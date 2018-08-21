Game of Thrones Night Highlights Second to Last Homestand

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys play their second-to-last homestand from Friday, August 24-Sunday, August 26 against the Carolina Mudcats. Highlights include Game of Thrones Night with special guest characters, Prince and Princess Day with a Royal Tea Party, Alzheimer's Awareness Night and two fireworks shows. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

Friday's game is at 7 p.m and gates open one-hour prior. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Keys 30th anniversary card set presented by Kenney and Basford Funeral Home, while it is Alzheimer's Awareness Night. The Keys will be raising awareness about this disease and ways to assist in the search for a cure. Fireworks follow the game presented by the Alzheimer's Association and Somerford House and Place.

On Saturday, the Keys celebrate one of the most popular television shows of the last decade with Game of Thrones Night. First pitch is at 6 o'clock, while it is also Scout Night sponsored by Wegman's. Local troops can take part in a pre-game scout parade beginning at 5:30 and camp in the outfield following the game. Prior to the camp out, there will be a fireworks show presented by Viney P. Saini Orthodontics.

The brief homestand concludes on Sunday at 2 p.m with Prince and Princess Day. This includes a Royal tea party beginning at 1 p.m. Young ladies can come and meet their favorite princesses' while there is a special Princess Package. This includes two reserved seats, two hot dogs, two popcorns and two sodas for just $34. For more information, fans can contact the Keys Groups Department at 301-815-9900 or visit frederickkeys.com.

Sunday also includes a Baseball Bat Keychain Giveaway presented by Tri County Pump for the first 500 fans, while it is a Summer Reading Day and a Sunday Funday. From 1-1:30 fans can enjoy a catch in the outfield and get autographs from two Keys players on the concourse.

To purchase tickets to this homestand or the Keys final homestand from August 31-September 3 (against Myrtle Beach) call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

