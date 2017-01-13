Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Alaska Aces

Orlando looks to continue strong play against Alaska

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears (19-12-4-2) at Alaska Aces (19-10-1-4)

VENUE: Sullivan Arena, Anchorage, Alaska

DATE: Friday, Jan. 13, 11:15 p.m. ET

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Listen on KFQD 750 AM / 103.7 FM

TONIGHT:The Orlando Solar Bears play the second match of their three-game set against the Alaska Aces tonight, after taking the first meeting between the clubs on Wednesday.

POWER PLAY CLICKING ON ROAD TRIP:

Through the first four games of this seven-game road trip, the Solar Bears power play has been converting at a 4-for-16 (25%) rate, well above the team's season average and even the top-ranked power play of the Toledo Walleye, which leads the league on the season by going 35-for-149 (23.5%).

MANDERSON WITH ANOTHER MULTI-POINT EFFORT:

Denver Manderson's three assists on Wednesday represented the forward's 11th multi-point game of the season, tying him with Eric Faille for the team lead; the Solar Bears are 8-1-2-0 when Manderson records at least two points. Manderson's five three-point games this season also leads Orlando. The forward is also closing in on Jacob Cepis' franchise mark of 112 career points with the Solar Bears.

FAILLE HAS BECOME ROAD WARRIOR FOR SOLAR BEARS:

Eric Faille's 21 points scored on the road (10g-21a) for Orlando are the fourth-most in the league, and the second-highest total in the Eastern Conference.

GACEK CHIPS IN WITH HIS FIRST GAME-WINNER FOR ORLANDO:

The addition of Alex Gacek has helped provide the Solar Bears with some more clutch goal-scoring ability - his game-winner for Orlando on Wednesday was actually his fourth game-winning total on the season, and ties him with Tony Cameranesi for second in the league in game-winning goals among rookies.

HEAD TO HEAD

Overall: 1-0-0-0

Home: 0-0-0-0

Road: 1-0-0-0

2015-16 Overall: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Home: 0-0-0-0

2015-16 Away: 0-0-0-0

Last 5 Years: 1-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Home: 0-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Away: 1-0-0-0

ACTIVE LEADERS

Points: Faille - 40

Goals: Perry - 19

Assists: Manderson - 28

+/-: Manderson - +13

PIM: Brouillard - 51

SOG: Faille - 134

BEAR TRACKER

Baier: Four points from 100 career Solar Bears points (31g-65a)Crane: One point from 100 career ECHL points (54g-45a) STREAKS

Block: 4-game assist streak (5a)Brouillard: 4-game point streak (1g-4a)

AFFILIATE NOTES:

The Toronto Marlies take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7 p.m., while the Toronto Maple Leafs battle the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.

APP:

The Solar Bears mobile app, presented by BB&T, gives Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Military Appreciation Night & Patriotic Jersey - Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m.Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Thursday, Jan. 26 - 7 p.m. - First-ever meeting between Orlando and the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup championsSolar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1:30 p.m. - UCF vs. UF game following Solar Bears game

Single-game tickets are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com . Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com .

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

