welcome the Wheeling Nailers back to Orlando for the first time since the 2012-13 season on Friday, Feb. 9 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

ECHL Stories from February 7, 2018

