Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game features duel for first place in South Division

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (16-8-3-0) at Florida Everblades (16-5-1-2)

VENUE: Germain Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Visit our website or download the new Solar Bears mobile app to listen to the game via Mixlr

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears complete their season-high 10-game road trip tonight when they face the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game. The winner of this game will also maintain first place in the South Division. Presently both teams have 35 standings points, but Orlando holds first place in the division by virtue of more regulation and overtime wins than Florida.

BAIER ON CUSP OF 200 GAMES PLAYED:

Should Eric Baier suit up against the Everblades, the game will be his 200th regular season game in a Solar Bears jersey. At 199 career games with Orlando, the veteran defenseman is the longest-tenured player in team history and would be the first player to hit 200 career games with the team, and he is also only six points away from reaching 100 in his career with the team.

MANDERSON HAS CHANCE TO SET NEW TEAM ASSIST STREAK:

Should Denver Manderson record an assist in his next game, he will set a new team record for the longest assist streak. He is currently tied with several players in the team record book with an assist streak of six consecutive games, although Patrick Watling would be considered the record holder, as he logged nine assists over a six-game span from Dec. 28, 2014 - Feb. 21, 2015 that was interrupted by a recall to the Toronto Marlies. Manderson is also tied for the team lead in points against Florida through three games this season, recording four points (2g-2a).

FAILLE COULD MATCH LONGEST GOAL STREAK AS WELL:

With the return of Eric Faille to the lineup following his reassignment from the Toronto Marlies earlier today, he has the chance to match Ryan Cruthers' team record of five consecutive games with a goal. Faille has five goals in his last four games with Orlando dating back to Dec. 11, missing Orlando's Dec. 18 battle at Fort Wayne while he was recalled. Cruthers scored five goals in five games from Jan. 9-30, 2013.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 1-2-0-0

Home: 1-1-0-0

Road: 0-1-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 4-10-0-0

2015-16 Home: 2-6-0-0

2015-16 Away: 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years: 25-34-2-1

Last 5 Years Home: 12-17-1-0

Last 5 Years Away: 13-17-1-1

LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 32

Goals: Perry - 15

Assists: Findlay - 22

+/-: Manderson - +18

PIM: Miller - 39

SOG: Faille - 108

BEAR TRACKER

Eric Baier: 1 game for 200 career games with OrlandoDenver Manderson: 2 points for 200 career points with Orlando STREAKS

Crane: 4-game point streak: (5g-1a)Faille: 6-game point streak (5g-4a)Findlay: 4-game point streak (3g-4a)Manderson: 6-game point streak (1g-7a)--

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies earned a 4-1 win over Albany on Sunday, and resume play after the holiday break on Monday, when they host the St. John's IceCaps. The Toronto Maple Leafs head to Denver on Thursday to face the Colorado Avalanche.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Ugly Sweater jersey - Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Thursday, Dec. 22 - 7 p.m. Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 7 p.m. Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Friday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies

ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016

