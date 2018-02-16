Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting

(Laval, QC)-The Hershey Bears look to end a six-game road losing streak as they visit the Laval Rocket. Tonight is Hershey's first ever meeting with Laval, the new affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. This evening's contest opens a three-game swing in Canada for the Bears as the club will visit Belleville for the first time ever tomorrow, then play Monday afternoon versus Toronto at the Air Canada Centre.

Hershey Bears (19-25-3-4) at Laval Rocket (19-24-6-2)

Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Place Bell

LAST TIME OUT: The Hershey Bears are coming off one of the club's most exciting wins of the season. The Bears earned a 3-2 overtime victory last Sunday versus the Rochester Americans on home ice. Hershey opened the scoring as Riley Barber posted his ninth power play goal of the season in the first period, but Seth Griffith tied the game in the second period for Rochester. After Eric Cornel gave the Amerks the lead with 2:37 to play, Hershey had to rally. With netminder Vitek Vanecek pulled for an extra attacker, Wayne Simpson tied the game with under three seconds to play. In overtime, Joe Whitney scored his first goal as a Bear to give Hershey its second overtime win of the year. The Rocket last played Wednesday at home and earned a 3-2 victory over Belleville. The Rocket got goals from Jeremy Gregoire, Kyle Baun, and Daniel Audette in the victory. Netminder Charlie Lindgren earned the first star for Laval, stopping 25 shots.

ROCKET TAKES FLIGHT: As the Bears celebrate the club's 80th Anniversary Season, tonight marks a first in franchise history as the Bears meet the Rocket for their inaugural contest. The Rocket franchise was moved from St. John's, Newfoundland where they were the IceCaps, and the minor league affiliate of Montreal since 2015. Hershey went 3-1-0-0 versus St. John's last season, including earning a pair of wins on home ice in February. The Rocket roster features nine players who skated versus Hershey as members of St. John's last season, including star goaltender Charlie Lindgren, and forward Chris Terry who had three goals versus Hershey last season.

WHITNEY'S BIG WELCOME: In only his second game with Hershey last Sunday, forward Joe Whitney quickly won over his new fan base in Chocolate Town. Just two days after being acquired in a trade that saw two players go to Hartford, and two to Hershey, Whitney scored the overtime winning goal in Hershey's 3-2 victory over Rochester. For Whitney, the goal was his 300th American Hockey League point. The goal also capped off a three point night (one goal, two assists) for the native of Reading, Mass. It was the first three point output for Whitney since Dec. 7, 2016 when he had a goal and two assists versus Rockford as a member of the San Antonio Rampage. The winger has skated in 430 AHL games with Portland, Albany, Bridgeport, San Antonio, Tucson, Hartford, and Hershey, scoring 300 points (124 goals, 177 assists).

HEADED HOME: With the departure of defender Hubert Labrie, Hershey does not have any players from Quebec on the roster. However, as the Bears head north of the border for the only time this season, it will be a homecoming for nearly half of the club. 11 players on Hershey's active roster hail from Canada.

FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: Hershey has taken 30 or more shots in five straight games. The Bears have outshot their opponent 162-125 in that stretch. In total, Hershey has outshot the opposition 25 times this season, posting a 9-12-1-3 record. The Bears are 28th in the AHL in shots for, averaging 27 shots per game.

BREAKING THE FRIDAY FUNK: Hershey is 1-7-0-1 in Friday games this season, with all nine contests being played away from Giant Center. Hershey has lost three straight Friday games, and the club is midst of a stretch of seven straight Friday's on the road. Hershey's lone win on a Friday game was a 4-2 victory at Springfield on Dec. 29.

BARBARIC BARBER: Hershey forward Riley Barber has been cruel to the opposition of late. The forward has seven points over this last six games (five goals, two assists), and tallied his first three-point game since Feb. 10, 2016 in Sunday's victory. The forward leads Hershey in goals (17), power play markers (9), and game-winning goals (5). He also ranks first on Hershey and fifth in the AHL in shots (147). The forward has 113 career AHL points (56 goals, 57 assists) in 164 career AHL games with the Chocolate and White.

BEARS-ROCKET FACTS: The Rocket only have nine home wins, a mark tied for the second worst in the AHL with Bakersfield. Only Binghamton (7) has fewer home wins...Both teams enter tonight's game with similar records. The Rocket have 46 points through 51 games, good for a .451 points percentage, while Hershey has 45 points through 51 games, a .441 points percentage...Eight players on Laval's roster hail from Quebec...Laval's Adam Cracknell was longtime teammates with Hershey's Anthony Peluso with the AHL's Peoria Rivermen, and Cracknell also started the season in Hartford as teammates with Hershey's Joe Whitney and Adam Chapie...Rocket goaltender Charlie Lindgren just signed a three-year, one-way extension with Montreal...Laval's Matt Taormina has the most power play points at 28 while Hershey's Travis Boyd is fourth with 21.

