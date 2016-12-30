GAME NOTES: Reading Royals V Wheeling Nailers (Friday, )

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





READING ROYALS GAME NIGHT v Wheeling Nailers

Friday, December 30, 2016 Regular Season Game No. 30 Home Game No. 13

ROYALS SEEK WIN OVER WHEELING IN FINAL HOME GAME OF 2016... ECHL Standings Eastern Conference North Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Manchester(29)19 - 8 - 1 - 1 = 40 Brampton (28)17 - 8 - 1 - 2 = 37 Adirondack(27)15 - 7 - 2 - 3 = 35 READING (29)16 -11 - 1 - 1 = 34 Wheeling (27)14 -11 - 2 - 0 = 30 Elmira (27) 6 -16 - 5 - 0 = 17

South Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Florida (28)19 - 6 - 1 - 2 = 41 Orlando (30)17 -10 - 3 - 0 = 37 S.Carolina(28)15 -11 - 1 - 1 = 32 Greenville(29)15 -12 - 2 - 0 = 32 Atlanta (31)12 -14 - 4 - 1 = 29 Cincinnati(28)12 -12 - 4 - 0 = 28 Norfolk (28) 6 -18 - 4 - 0 = 16

Western Conference Central Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Toledo (28)23 - 4 - 0 - 1 = 47 Fort Wayne(29)18 - 8 - 3 - 0 = 39 Tulsa (32)18 -12 - 2 - 0 = 38 Quad City (28)17 - 9 - 0 - 2 = 36 Kalamazoo (31)11 -17 - 0 - 3 = 25 Wichita (24)11 -12 - 0 - 1 = 23 Indy (29) 8 -18 - 1 - 2 = 19

Mountain Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Colorado (29)18 - 7 - 1 - 3 = 40 Allen (33)18 -13 - 1 - 1 = 38 Alaska (27)16 - 6 - 1 - 4 = 37 Idaho (30)16 -11 - 2 - 1 = 35 Missouri (30)11 -14 - 1 - 4 = 27 Utah (30)11 -16 - 2 - 1 = 25 Rapid City(29)10 -14 - 5 - 0 = 25

Royals History Tonight, Royals' defenseman Florian Iberer is expected to play in his 799th pro game. Iberer, who hails from Graz, Aus- tria, and turned thirty-three on December 7, is in his seventeenth season of a wildly diverse and memory-filled career, which has seen him play in no fewer than eight different leagues for teams based in cities as geographically diverse as Anchorage, Alaska, and Vienna, Austria-not to men- tion Kalamazoo, Michigan, Elmira, NY and (now) Reading, PA. Of course, one city that Iberer played in may have left a slightly greater impression than most- Sochi, Russia. He was there as a member of the upstart Austrian Olympic Team that surprised more than a few experts simply by qualifying for the 2014 Olym- pic Games. And, although there would be no Olympic medal for Iberer and his teammates, you can't measure memories in a hunk of metal around your neck. UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Fri, Jan. 6 @ 7:00 pm v Adirondack Thunder Flyers Friday with Philly Legend Bill Clement

Sat. Jan. 7 @ 7:00 pm v Adirondack Thunder "Purple Goes Green" Agriculture Night

HEIDELBERG COUNTRY CLUB SHOT OF GAME Our Hero, Zero... Goaltender Drew Fielding recorded the first shutout of the season for Reading on Wednesday. It was not, however, the first pro shutout for Fielding. In fact, last season, the sec- ond year pro, blanked the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his first pro game ever as a member of the Adi- rondack Thunder on No- vember 29, 2015. Fielding followed that up with an- other shutout in his third game for the Thunder against the Manchester Monarchs on December 13, 2015. Of course, last year was a pretty good one for shutouts for the Royals, too. In fact, Read- ing set a team record with nine shutouts last year, including an historic 1-0 win for the Royals over Adirondack at the Herb Brooks Arena at the Olym- pic Village in Lake Placid, NY, where the opposing goaltender for the Thun- der was...Drew Fielding. - Tonight, in the Royals' final home game of Calendar Year 2016, Reading faces the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth of what will be seven total matchups over the course of the regular season. So far, the Royals are 2-1-0-0 against the Nailers after winning the only matchup between the two teams here in Reading, 4-2, back on November 30. - The Royals are coming off the team's first shutout of the season, 5-0, over the Elmira Jackals here at Santander Are- na on Wednesday. In that game, the Royals got a first peri- od goal from Olivier Labelle and made goal that stand-up in a sixteen shot shutout performance by goaltender Drew Fielding-although Reading did tack on four more, includ- ing a pair in the third period by Robbie Czarnik. - Wheeling is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday in a game where the Nailers lead 3-2 half-way through, but the Walleye bounced back to take the two points on the strength of a pair later in the second period. - Olivier Labelle's goal in Wednesday's win for Reading was his twelfth of the year, which is tied with Chris McCarthy for the team lead in that category. It also proved to be his sec- ond game winner of the season-and his all-time team- leading twentieth career GWG as a Royal. - Robbie Czarnik recorded his first multi-goal (and three point) performance of the season on Wednesday (2g-1a).

Czarnik, who has had four multi-point games this year, has notched three of those in the last four played (3g-4a=7pts). - Justin Crandall also bagged his fourth multi-point perfor- mance of the year on Wednesday (0g-2a). Crandall has racked up 17 points (7g-10a) in his last thirteen games. - Ryan Penny, who scored Reading's second goal on Wednesday, has twelve points (3g-9a) in his last 13 games. - Defenseman Florian Iberer scored his sixth goal of the year on Wednesday, which is tied with Nick Luukko for the team lead amongst d-men. Iberer's 18 points (6g-12a) places him tied tenth amongst defensemen in the league. - Matt Willows is riding a four-game point streak (2g-2a). He has six points (2g-4a) in seven games with Reading. - Ian Watters, who picked up an assist on Reading's second goal on Wednesday, has five points (1g-4a) in his last six. - Goaltender Drew Fielding won his second straight start on Wednesday. He's stopped 59 of the 61 shots he's faced over the last three games for Reading (.967 save %). - The Royals penalty killers have knocked off twenty-four straight power play chances over the past eight games.

Today

Preview of Games for Dec. 30, 2016

Watch Games Live on ECHL.TV, powered by NeuLion

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-12-2) at Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3) 7 p.m. ET ï- Joe Houk leads Greenville against the Solar Bears with five points (0g-5a).

ï- Orlando's Tony Cameranesi is tied for second among rookies with 12 goals. ï- Swamp Rabbits are 6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent. ï- Solar Bears are tied for second with seven shorthanded goals.

Wheeling Nailers (14-11-2) at Reading Royals (16-11-2)

7 p.m. ET ï- Wheeling's Kevin Schulze is third among defensemen with 24 points (4g-20a). ï- Reading's Olivier Labelle is tied for the league lead with six power-play goals. ï- Nailers are 4-1-0 when leading after one period.

ï- Royals have outscored their opponents 53-35 at home.

Norfolk Admirals (6-18-4) at Elmira Jackals (6-16-5)

7:05 p.m. ET ï- Norfolk's T.J. Foster has 10 points (4g-6a) in eight games with the team. ï- Sebastien Sylvestre leads Elmira with 15 points (6g-9a). ï- Admirals are tied for fourth with two shorthanded goals against. ï- Jackals are fourth on the power play at home at 23.5 percent (8-for-34).

Florida Everblades (19-6-3) at Atlanta Gladiators (12-14-5)

7:35 p.m. ET ï- Brendan O'Donnell leads Florida against the Gladiators with five goals. ï- Atlanta's Josh Atkinson is second among rookie defensemen with 17 assists.

ï- Everblades are second with 36.75 shots per game. ï- Gladiators are second with 34 goals in the first period.

Cincinnati Cyclones (12-12-4) at Indy Fuel (8-18-3)

7:35 p.m. ET ï- Cincinnati's Michael Houser is fifth with a .928 save percentage. ï- Alex Wideman leads Indy against the Cyclones with three goals and four points. ï- Cyclones are seventh with 29.57 shots-against per game. ï- Fuel are 5-1-0 when leading after two periods.

Missouri Mavericks (11-14-5) at Quad City Mallards (17-9-2)

7:05 p.m. CT ï- Missouri's Darren Nowick is tied for fifth among rookies with 24 points (9g-15a). ï- Quad City's Nolan LaPorte is eighth among rookies with 22 points (6g-16a). ï- Mavericks are tied for second on the penalty kill on the road at 90.0 percent (63-for-70). ï- Mallards are 10-4-2 in one-goal games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.