CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-12-3-0) host the Texas Stars (17-11-1-1) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. with the Three-Way Chevrolet Party on the Plaza featuring music from the Akoustiks beginning at 5 p.m. Purchase up to two (per game ticket) blackout knit caps for just $5 each and the first 1,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Josh Currie Christmas Ornament. Presented by Univision and The Bull 97.3 FM.

$5 Knit Caps Frenzy / Ornament Giveaway - keep your head warm with these blackout knit caps for just $5 each. Condors365 Ticket Members can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the caps. The first 1,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Josh Currie Christmas Ornament. Bid on stockings filled by the players themselves with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation. Thursday, captain Ryan Hamilton's stocking went for $150 and proceeds already raised over $800 for the holidays.

Three-Way Chevrolet Party on the Plaza - enjoy the musical styling of The Akoustiks plus food, drinks, games, and more fun on the plaza from 5-7 p.m.

Hockey Talk w/ Holty - Condors365 Ticket Members are encouraged to meet broadcaster Ryan Holt in The Bank Room off the concourse from 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. to discuss the team and get insight on tonight's action.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: D Ben Betker and LW Braden Christoffer

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Texas Stars for the third of six meetings this season. Bakersfield is 1-0-1 on the season against the Stars and is 5-2-1 over the last eight games against Texas. Four of the Condors next eight games between tonight and January 10 will be against Texas to wrap the season series.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield erased a 1-0 first intermission deficit and fought off a late game-tying goal from San Jose to prevail 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at home. C Josh Currie notched the team's second hat trick of the season and LW Joey LaLeggia chipped in with two helpers and the clinching shootout tally.

Texas dropped a 3-1 decision last night in San Jose. After falling behind 2-0 midway through the second period, RW Brian Flynn scored his 8th of the year late in the period to make it 2-1 after two. Despite a 13-7 shot advantage in the third period, the Barracuda would be the ones to tack on the insurance goal and seal the victory.

CURRIE DOES THE TRICK

C Josh Currie picked up his third career hat trick on Thursday night. After being held pointless through the opening seven games of the season, Currie has 15 points (8g-7a) over his last 19 games.

HOME COOKIN'

With Thursday's win, the Condors have points in seven of their last nine home games and are 5-2-2 during that stretch. After starting 1-3-0 on home ice, the team is now a game above .500 overall at home.

CONDORS NOTES

Bakersfield is 2-0 in shootout this season. RW Ty Rattie and LW Joey LaLeggia are each 2/2 in their shootout attempts this season... D Keegan Lowe has been even of better in his last 11 games. He leads the team with a +12, six better than the next skater... G Nick Ellis has won four of his last five starts for the Condors... C Josh Currie enters tonight's game on a five-game point streak (4g-4a)... RW Iiro Pakarinen led the team with six shots on Thursday and had an assist... D Caleb Jones has assists in two straight games.

STARS NOTES

G Landon Bow is tied for 5th in the AHL with 11 wins... C Travis Morin is t-6th in the AHL in scoring with 30 points.. The Stars are 0-1-1 on a three-game California road trip this week... Texas is 10-3-1 at home, but 7-8-1 on the road... Against the Central Division, Texas is 10-2-0, but against the Pacific Division, the Stars are sub-.500 at 7-9-2.

TRANSACTIONS

12/19 - D Mark Fayne reassigned to Springfield (AHL)

12/19 - RW Greg Chase traded to Florida (NHL) for

future considerations

12/19 - RW Anton Slepyshev recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

12/18 - RW Anton Slepyshev assigned to Bakersfield

