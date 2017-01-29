Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (21-15-4-2) vs. Allen Americans (26-15-2-2)

VENUE:ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

PROMOTION: Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can stick around for the

college hockey game featuring the University of Central Florida Knight vs. the University of Florida Gators immediately following the Solar Bears game.

Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 FAIRWINDS members to show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card, as well as their ID, at the Amway Center box office window on Sunday will score two free tickets for that day's game. Even if you're running a bit late, all FAIRWINDS members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that night's game once all the free tickets have been claimed. Click here for more information.

TODAY:

The Orlando Solar Bears play their second game in four days against the Allen Americans after earning their first shootout victory of the season on Thursday night. This is the final regular season meeting of 2016-17 between these two opponents.

STANTON SHOWING OFFENSIVE GAME:

Rookie defenseman Ty Stanton enjoyed the first multi-point game of his pro career with his two assists on Thursday.

CRANE FINDING PRODUCTION:

Chris Crane appears to have recovered some of his form as well, as the forward has tallied a goal and three assists over his last six games. Crane had missed 10 games in December, and his return to the lineup at center provides the Solar Bears with valuable depth.

ANGELI WITH ANOTHER POINT STREAK:

Darik Angeli's assist on Thursday provided the forward with his third two-game point streak of the season; he now has six points (4g-2a) over his last eight games for Orlando.

GACEK REMAINS HOT:

Two more goals for Alex Gacek on Thursday means that the rookie now has 11 points over his last five games (5g-6a). His shooting percentage of 25.8% (16 goals on 62 shots) is tops among rookies and second among all players in the league behind only Wheeling's Jordan Kwas (28.3%).

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 1-0-0-0

Home: 1-0-0-0

Road: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Home: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Away: 0-0-0-0

Last 5 Years: 1-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Home: 1-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Away: 0-0-0-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 42

Goals: Perry - 21

Assists: Manderson - 31

+/-: Block - +14

PIM: Brouillard - 62

SOG: Manderson - 133

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Two points from 100 career Solar Bears points (32g-66a) STREAKS

Angeli: 2-game point streak (1g-1a)Gacek: 5-game point streak (5g-6a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies are idle today with the upcoming AHL All-Star break following Garret Sparks' 27-save shutout in Toronto's 4-0 win over the IceCaps yesterday. The Maple Leafs are off as well due to the NHL All-Star Game festivities this weekend and are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Stars.

APP:

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Thursday, Feb. 2 - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers throughout the Amway Center. Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs.Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, Feb. 4 - 7 p.m. - Guns n' Hoses charity game between Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue at 2 p.m.Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals - Thursday, Feb. 16 - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers throughout the Amway Center. Fans can also take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after Thursday's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs.

