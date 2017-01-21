Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando begins five-game homestand on Military Appreciation Night

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (20-14-4-2) vs. Florida Everblades (26-8-1-2)

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Listen on Mixlr

TICKETS: Purchase tickets here

PROMOTION: Military Appreciation Night - The Solar Bears will wear a special military-themed jersey during their game against the Everblades, featuring the seals of all branches of the United States military (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard). The jerseys will be auctioned throughout the game on the Amway Center concourse and will be presented to the winners following the conclusion of the game.

Artist Joe Everson will also be on hand to perform "God Bless America" during the pre-game ceremonies - Everson has gained worldwide recognition for his combining of painting and singing at a number of sporting events.

Active duty and retired military personnel can purchase discounted tickets for Saturday's game when they visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/heroes.

The Solar Bears will design next season's Military Appreciation Night jersey based on the uniforms of the highest-attending branch at this Saturday's game. Fans can show their support by purchasing their tickets to the game on behalf of their respective military branch using the following links:

Army: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/armyMarine Corps: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/marinesNavy: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/navyAir Force: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/airforceCoast Guard: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coastguard

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears return home for another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series meeting with the Everblades, as they prepare to dig into a five-game stretch on ARS.com Rink at Amway Center ice.

WATLING MAINTAINS POINT-PER-GAME PACE AGAINST EVERBLADES:

Patrick Watling's second period goal provided him with his sixth points (2g-4a) in six games against the Everblades this season.

WITALA PRODUCING IN MATCHUPS WITH FLORIDA:

Rookie forward Chase Witala has been one of the few players for Orlando against the Everblades this season; through seven games played against Florida, the forward has produced four points (1g-3a), accounting for 40% of his total points output this season.

CARRIER FINDING OFFENSIVE GAME:

Since joining the Solar Bears in Colorado, Alexandre Carrier has already tripled his previous career offensive output with Orlando. The forward has racked up three assists in seven games with the Solar Bears, exceeding his point totals in a 16-game stint in the 2014-15 campaign.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 2-5-0-0

Home: 2-2-0-0

Road: 0-3-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 4-10-0-0

2015-16 Home: 2-6-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years: 26-37-2-1

Last 5 Years Home: 13-18-1-0

Last 5 Years Away: 13-19-1-1

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 42

Goals: Perry - 21

Assists: Manderson - 31

+/-: Block - +13

PIM: Brouillard - 53

SOG: Manderson - 133

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Three points from 100 career Solar Bears points (31g-66a) STREAKS

Gacek: 3-game point streak (3g-5a)Witala: 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

Brett Findlay scored a natural hat trick for his first AHL goals of the season last night as the Toronto Marlies downed the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night. Toronto continues its swing through Connecticut as they visit the Brideport Sound Tigers at 7 p.m. The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in a Hockey Night in Canada matchup at 7 p.m.

APP:

The Solar Bears mobile app, presented by BB&T, gives Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Thursday, Jan. 26 - 7 p.m. - First-ever meeting between Orlando and the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup championsSolar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1:30 p.m. - UCF vs. UF game following Solar Bears gameSolar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Thursday, Feb. 2 - 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com . Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com .

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

ECHL Stories from January 21, 2017

