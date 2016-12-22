Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

Orlando can jump back into first place in Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game with Florida

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (16-9-3-0) vs. Florida Everblades (17-5-1-2)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

PROMOTIONS:

Tonight's game is a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Ugly Sweater Party - Not only are the Solar Bears wearing their ugly holiday sweater jerseys once again, but now you have a chance to get in on the holiday fun by wearing your ugly sweater to the game - the fan with the ugliest sweater will receive a $200 cash prize!

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears head into the holiday break with a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game against the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears have a chance to jump back into first place in the South Division should they come away with a win in regulation against the Everblades.

FINDLAY AND MANDERSON TIED FOR TEAM SCORING LEAD:

With Brett Findlay's first period goal on Wednesday, the forward finds himself tied with linemate Denver Manderson for the team scoring lead. Both have an identical 10 goals and 22 assists in 28 games for Orlando.

GAARDER SOLID IN DEBUT:

Forward Connor Gaarder scored on his first shot in his first game for the Solar Bears after rejoining the team earlier in the week. The forward is playing in his first season of North American pro hockey after spending last year in Norway and playing several games in Germany this season following a collegiate career at the University of North Dakota.

PERRY LEADING THE WAY AGAINST EVERBLADES:

Although he has become more known for his goal-scoring prowess this season with Orlando, Joe Perry actually leads the Solar Bears in assists with three against Florida so far through the series' first four games. Those three helpers account for half of his assist output for the whole season thus far, and he has also chipped in two goals against the Everblades as well.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 1-3-0-0

Home: 1-1-0-0

Road: 0-2-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 4-10-0-0

2015-16 Home: 2-6-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years: 25-35-2-1

Last 5 Years Home: 12-17-1-0

Last 5 Years Away: 13-18-1-1

LEADERS

Points: Findlay & Manderson - 32

Goals: Perry - 15

Assists: Findlay & Manderson - 22

+/-: Manderson - +16

PIM: Miller - 39

SOG: Faille - 109

BEAR TRACKER

Denver Manderson: 2 points for 200 career points with Orlando STREAKS

Crane: 4-game point streak: (5g-1a)Findlay: 5-game point streak (4g-4a) AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies earned a 4-1 win over Albany on Sunday, and resume play after the holiday break on Monday, when they host the St. John's IceCaps. The Toronto Maple Leafs square off in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 7 p.m. Coors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Friday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m.Coors Light Countdown to New Year's - Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Dec. 31 - 4 p.m.

ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

