Game Notes: Sounders Fc At Vancouver Whitecaps Fc - April 14, 2017

April 14, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC
News Release
Following a 1-1 draw last weekend in San Jose, Sounders FC (1-1-3, 6 points) continues its three-match road swing Friday against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Q13 FOX, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Saturday's match is being televised on Q13 FOX, with Matt Johnson, Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani on the call, as well as Jackie Montgomery, Zakuani and Zach Scott providing pre-match, halftime and post-match analysis.
KIRO Radio 97.3 FM is airing the match live, with Andrew Harvey and Wade Webber on the call, as well as Jason Rantz, Pete Fewing and Danny Jackson providing pre-match, halftime and post-match coverage. Fans in Western Washington can tune in to El Rey 1360 AM for a Spanish radio broadcast, featuring "Zuper" Mario Rodriguez and Felipe Maqueda.
Friday's match marks the first Cascadia Cup match of the season, and the first of three regular-season meetings between Seattle and Vancouver in 2017. Sounders FC is 7-6-4 all-time against Whitecaps FC in MLS play, as well as a 4-2-3 record in Vancouver that includes wins in the last three matches at BC Place.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Local TV : Q13 FOX
Talent: Matt Johnson, Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match TV: Jackie Montgomery, Steve Zakuani and Zach Scott
Local Radio : KIRO 97.3 FM
Talent: Andrew Harvey and Wade Webber
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match Radio: Jason Rantz, Pete Fewing and Danny Jackson
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez and Felipe Maqueda
INTERNATIONAL TV
Asia: BeIn Sports (ASIA)
Australia: BeIn Sports (AUS)
China: LE Sports
Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports
Singapore : Starhub
Taiwan: Sportscast
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2017
- Tim Howard Suspended Following Inappropriate Fan Interaction - MLS
- Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Game Notes: Sounders Fc At Vancouver Whitecaps Fc - April 14, 2017 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy and StubHub Center to Host Local Elementary Students for Protect the Pitch - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Impact U13 Ties 1-1 in First Tournament Game - Montreal Impact