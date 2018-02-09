Game Preview: Condors Bring Back Live Condor Tonight

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-18-7-1, .488) host the Ontario Reign (23-17-2-1, .570) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Queen Victoria, the live Andean Condor, returns for an encore performance along with her partner King Edward. Click here to watch the viral video of her last performance, five years ago. The first 2,000 fans, 10 and older, will receive a Condors talking figurine which plays the broadcast call from the first performance. It is presented by HITS 93.1 FM.

Great seats start at just $12, click here to purchase. Check out the all-new Ice Level Lounge, free with a lower level ticket; watch the video here.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 fans, 10 and older, will receive a Condors talking figurine presented by HITS 93.1 FM. Queen Victoria and King Edward will both be on the ice and available for pictures on the concourse throughout the game. Cassie Dunlap, who performed the National Anthem for the first viral performance, will return to sing again tonight!

CLUB ROOM

Tri Tip Dinner

Beans

Caesar Salad

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Broccoli

Dinner Rolls

Cheesecake

TAP ROOM

Meatball Sandwich

NEW BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: C Grayson Downing and RW Ty Rattie

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors conclude a four-game homestand against the Ontario Reign. Overall, the Condors are 2-1-0 againt Ontario, but have not seen the Reign since a 3-2 home loss on December 27.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors winless skid hit five games in a 8-0 home loss on Friday to Iowa. It was the worst home and overall loss for the Condors in their AHL tenure.

Ontario beat Iowa, 5-1, on Saturday at home. LW Michael Mersch had two goals and C TJ Hensick had three assists. Rookie G Cal Petersen earned his team-leading 12th victory of the season, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

GET FAMILIAR

Seven of the Condors final 25 games (28%) of the regular season are against Ontario.

HITTING THE ROAD

After tonight the Condors hit the road for four games starting tomorrow in Ontario. The trip continues with a game in San Diego next Wednesday and two in Tucson the following weekend. Six of the team's next eight games are away from Bakersfield.

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

With 25 games left in the regular season, the Condors find themselves seven points out of a playoff spot. Over the past two seasons, an average of 75 points has been the final qualifying position for postseason play in the Pacific Division. With 42 points currently, the Condors would need 34 points out of their final 25 games to match the pace of the past two seasons.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Braden Christoffer's 22 penalty minutes last Friday matched a Condors AHL high for one game set last season by F Joel Rechlicz... RW Ty Loney, acquired last week from Syracuse (AHL) is expected to make his Condors debut tonight... Tonight's game is number 1401 in franchise history.

REIGN NOTES

After starting 0-6 on the season, including two losses at home to Bakersfield, the Reign are 23-11-2-1 (.662) in their last 37 games... Since being loaned to Ontario, veteran LW Matt Moulson has 28 points (7g-21) in 24 games. He is third in the AHL in scoring over that time... The leading scorer during that time is Reign C Mike Amadio who had 30 points (9g-21a) over 22 games and is currently on recall with the Los Angeles Kings.

TRANSACTIONS

2/6 - G Nic Riopel loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

2/3 - G Shane Starrett reassigned to Wichita (ECHL)

2/2 - G Laurent Brossoit assigned to Bakersfield

