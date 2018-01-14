Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

News Release

GAME PREVIEW: SOLAR BEARS AT SWAMP RABBITS

Orlando prepares for division clash with Greenville

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio on Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Solar Bears (16-16-4-1) play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-16-2-1) for the first time since Dec. 1, a gritty 2-1 victory for the Solar Bears. Orlando is 2-2-1-0 against Greenville this season, with tonight\'s match being the sixth of nine total regular season meetings. In its last seven games, Orlando is 5-1-1-0 (.786).

LOGJAM FOR THIRD: The Solar Bears enter tonight\'s game in a three-way tie in points with the Swamp Rabbits and Atlanta Gladiators for third place in the South Division; Orlando is seeded fifth due to tiebreakers. The Solar Bears have three more games against the Swamp Rabbits this season, but will not meet again until March 10.

VALLEAU PACES SOLAR BEARS: Defenseman Nolan Valleau leads the Solar Bears against Greenville with eight points (4g-4a) in six games. In Orlando\'s 2-1 win on Dec. 1 against Greenville, Valleau contributed one assist. The Solar Bears are 4-0-0-0 when Valleau has a multi-point game.

GREENVILLE PK STRUGGLING: The Solar Bears will look to take advantage of a Greenville penalty killing unit that is giving up a league-worst 25% of power play chances to opposing teams. Orlando\'s power-play unit has actually converted at a higher rate against Greenville this season, going 9-for-30 (30%).

STREAKS:

Jean Dupuy - 4-game point streak (2g-2a) Martins Dzierkals - 3-game point streak (2g-3a) Joshua Winquist - 3-game point streak (1g-2a) Chris LeBlanc - 2-game point streak (1g-2a)

MILESTONES:

Nolan Valleau - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a) Chris Crane - 1 point from 150 career pro points (69g-78a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies (26-11-0-0) have been idle for the last few days after a 6-1 thrashing of Bridgeport last weekend - Toronto is in Charlotte tonight to battle the Checkers. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-3-0) have off until Tuesday as they enjoy their bye week in the NHL schedule.

NEXT GAME: Orlando journeys across the Palmetto State to face the South Carolina Stingrays tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Saturday\'s game against the Stingrays is the third game this season to air on ESPN 580 Orlando. The Solar Bears return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Florida Everblades for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

