Game Preview: Dallas Sidekicks Square off with Tacoma Stars

February 3, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Dallas Sidekicks News Release





Allen, TX- The Tacoma Stars visit the Dallas Sidekicks for the second time during the 2016-17 season. The Sidekicks enter the match with a 6-9 record, while the Tacoma Stars are 9-5.

The Sidekicks offense is averaging 7.7 goals per game and scoring 36% of their power play goals. The team is also killing 69% of their penalties. Forward Cameron Brown leads the team in goals with 28. Brown also leads the team in points with 43.

Cameron Brown has scored in 26 consecutive Major Arena Soccer League matches and will be hoping to extend his record against Turlock on Saturday night.

Cameron Brown achieved his feat for the Dallas Sidekicks across two seasons in 2015-16. Brown missed game 12 of last season at Brownsville, but he scored at least one goal in games 9, 10, 11, and 13-20 of last season as well as all 15 games of this year.

Tacoma is averaging 6.1 goals per game and scoring 26% of their power play goal. Derek Johnson leads the Stars with 15 goals. Danny Waltman will once again be in goal for the Stars. Waltman was the key player during the last matchup between the two teams.

The Stars remain on the road for another weekend doubleheader as they take on the San Diego Sockers on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, Feb. 4.

With five games remaining the Sidekicks still have a fighting chance of finishing second in the Soutwest division and earning a spot in the playoffs as they are just 2 full game behind Baja.

Updates of the game and all live stats for this match can be found at www.maslsoccer.com, as well as a live broadcast at MASL.tv.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 regular season are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and on Ticketmaster.com. Season ticket packages, group outings, and suite offerings are available by calling 469-200-GOAL or emailing tickets@dallassidekicks.com. To get the latest Sidekicks updates, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram @GoSidekicks or on Facebook at facebook.com/GoSidekicks.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.