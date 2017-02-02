Game Preview 2/4: Blast Set to Host Wave

February 2, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Baltimore Blast News Release





Game Preview

Baltimore Blast vs. Milwaukee Wave

Saturday, February 4th @ Royal Farms Arena 7:05 p.m. EST

Setting the Tone:

Baltimore Blast: 9-5

First place in the Eastern Division

Previous Game: Defeated St. Louis 10-1

Milwaukee Wave: 10-5

Tied for second place in the Central Division

Previous Game: Defeated Chicago 14-3

Season Series: 11/11/16 Milwaukee defeated the Blast in Baltimore 4-3

1/21/17 Milwaukee defeated the Blast in Milwaukee 7-2

Baltimore Players to Watch:

Tony Donatelli is tied for 5th in the league in assists with 16 and leads the team in goals this season with 16. Vini Dantas and Lucas Roque are also scoring threats for the Blast who are averaging 5.6 goals per game. The Blast offense is well rounded with 17 players recording at least 1 goal so far this season.

Last season's MASL Defender of the Year, Pat Healey and veteran defender Adriano Dos Santos anchor a defense which is allowing 3.4 goals per game. Goalkeeper William Vanzela leads the MASL with a 3.33 GAA.

The Competition- Milwaukee Wave

Ian Bennett is tied for the league lead with 51 points and leads the MASL with 42 goals. Max Ferdinand leads the MASL in assists with 27. The Blast defense will look to slow down the high powered Wave offense that is averaging 7.1 goals per game. In net for the Wave, Josh Lemos, enters 4th in the MASL with a 5.03 goals against average. The Wave are coached by Giuliano Oliviero.

Upcoming Games:

February 17th 7:35 p.m. EST Syracuse Silver Knights @ Baltimore Blast

February 19 4:05 p.m. EST Syracuse Silver Knights @ Baltimore Blast

February 24 7:30 p.m. EST Baltimore Blast @ Syracuse Silver Knights

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 2, 2017

Game Preview 2/4: Blast Set to Host Wave - Baltimore Blast

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.