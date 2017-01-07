Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Colorado Eagles

GAME PREVIEW: SOLAR BEARS AT EAGLES

Orlando seeks second consecutive win against Colorado

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (18-10-4-2) at Colorado Eagles (19-10-1-3)

VENUE: Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 7, 9:05 p.m. ET

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Listen on KPAW 107.9 FM

TONIGHT:

The Orlando Solar Bears take on the Colorado Eagles for their second of three meetings in as many nights. The Solar Bears are in the midst of a four-game streak without suffering a loss in regulation (1-0-1-2, .625 win percentage). As the season approaches the halfway point the team still has maintained its best performance through the first 34 games of the season, having earned 42 points (.618 win percentage). This is a hair above the previous franchise mark of 41 points (.603 win percentage) set during the 2013-14 campaign.

SOLAR BEARS GETTING BACK TO SUPRESSING SHOTS:

Friday night's performance was arguably the best game the Solar Bears played from the perspective of shots allowed - Orlando surrendered a season-low 21 shots against, a reduction of more than half of the 46.6 shots against that the team averaged over its previous five games. The Solar Bears remain as the top team in the league at generating offense, as their 36 shots on goal vs. the Eagles was consistent with their league-leading 37.06 shots for per game.

FAILLE TACKS ON ANOTHER MULTI-POINT EFFORT:

A post-game score adjustment awarded Eric Faille assists on Alex Gacek and Brenden Miller's goals for Orlando, giving Faille his 10th mult-point performance this season, tied for the team lead with Denver Manderson. Orlando's record when Faille has a multi-point outing is now 8-0-1-1 (.900 win percentage). The forward is now only two points away from joining Manderson and Jacob Cepis as just the third player in franchise history to record 100 points with the Solar Bears.

BLOCK WITH ANOTHER SOLID ALL-AROUND EFFORT:

Not only did Austin Block dish out a few helpers in Friday night's win over Colorado, but the forward also led Orlando with six shots on goal. The fourth-year pro is enjoying one of the finest statistical seasons in his career.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 1-0-0-0

Home: 0-0-0-0

Road: 1-0-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Home: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Away: 0-0-0-0

Last 5 Years: 2-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Home: 1-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Away: 1-0-0-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Faille - 38

Goals: Perry - 18

Assists: Manderson - 25

+/-: Manderson - +16

PIM: Miller - 45

SOG: Faille - 128

BEAR TRACKER

Crane: Two points from 100 career ECHL points (53g-45a)Faille: Two points from 100 career Solar Bears points (38g-60a) STREAKS

Faille: 6-game point streak (2g-7a)Gacek: 2-game goal streak (3g)Miller: 4-game point streak (4g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans today at 5 p.m., while the Toronto Maple Leafs return home to host the Montreal Canadiens tonight 7 p.m. after doubling up New Jersey by a 4-2 score last night.

