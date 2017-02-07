Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (23-15-5-2) at Atlanta Gladiators (17-21-6-1)

VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.

DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Listen on Mixlr

TONIGHT:

The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators for the fourth and final time this season; Orlando is 3-0-0-0 at Infinite Energy Arena in 2016-17.

PERRY HAS BACK-TO-BACK GAME-WINNERS:

Joe Perry scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season against Greenville last week; both tallies were game-winners for Orlando against the Swamp Rabbits. This is the second time this season that a Solar Bears player has scored back-to-back game-winners in consecutive games, as Tony Cameranesi managed the feat against Brampton back in November.

SPECIAL TEAMS GLANCE:

Orlando has converted on nine of 27 (33.3%) of its power play chances against Atlanta this season. This is the best performance against any South Division opponent on the man advantage this season.

CHANCE TO STEP UP FOR SOLAR BEARS:

With Orlando's top three leading scorers against the Gladiators up in the AHL (Faille, Findlay and Cameranesi), several players have the opportunity to drive the team's success tonight against Atlanta. Joe Perry leads Orlando with four goals against Atlanta, while Brenden Miller already has four assists on the season against the Gladiators.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 3-2-0-0

Home: 0-2-0-0

Road: 3-0-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 3-1-1-1

2015-16 Home: 2-1-0-0

2015-16 Away: 1-0-1-1

Last 5 Years: 23-16-4-4

Last 5 Years Home: 14-6-1-1

Last 5 Years Away: 9-10-3-3

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Manderson - 42

Goals: Perry - 23

Assists: Manderson - 31

+/-: Block - +12

PIM: Carrier - 54

SOG: Manderson - 133

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Two points from 100 career Solar Bears points (32g-66a) STREAKS

Angeli: 5-game point streak (3g-3a)Danford: 3-game point streak (1g-5a)Miller: 3-game point streak (1g-4a)Perry: 2-game goal streak (2g)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets tonight in a North Division battle at Ricoh Coliseum at 7 p.m. After coming away with an overtime point in a 6-5 loss against the Islanders last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs return to the Air Canada Center for a 7:30 p.m. battle with the Dallas Stars.

