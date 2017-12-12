December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (8-9-1-0) host the San Jose Barracuda (8-8-0-1) for Christmas Ornament Giveaway presented by The Groove 99.3 FM and Rosewood Retirement Community.Ornament Giveaway & Post-Game Skate - the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Josh Currie ornament with his patented goal celebration.
TONIGHT: The Bakersfield Condors meet the San Jose Barracuda for the first time this season. It is a 10-game season series in 2017-18 after the teams met for 12 games last year. San Jose is the defending Pacific Division champions. Bakersfield went 4-7-1-0 against the Barracuda last season, but were 3-2-1-0 at home. Two seasons ago, the Condors went 7-3-1-1 against San Jose and lead the all-time series 11-10-2-1.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Bakersfield won for the third time in four games with a 4-3 shootout victory over Stockton on Friday. D Ryan Mantha, RW Zach O'Brien, and RW Patrick Russell each had regulation goals while LW Joey LaLeggia and RW Ty Rattie notched the shootout tallies.
San Jose has not played yet this weekend and haven't played since last Sunday when they beat San Diego 5-3 at home. LW Adam Helewka had two goals in the victory as G Antoine Bibeau stopped 14 of 17 in relief to earn the victory.
Bakersfield maintained their hold of fourth place thru the weekend. The Condors sit one point in front of Stockton and four points ahead of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Stockton has a three-game week as well while the Condors and Roadrunners will play their final two matchups of the regular season on Friday and Saturday.
The Condors were assigned RW Iiro Pakarinen yesterday. The Finnish born winger has 32 points (18g-14a) in 48 career AHL games with Oklahoma City and Bakersfield. He had one point, an assist, in 18 games with Edmonton this season... C Josh Currie moved into 9th on the Condors all-time games played list with 210 on Friday night... D Mark Fayne returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1... C Brad Malone has six points (2g-4a) in four games including an assist on Friday... D Ryan Mantha scored his first professional goal on Friday.
G Antoine Bibeau is sixth in the AHL with a 2.04 goals-against average... F Rudolfs Balcers is tied for 14th among rookies in scoring with 13 points (2g-11a) in 17 games... The Barracuda are 2-4-1-0 away from SAP Center... San Jose is 6-1-0-1 when scoring first... On special teams, the Barracuda's penalty-killing unit is fourth at 85.9%... San Jose has been outscored 16-9 in first periods, but have outscored teams 26-16 in the third period this year.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs