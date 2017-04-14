Game Notes: Sounders Fc At Vancouver Whitecaps Fc - April 14, 2017

News Release

Following a 1-1 draw last weekend in San Jose, Sounders FC (1-1-3, 6 points) continues its three-match road swing Friday against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Q13 FOX, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM).



Friday's match marks the first Cascadia Cup match of the season, and the first of three regular-season meetings between Seattle and Vancouver in 2017. Sounders FC is 7-6-4 all-time against Whitecaps FC in MLS play, as well as a 4-2-3 record in Vancouver that includes wins in the last three matches at BC Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Local TV : Q13 FOX

Talent: Matt Johnson, Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match TV: Jackie Montgomery, Steve Zakuani and Zach Scott

Local Radio : KIRO 97.3 FM

Talent: Andrew Harvey and Wade Webber

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match Radio: Jason Rantz, Pete Fewing and Danny Jackson

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez and Felipe Maqueda

INTERNATIONAL TV

Asia: BeIn Sports (ASIA)

Australia: BeIn Sports (AUS)

China: LE Sports

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports

Singapore : Starhub

Taiwan: Sportscast

