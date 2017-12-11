Game Preview: Condors Football Night

News Release

The Bakersfield Condors play game three of a four-game homestand against the Stockton Heat. Remarkably, the Heat have taken the first six games in the 10 game season series. Bakersfield is 8-7-1 all-time at Rabobank Arena against Stockton.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Bakersfield had a five-game home point streak (3-0-2) snapped in a 3-1 loss yesterday morning to Stockton. C Brad Malone scored the team's lone goal and RW Ty Rattie added an assist.

Stockton trailed 1-0 after one period, but scored three unanswered en route to their sixth win in a row over Bakersfield. C Andrew Mangiapane scored the eventual game-winner for the Heat in the second period. G Jon Gillies beat the Condors for the fourth time this season, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

STOCKTON...AGAIN: Tonight's game is the seventh already this season between the Condors and Heat. The teams will meet an eighth time on New Year's Eve in Stockton. After that, the two sides play just two games against each other in the second half of the season. After tonight, Bakersfield will have played Stockton seven of 19 games or 36.7% of the season thus far.

CONDORS NOTES: G Shane Starrett was recalled by Edmonton to Bakersfield yesterday and served as the backup netminder. He signed a two-year NHL contract after playing two seasons at the Air Force Academy. He started his professional career in Wichita (ECHL) and won seven of his first eight starts prior to being recalled... RW Ty Rattie (7g-7a) has 14 points in his last 12 games... Since being assigned by Edmonton on Thursday, C Brad Malone has five points (2g-3a) in three games including back-to-back games with an opening goal... The Condors went 4-4-2 in the month of November.

HEAT NOTES: Stockton is in the midst of a stretch where they play 13 of 14 games on the road. They're 2-1-0 thus far... G Jon Gillies is a perfect 4-0-0 against Bakersfield this season. He has only allowed four goals on 139 shots against the Condors and owns a .971 save percentage against Bakersfield this season... The Heat did not receive a power play yesterday... C Andrew Mangiapane is tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring with 22 points (9g-13a).

TRANSACTIONS: 11/30 - G Shane Starrett reassigned to Bakersfield (AHL) 11/30 - G Nick Ellis recalled by Edmonton (NHL) 11/29 - D Jamie Doornbosch released from PTO

