Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

WHO: Â Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Â Germain Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Â Saturday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Â OSB Radio on Mixlr

TONIGHT: Â The Solar Bears (13-14-4-1) take on the Florida Everblades (21-5-1-2) as the team concludes a home-and-home series. Orlando currently sits at 1-2-1-0 in head-to-head competition in the Wawa Sunshine Cup Series; tonight\'s game marks the first of five road matches for Orlando this season against Florida at Germain Arena.

WINQUIST CONTINUES TO PRODUCE AGAINST EVERBLADES: Thanks to his five-point outing on Friday, Joshua Winquist continues to push the offensive pace against the Everblades. The forward now has nine points (4g-5a) through four games against Florida.

WINNING THE SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: Through four games against Florida, Orlando has gone 5-for-18 on the man advantage, converting at a 27.8% clip. On the defensive side, the Solar Bears have only surrendered four power-play goals to the opposition, killing penalties at an 80% rate.

SOLAR BEARS LIKELY TO FACE OUELLETTE IN GOAL: After Callum Booth got the start for Florida on Friday, the Everblades will likely turn to Martin Ouellette in goal tonight - Florida has consistently rotated between the two netminders, with Ouellette coming off of an 18-save shutout performance over Atlanta on Wednesday.

STREAKS:

Max Novak - 3-game point streak (1g-3a) Joshua Winquist - 2-game point streak (4g-1a) Todd Skirving - 2-game goal streak (2g) Sam Jardine - 2-game assist streak (2a) Mackenzie Skapski - 2-game win streak (2-0-0)

AFFILIATE NOTES: Â The Toronto Marlies (22-11-0-0) lost a close 2-0 battle with the Rochester Americans last night, with Garret Sparks making 30 saves. The Marlies return to action tomorrow against Belleville. The Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-2-0) picked up a point in last night\'s 4-3 overtime loss at Colorado, and face the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow afternoon.

NEXT GAME: Â The Solar Bears battle the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series match on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena. Orlando is back at home on Sunday, Jan. 7 when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 1:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office andÂ ticketmaster.com.

