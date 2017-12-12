Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
GAME PREVIEW: SOLAR BEARS AT KOMETS
Orlando completes tour of Midwest with evening duel in Fort Wayne
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets
VENUE: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Ind.
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio on Mixlr
TODAY: The Solar Bears (10-10-4-0) battle the Fort Wayne Komets (12-6-2-0), who are coming off a 5-3 home win last night against Quad City. Orlando can move into a tie in points with the fourth-place Atlanta Gladiators tonight, provided the Solar Bears get a win against the Komets and Atlanta loses in regulation to South Carolina.
DUPUY EXTENDS ROAD TRIP TOTALS: Since Nov. 28, Jean Dupuy has led Orlando on the current road trip with 10 points (2g-7a) over the last seven games. The third-year pro is also riding a three-game point streak (2g-4a) since Tuesday\'s game at Cincinnati.
SKAPSKI ROUNDING INTO FORM: Despite taking the overtime loss against Kalamazoo on Saturday night, goaltender Mackenzie Skapski continues to show signs of improvement for the Solar Bears. In his last three outings, the goalie has only surrendered six goals on 96 shots for a .938 save percentage, and was instrumental in helping Orlando secure a point against Kalamazoo, making 23 combined saves in the second and third period.
FIRST PERIOD LEAD CRITICAL: A strong start is vital to the Solar Bears\' success against the Komets - Orlando owns a 4-1-2-0 record when leading after the first period, while Fort Wayne is 5-0-0-0.
STREAKS:
Jean Dupuy - 3-game point streak (2g-4a)
UPCOMING MILESTONES:
Max Novak - 2 points from 50 career pro points (18g-30a)
AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies (20-5-0-0) became the first team in the AHL this season to reach the 20-win mark when they earned a 5-2 win over the Laval Rocket. The Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-1-0) were paced by Tyler Bozak\'s two goals in a 4-3 road win last night at Pittsburgh and host the Edmonton Oilers tonight.
NEXT GAME: Orlando continues its season-high 10-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20 as they take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
