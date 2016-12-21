Game Notes: Reading Royals V Manchester Monarchs (Wednesday,

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Regular Season Game No. 27 Home Game No. 10

ROYALS LOOKING TO FINALLY SOLVE THE MANCHESTER MONARCHS... ECHL Standings Eastern Conference North Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Manchester(27)17 - 8 - 1 - 1 = 36 Brampton (26)15 - 8 - 1 - 2 = 33 Adirondack(25)14 - 6 - 2 - 3 = 33 READING (26)14 -10 - 1 - 1 = 30 Wheeling (25)13 -10 - 2 - 0 = 28 Elmira (24) 6 -14 - 4 - 0 = 16

South Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Orlando (27)16 - 8 - 3 - 0 = 35 Florida (24)16 - 5 - 1 - 2 = 35 Greenville(26)14 -10 - 2 - 0 = 30 S.Carolina(25)13 -10 - 1 - 1 = 28 Atlanta (28)11 -13 - 3 - 1 = 26 Cincinnati(25)11 -10 - 4 - 0 = 26 Norfolk (26) 5 -17 - 4 - 0 = 14

Western Conference Central Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Toledo (25)21 - 4 - 0 - 0 = 42 Tulsa (30)17 -11 - 2 - 0 = 36 Fort Wayne(25)15 - 7 - 3 - 0 = 33 Quad City (25)15 - 8 - 0 - 2 = 32 Wichita (22)11 -10 - 0 - 1 = 23 Kalamazoo (28)10 -15 - 0 - 3 = 23 Indy (26) 8 -16 - 1 - 1 = 18

Mountain Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Colorado (27)17 - 6 - 1 - 3 = 38 Alaska (25)15 - 5 - 1 - 4 = 35 Allen (30)16 -13 - 1 - 0 = 33 Idaho (27)15 - 9 - 2 - 1 = 33 Missouri (27)10 -12 - 1 - 4 = 25 Rapid City(26) 8 -13 - 5 - 0 = 21 Utah (27) 9 -16 - 1 - 1 = 20

Royals History Today, the Royals are expected to add forward Johnny McInnis to the lineup.

McInnis, who was acquired from the Utah Grizzlies in a trade for Mike Pelech, has eleven points (5g-6a) in twenty-one total games with Utah and Orlando this season.

A third year pro from Boston, McInnis played collegiately at Minnesota State University-Mankato, where as a senior he served as the team captain and led the Mavericks to their second consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament.

McInnis is only the second player in Roy- als' history to have matriculated at MNSU -Mankato, which is one of the 'big five' Minnesota hockey schools that include the University of Minnesota, UM-Duluth, Bemidji State University and St. Cloud State Univ. The other MNSU-M grad was Brad Thompson, who played 7 regular season games (and three in the playoffs) for the Royals in the 2004-05 season. UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS Fri, Dec. 23 @ 7:00 pm v Adirondack Thunder "Ugly Christmas" Hat Giveaway by FirstEnergy Wed., Dec 28 @ 7:00 pm v Elmira Jackals Pucks for Paws Riley Gill Bobblehead Reading Health System

HEIDELBERG COUNTRY CLUB SHOT OF GAME

Friday Night's Alright for Fighting (too)... I know that Elton John used to like to drop the gloves on Saturday night, but the ol' Philadelphia Flyers-the Broad Street Bullies-would get 'er goin' just about any night they could find a willing (or perhaps not so willing) opponent. So this year, the Royals will honor the Alumni Association of the affiliate Flyers on Fri- days-and we'll be joined by some of the all-time greats on those nights.

The Flyers Fridays will ac- tually kick off next week (December 30) with an appearance by Doug Crossman, who played five seasons for the Flyers in the late 80s and was an integral member of the 1987 team that was knocked off in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals by the Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers. On deck: January 6 with the legendary Bill Clement. - Tonight, the Royals take on the top team in the North Divi- sion, the Manchester Monarchs, for the sixth time this sea- son. So far, the Royals have had no luck whatsoever against the Monarchs, failing to beat them in five tries-although the last time the two teams matched up (on November 19 in Manchester), Reading did pick up a point in a come- from-behind overtime loss. - Last night, the Royals were supposed to face the Adiron- dack Thunder for the first time this season, but that wasn't to be thanks to some maintenance issues on the roof at the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, New York, which forced the two teams to postpone that game for another- yet to be scheduled-date. - The Monarchs are coming off a 4-3 loss last night to the Wheeling Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia, that served to snap a six game win streak for Manchester. In that game, the Monarchs actually held three separate leads, but fell on a third-period tie-breaking game winner by Jordan Kwas. - That actually sounds a lot like the Royals' last game-a 5-4 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, December 16. Except that in that game, Reading actually held six dif- ferent leads-two of them by two goals-before giving up a third period tie-breaking game winner to defenseman Spiro Goulakos. Unfortunately for Reading, that marked the team's second consecutive "blown lead" loss to the Swamp Rabbits and the seventh time this year that the Roy- als have held an in-game lead but failed to win. - Nonetheless, Reading enters tonight's game against the Monarchs riding a five game home winning streak. Howev- er, the last loss sustained by the Royals here at Santander Arena-on November 12-was to Manchester (6-4) . - Justin Crandall comes into tonight's game riding a six point streak (2g-5a=7pts). He has recorded eleven points (4g-7a) in his last ten games. - Robbie Czarnik, who scored the game's first goal in the 5-4 loss to the Swamp Rabbits, recorded his first multi-point game of the year (1g-1a) that night. Ryan Penny (0g-2a), Ian Watters (1g-1a), and Tyrell Goulbourne (1g-1a) also racked up multi-point games that night. - Defenseman Derik Johnson has played plus-eleven (+11) in his last ten games with Reading. - The Royals power play has scored at least one goal in seven of the last ten games played (8-31) (25.8%). - Reading's PK has killed 35 of the last 38 chances (92.1%). Standings Eastern North Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 Manchester Monarchs 27 17 8 1 1 36 0.667 103 81 334 0-1 12-5-0-1 5-3-1-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 2 Brampton Beast 26 15 8 1 2 33 0.635 99 95 310 1-2 9-4-0-2 6-4-1-0 8-2-0-0 2-0-0-0 3 Adirondack Thunder 25 14 6 2 3 33 0.660 87 71 340 1-3 5-3-2-2 9-3-0-1 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-0 4 Reading Royals 26 14 10 1 1 30 0.577 90 81 285 0-1 6-3-0-0 8-7-1-1 8-2-0-0 0-2-0-0 5 Wheeling Nailers 25 13 10 2 0 28 0.560 83 80 347 1-0 8-4-2-0 5-6-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-0-0-0 6 Elmira Jackals 24 6 14 4 0 16 0.333 55 83 255 1-0 4-6-1-0 2-8-3-0 4-4-2-0 0-2-0-0 South Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 Orlando Solar Bears 27 16 8 3 0 35 0.648 104 90 394 0-0 8-5-1-0 8-3-2-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 2 Florida Everblades 24 16 5 1 2 35 0.729 88 72 280 1-2 9-2-1-2 7-3-0-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 3 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 26 14 10 2 0 30 0.577 82 83 291 1-0 6-4-2-0 8-6-0-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 4 South Carolina Stingrays 25 13 10 1 1 28 0.560 74 69 342 0-1 6-5-1-0 7-5-0-1 6-3-0-1 1-0-0-0 5 Atlanta Gladiators 28 11 13 3 1 26 0.464 100 110 398 0-1 4-8-1-0 7-5-2-1 3-5-2-0 1-0-1-0 6 Cincinnati Cyclones 25 11 10 4 0 26 0.520 71 76 272 2-0 7-5-4-0 4-5-0-0 4-4-2-0 2-0-2-0 7 Norfolk Admirals 26 5 17 4 0 14 0.269 57 100 354 1-0 3-9-3-0 2-8-1-0 3-7-0-0 1-0-0-0 Western Central Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 Toledo Walleye 25 21 4 0 0 42 0.840 112 71 325 3-0 8-1-0-0 13-3-0-0 9-1-0-0 4-0-0-0 2 Tulsa Oilers 30 17 11 2 0 36 0.600 85 84 444 3-0 10-7-2-0 7-4-0-0 3-6-1-0 0-1-0-0 3 Fort Wayne Komets 25 15 7 3 0 33 0.660 97 72 529 0-0 10-2-0-0 5-5-3-0 6-3-1-0 2-0-0-0 4 Quad City Mallards 25 15 8 0 2 32 0.640 77 67 356 2-2 4-3-0-2 11-5-0-0 7-2-0-1 4-0-0-1 5 Wichita Thunder 22 11 10 0 1 23 0.523 65 69 432 0-1 7-8-0-0 4-2-0-1 4-5-0-1 0-2-0-0 6 Kalamazoo Wings 28 10 15 0 3 23 0.411 69 100 349 1-3 3-6-0-2 7-9-0-1 4-5-0-1 1-0-0-1 7 Indy Fuel 26 8 16 1 1 18 0.346 60 97 326 1-1 5-7-1-0 3-9-0-1 0-10-0-0 0-10-0-1 Mountain Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 Colorado Eagles 27 17 6 1 3 38 0.704 91 78 515 1-3 9-3-0-2 8-3-1-1 8-1-0-1 7-0-0-0 2 Alaska Aces 25 15 5 1 4 35 0.700 88 69 396 1-4 7-3-0-2 8-2-1-2 5-1-1-3 2-0-0-1 3 Allen Americans 30 16 13 1 0 33 0.550 98 88 599 1-0 6-6-0-0 10-7-1-0 7-2-1-0 3-0-0-0 4 Idaho Steelheads 27 15 9 2 1 33 0.611 92 84 462 4-1 11-4-1-0 4-5-1-1 5-4-0-1 2-0-0-0 5 Missouri Mavericks 27 10 12 1 4 25 0.463 78 93 350 3-4 4-4-0-2 6-8-1-2 2-4-1-3 0-1-0-1 6 Rapid City Rush 26 8 13 5 0 21 0.404 78 95 270 1-0 2-6-2-0 6-7-3-0 2-4-4-0 0-2-0-0 7 Utah Grizzlies 27 9 16 1 1 20 0.370 73 98 487 1-1 7-6-1-1 2-10-0-0 2-8-0-0 0-3-0-0 x = Clinched Playoff Position y = Clinched Division z = Regular Season Champion Tuesday, Dec 20 Allen 6 at Tulsa 3 Final Brampton 3 at Indy 1 Final Manchester 3 at Wheeling 4 Final Greenville 3 at South Carolina 6 Final Reading 0 at Adirondack 0 Postponed Wednesday, Dec 21 Manchester at Reading 7:00 pm EST Norfolk at Greenville 7:00 pm EST Orlando at Florida 7:30 pm EST Fort Wayne at Quad City 6:35 pm CST Alaska at Rapid City 6:35 pm MST Colorado at Utah 7:00 pm MST Thursday, Dec 22 Florida at Orlando 7:00 pm EST Adirondack at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Brampton at Indy 7:05 pm EST Cincinnati at Wheeling 7:05 pm EST Idaho at Allen 7:05 pm CST echl.com Conference Standings Eastern Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 * Manchester Monarchs 27 17 8 1 1 36 0.667 103 81 0-1 12-5-0-1 5-3-1-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 2 * Orlando Solar Bears 27 16 8 3 0 35 0.648 104 90 0-0 8-5-1-0 8-3-2-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 3 Florida Everblades 24 16 5 1 2 35 0.729 88 72 1-2 9-2-1-2 7-3-0-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 4 Brampton Beast 26 15 8 1 2 33 0.635 99 95 1-2 9-4-0-2 6-4-1-0 8-2-0-0 2-0-0-0 5 Adirondack Thunder 25 14 6 2 3 33 0.660 87 71 1-3 5-3-2-2 9-3-0-1 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-0 6 Reading Royals 26 14 10 1 1 30 0.577 90 81 0-1 6-3-0-0 8-7-1-1 8-2-0-0 0-2-0-0 7 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 26 14 10 2 0 30 0.577 82 83 1-0 6-4-2-0 8-6-0-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 8 South Carolina Stingrays 25 13 10 1 1 28 0.560 74 69 0-1 6-5-1-0 7-5-0-1 6-3-0-1 1-0-0-0 9 Wheeling Nailers 25 13 10 2 0 28 0.560 83 80 1-0 8-4-2-0 5-6-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-0-0-0 10 Atlanta Gladiators 28 11 13 3 1 26 0.464 100 110 0-1 4-8-1-0 7-5-2-1 3-5-2-0 1-0-1-0 11 Cincinnati Cyclones 25 11 10 4 0 26 0.520 71 76 2-0 7-5-4-0 4-5-0-0 4-4-2-0 2-0-2-0 12 Elmira Jackals 24 6 14 4 0 16 0.333 55 83 1-0 4-6-1-0 2-8-3-0 4-4-2-0 0-2-0-0 13 Norfolk Admirals 26 5 17 4 0 14 0.269 57 100 1-0 3-9-3-0 2-8-1-0 3-7-0-0 1-0-0-0 Western Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA S/O Home Away P10 STK 1 * Toledo Walleye 25 21 4 0 0 42 0.840 112 71 3-0 8-1-0-0 13-3-0-0 9-1-0-0 4-0-0-0 2 * Colorado Eagles 27 17 6 1 3 38 0.704 91 78 1-3 9-3-0-2 8-3-1-1 8-1-0-1 7-0-0-0 3 Tulsa Oilers 30 17 11 2 0 36 0.600 85 84 3-0 10-7-2-0 7-4-0-0 3-6-1-0 0-1-0-0 4 Alaska Aces 25 15 5 1 4 35 0.700 88 69 1-4 7-3-0-2 8-2-1-2 5-1-1-3 2-0-0-1 5 Fort Wayne Komets 25 15 7 3 0 33 0.660 97 72 0-0 10-2-0-0 5-5-3-0 6-3-1-0 2-0-0-0 6 Allen Americans 30 16 13 1 0 33 0.550 98 88 1-0 6-6-0-0 10-7-1-0 7-2-1-0 3-0-0-0 7 Idaho Steelheads 27 15 9 2 1 33 0.611 92 84 4-1 11-4-1-0 4-5-1-1 5-4-0-1 2-0-0-0 8 Quad City Mallards 25 15 8 0 2 32 0.640 77 67 2-2 4-3-0-2 11-5-0-0 7-2-0-1 4-0-0-1 9 Missouri Mavericks 27 10 12 1 4 25 0.463 78 93 3-4 4-4-0-2 6-8-1-2 2-4-1-3 0-1-0-1 10 Wichita Thunder 22 11 10 0 1 23 0.523 65 69 0-1 7-8-0-0 4-2-0-1 4-5-0-1 0-2-0-0 11 Kalamazoo Wings 28 10 15 0 3 23 0.411 69 100 1-3 3-6-0-2 7-9-0-1 4-5-0-1 1-0-0-1 12 Rapid City Rush 26 8 13 5 0 21 0.404 78 95 1-0 2-6-2-0 6-7-3-0 2-4-4-0 0-2-0-0 13 Utah Grizzlies 27 9 16 1 1 20 0.370 73 98 1-1 7-6-1-1 2-10-0-0 2-8-0-0 0-3-0-0 14 Indy Fuel 26 8 16 1 1 18 0.346 60 97 1-1 5-7-1-0 3-9-0-1 0-10-0-0 0-10-0-1 * Division Leader x = Clinched Playoff Position y = Clinched Division z = Regular Season Champion echl.com Attendance Report Team Yesterday Total Games Average Fort Wayne 88236 12 7353 Toledo 63464 9 7052 Tulsa 5902 100670 19 5298 Florida 68221 14 4873 Wichita 72829 15 4855 Orlando 66933 14 4781 Colorado 66520 14 4751 Utah 70981 15 4732 Missouri 46500 10 4650 Atlanta 56573 13 4352 Allen 48740 12 4062 Idaho 63353 16 3960 Reading 35305 9 3923 Cincinnati 59005 16 3688 Alaska 43791 12 3649 Quad City 32239 9 3582 Rapid City 34488 10 3449 Greenville 40782 12 3399 Brampton 47166 15 3144 Indy 3070 40669 13 3128 South Carolina 3208 37473 12 3123 Manchester 53343 18 2964 Adirondack 31964 12 2664 Wheeling 1428 34846 14 2489 Elmira 26215 11 2383 Norfolk 35483 15 2366 Kalamazoo 24322 11 2211 League 13608 1390111 352 3949 echl.com Leaders (Overall) Top 20 Scorers Rank Player Team GP G A PTS 1 Chad Costello ALN 30 15 29 44 2 Peter Sivak AK 25 21 18 39 3 Shawn Szydlowski FW 24 14 22 36 4 David Vallorani BRM 26 16 17 33 5 Greger Hanson ALN 30 15 18 33 6 Brock Higgs ATL 28 7 26 33 7 David Pacan BRM 26 18 14 32 8 Stephen Perfetto AK 19 12 20 32 9 Denver Manderson ORL 27 10 22 32 10 Casey Pierro-Zabotel COL 27 10 22 32 11 Justin Buzzeo ATL 27 9 23 32 12 Kyle Thomas FW 25 14 17 31 13 Brett Findlay ORL 27 9 22 31 14 Eric Faille ORL 26 12 17 29 15 Luke Salazar COL 27 12 17 29 16 * Tylor Spink TOL 25 10 19 29 17 Jefferson Dahl IDH 25 9 20 29 18 Ryan Walters RC 26 8 20 28 19 Several Players Tied 27 Goals Rank Player Team GP G 1 Peter Sivak AK 25 21 2 David Pacan BRM 26 18 3 Eric Neiley ATL 27 18 4 David Vallorani BRM 26 16 5 Several Players Tied 15 Assists Rank Player Team GP A 1 Chad Costello ALN 30 29 2 Brock Higgs ATL 28 26 3 Justin Buzzeo ATL 27 23 4 Several Players Tied 22 Penalty Minutes Rank Player Team GP PIM 1 Derek Mathers ALN 25 131 2 Cody Sol FW 25 92 3 Emerson Clark TUL 20 89 4 Garet Hunt AK 25 89 5 Teigan Zahn COL 27 89 Minor Penalties Rank Player Team GP MinPen 1 Marcus Perrier SC 25 23 2 Sean Zimmerman COL 27 23 3 Cody Sol FW 25 21 4 Jon Puskar UTA 22 20 5 Several Players Tied 18 Major Penalties Rank Player Team GP MajPen 1 Derek Mathers ALN 25 15 2 Teigan Zahn COL 27 9 3 * Travis Howe UTA 15 9 4 Gabriel Verpaelst NOR 26 8 5 Several Players Tied 7 Power Play Goals Rank Player Team GP PPG 1 Olivier Labelle REA 26 6 2 David Pacan BRM 26 6 3 Derek Nesbitt ATL 28 6 4 Several Players Tied 5 Short Handed Goals Rank Player Team GP SHG 1 Eric Faille ORL 26 3 2 Brett Findlay ORL 27 3 3 Several Players Tied 2 Shots Rank Player Team GP Shots 1 Greger Hanson ALN 30 129 2 Peter Sivak AK 25 122 3 Dane Fox MO 26 120 4 Eric Faille ORL 26 108 5 Derek Nesbitt ATL 28 98 Shooting Percentage Rank Player Team GP Goals Shots PCT 1 * Michael Joly GRN 8 7 24 29.2 2 David Vallorani BRM 26 16 58 27.6 3 Brandon Alderson GRN 12 6 22 27.3 4 Jiri Fronk TUL 4 4 15 26.7 5 Jordan Kwas WHL 25 8 31 25.8 Game Winning Goals Rank Player Team GP GWG 1 Peter Sivak AK 25 6 2 * Tony Cameranesi ORL 27 4 3 Matt Register COL 27 4 4 Chad Costello ALN 30 4 5 Several Players Tied 3 Plus/Minus Rank Player Team GP +/- 1 Curtis Leonard FW 18 19 2 Cody Sol FW 25 19 3 Denver Manderson ORL 27 17 4 Several Players Tied 16 Shootout Goals Rank Player Team SOG SOA 1 * Sam Povorozniouk MO 3 6 2 Several Players Tied 2 Shootout Percentage Rank Player Team SOG SOA SO% 1 Several Players Tied 100.0 echl.com Leading Goalies Top 15 Goalies (by GAA) Rank Player Team GP Mins W L OTL SOL SO GA GAA SOW SOL SOGA SOA SO% SA SVS SV% 1 C.J. Motte QC 14 807 10 3 0 0 0 28 2.08 1 0 0 2 1.000 445 417 0.937 2 Clarke Saunders COL 12 666 9 1 0 1 2 24 2.16 0 1 2 4 0.500 358 334 0.933 3 Adam Morrison RC 10 595 5 3 2 0 1 22 2.22 1 0 1 4 0.750 343 321 0.936 4 * Adam Carlson SC 11 599 3 6 0 1 1 23 2.30 0 1 1 3 0.667 289 266 0.920 5 Riley Gill ALN 21 1126 13 7 0 0 3 44 2.35 1 0 0 2 1.000 635 591 0.931 6 Michael Houser CIN 13 705 6 5 1 0 1 28 2.38 1 0 2 6 0.667 369 341 0.924 7 * Jamie Phillips TUL 23 1395 16 6 1 0 1 56 2.41 3 0 2 16 0.875 708 652 0.921 8 Branden Komm IDH 13 713 6 5 1 0 0 30 2.52 3 0 0 11 1.000 346 316 0.913 9 Sam Brittain MAN 18 1040 12 4 1 0 0 44 2.54 0 0 0 0 0.000 484 440 0.909 10 Jake Paterson TOL 14 846 11 3 0 0 2 36 2.55 1 0 1 10 0.900 394 358 0.909 11 Parker Milner SC 16 906 10 4 1 0 0 39 2.58 0 0 0 0 0.000 390 351 0.900 12 Kevin Carr AK 15 916 8 4 1 2 1 40 2.62 1 2 5 15 0.667 480 440 0.917 13 * Mason McDonald ADK 15 882 8 4 1 2 0 39 2.65 1 2 3 10 0.700 378 339 0.897 14 Zachary Fucale BRM 18 983 12 3 0 0 1 44 2.69 1 0 0 4 1.000 480 436 0.908 15 * Landon Bow IDH 12 655 8 3 1 0 0 30 2.75 1 0 0 5 1.000 356 326 0.916 Wins Rank Player Team W 1 * Jamie Phillips TUL 16 2 Riley Gill ALN 13 3 Sam Brittain MAN 12 4 Zachary Fucale BRM 12 5 Jake Paterson TOL 11 Saves Rank Player Team SVS 1 * Jamie Phillips TUL 652 2 Riley Gill ALN 591 3 Matt Ginn ATL 570 4 Mark Dekanich REA 567 5 Joel Martin KAL 468 Losses Rank Player Team L 1 Eric Levine IND 11 2 Andy Iles ELM 10 3 Connor Knapp NOR 10 4 Several Goaltenders Tied 8 Save Percentage Rank Player Team GA SVS SV% 1 C.J. Motte QC 28 417 0.937 2 Adam Morrison RC 22 321 0.936 3 Clarke Saunders COL 24 334 0.933 4 Riley Gill ALN 44 591 0.931 5 Scott Greenham WIC 36 443 0.925 Mins Rank Player Team Mins 1 * Jamie Phillips TUL 1395 2 Mark Dekanich REA 1168 3 Riley Gill ALN 1126 4 Matt Ginn ATL 1101 5 Sam Brittain MAN 1040 Shootout Wins Rank Player Team SOW 1 * Jamie Phillips TUL 3 2 Branden Komm IDH 3 3 Cal Heeter TOL 2 4 Several Goaltenders Tied 1 Shutouts Rank Player Team SO 1 Riley Gill ALN 3 2 Clarke Saunders COL 2 3 Jake Paterson TOL 2 4 Several Goaltenders Tied 1 Shootout Percentage Rank Player Team Saves Att SO% 1 Several Goaltenders Tied 1.000 * indicates rookie echl.com Leaders (Rookies) Top 20 Scorers Rank Player Team GP G A PTS 1 * Tylor Spink TOL 25 10 19 29 2 * Mike Cazzola FW 25 11 16 27 3 * Tyson Spink TOL 25 10 16 26 4 * Kevin Schulze WHL 25 4 19 23 5 * Quentin Shore MAN 26 9 13 22 6 * Darren Nowick MO 27 8 12 20 7 * Steven McParland SC 23 6 14 20 8 * Josh Atkinson ATL 25 3 17 20 9 * Tony Cameranesi ORL 27 12 7 19 10 * Alex Petan QC 25 9 10 19 11 * Ryan Harrison COL 27 5 14 19 12 * Nolan Zajac TOL 25 4 14 18 13 * Brian Ward ADK 23 12 5 17 14 * Will Merchant IDH 26 7 10 17 15 * Nolan LaPorte QC 24 5 12 17 16 * Alex Wall ADK 22 2 15 17 17 Several Players Tied 15 Goals Rank Player Team GP G 1 * Tony Cameranesi ORL 27 12 2 * Brian Ward ADK 23 12 3 * Mike Cazzola FW 25 11 4 Several Players Tied 10 Assists Rank Player Team GP A 1 * Kevin Schulze WHL 25 19 2 * Tylor Spink TOL 25 19 3 * Josh Atkinson ATL 25 17 4 * Mike Cazzola FW 25 16 5 * Tyson Spink TOL 25 16 Penalty Minutes Rank Player Team GP PIM 1 * Travis Howe UTA 15 73 2 * Reid Halabi TUL 10 66 3 * Chris Williams IND 18 53 4 * Kevin Morris MAN 23 51 5 * Arvin Atwal CIN 23 50 Minor Penalties Rank Player Team GP MinPen 1 * Kevin Morris MAN 23 13 2 Several Players Tied 11 Major Penalties Rank Player Team GP MajPen 1 * Travis Howe UTA 15 9 2 * Reid Halabi TUL 10 6 3 * Chris Williams IND 18 5 4 Several Players Tied 4 Power Play Goals Rank Player Team GP PPG 1 * Will Merchant IDH 26 5 2 * Tyson Spink TOL 25 4 3 Several Players Tied 3 Short Handed Goals Rank Player Team GP SHG 1 Several Players Tied 1 Shots Rank Player Team GP Shots 1 * Tony Cameranesi ORL 27 91 2 * Shane Walsh CIN 24 84 3 * Alex Petan QC 25 76 4 * Ralph Cuddemi UTA 24 70 5 * Quentin Shore MAN 26 67 Shooting Percentage Rank Player Team GP Goals Shots PCT 1 * Michael Joly GRN 8 7 24 29.2 2 * Rihards Bukarts MAN 9 7 28 25.0 3 * Dylan Margonari SC 16 6 24 25.0 4 * Michael Parks QC 17 10 41 24.4 5 * Mike Cazzola FW 25 11 47 23.4 Game Winning Goals Rank Player Team GP GWG 1 * Tony Cameranesi ORL 27 4 2 Several Players Tied 3 Plus/Minus Rank Player Team GP +/- 1 * Kevin Schulze WHL 25 14 2 * Simon Denis TOL 23 13 3 * Tylor Spink TOL 25 13 4 * Cory Ward MAN 26 12 5 Several Players Tied 11 Shootout Goals Rank Player Team SOG SOA 1 * Sam Povorozniouk MO 3 6 2 Several Players Tied 1 Shootout Percentage Rank Player Team SOG SOA SO% 1 Several Players Tied 100.0 echl.com Leaders (Defencemen) Top 20 Scorers Rank Player Team GP G A PTS 1 Matt Register COL 27 7 19 26 2 Jacob MacDonald TOL 25 6 18 24 3 Blake Kessel KAL 22 7 16 23 4 * Kevin Schulze WHL 25 4 19 23 5 * Josh Atkinson ATL 25 3 17 20 6 Justin Agosta MAN 23 6 13 19 7 Mathieu Brodeur ADK 15 4 15 19 8 Spiro Goulakos GRN 24 8 10 18 9 * Nolan Zajac TOL 25 4 14 18 10 Joe Faust IDH 27 7 10 17 11 David Kolomatis MAN 26 3 14 17 12 Jake Marto COL 27 3 14 17 13 * Alex Wall ADK 22 2 15 17 14 Tim Daly UTA 26 4 11 15 15 Florian Iberer REA 26 4 11 15 16 Joe Houk GRN 23 3 12 15 17 Joel Chouinard ALN 30 1 14 15 18 Several Players Tied 14 Goals Rank Player Team GP G 1 Spiro Goulakos GRN 24 8 2 Matt Register COL 27 7 3 Blake Kessel KAL 22 7 4 Joe Faust IDH 27 7 5 Several Players Tied 6 Assists Rank Player Team GP A 1 * Kevin Schulze WHL 25 19 2 Matt Register COL 27 19 3 Jacob MacDonald TOL 25 18 4 * Josh Atkinson ATL 25 17 5 Blake Kessel KAL 22 16 Penalty Minutes Rank Player Team GP PIM 1 Cody Sol FW 25 92 2 Teigan Zahn COL 27 89 3 Gabriel Verpaelst NOR 26 80 4 Sean Zimmerman COL 27 71 5 Charlie Dodero IDH 27 66 Minor Penalties Rank Player Team GP MinPen 1 Sean Zimmerman COL 27 23 2 Cody Sol FW 25 21 3 Charlie Dodero IDH 27 18 4 Danny Fick WHL 25 16 5 Several Players Tied 15 Major Penalties Rank Player Team GP MajPen 1 Teigan Zahn COL 27 9 2 Gabriel Verpaelst NOR 26 8 3 Cody Sol FW 25 6 4 Several Players Tied 5 Power Play Goals Rank Player Team GP PPG 1 * Matt Caito TOL 13 3 2 Spiro Goulakos GRN 24 3 3 Several Players Tied 2 Short Handed Goals Rank Player Team GP SHG 1 Several Players Tied 1 Shots Rank Player Team GP Shots 1 Mike Banwell UTA 27 86 2 Matt Register COL 27 81 3 Jordan Henry BRM 26 76 4 Jacob MacDonald TOL 25 68 5 Gabriel Verpaelst NOR 26 67 Shooting Percentage Rank Player Team GP Goals Shots PCT 1 Mikael Tam NOR 3 4 18 22.2 2 Dylan Labbe QC 7 3 14 21.4 3 Blake Kessel KAL 22 7 35 20.0 4 Scott Czarnowczan TOL 10 5 27 18.5 5 Spiro Goulakos GRN 24 8 47 17.0 Game Winning Goals Rank Player Team GP GWG 1 Matt Register COL 27 4 2 * Desmond Bergin GRN 17 2 3 Joe Houk GRN 23 2 4 Several Players Tied 1 Plus/Minus Rank Player Team GP +/- 1 Curtis Leonard FW 18 19 2 Cody Sol FW 25 19 3 Kevin Gibson QC 20 16 4 Justin Agosta MAN 23 16 5 Several Players Tied 15 Shootout Goals Rank Player Team SOG SOA 1 Mike Vernace BRM 2 3 2 Jacob MacDonald TOL 1 1 3 * Ross McMullan WHL 1 1 4 Marc-Andre Levesque AK 1 2 Shootout Percentage Rank Player Team SOG SOA SO% 1 Jacob MacDonald TOL 1 1 100.0 2 * Ross McMullan WHL 1 1 100.0 3 Mike Vernace BRM 2 3 66.7 4 Marc-Andre Levesque AK 1 2 50.0 echl.com Specialty Team Records Team Power Play Rank Team GP ADV GF PP% SHGA 1 Toledo Walleye 25 109 27 24.8 1 2 Idaho Steelheads 27 103 25 24.3 3 3 Manchester Monarchs 27 95 22 23.2 5 4 Colorado Eagles 27 96 21 21.9 1 5 Fort Wayne Komets 25 94 20 21.3 6 6 Reading Royals 26 90 19 21.1 2 7 Adirondack Thunder 25 96 20 20.8 2 8 Orlando Solar Bears 27 122 24 19.7 3 9 Atlanta Gladiators 28 104 20 19.2 5 10 Brampton Beast 26 103 19 18.4 6 11 Rapid City Rush 26 93 17 18.3 5 12 South Carolina Stingrays 25 78 14 17.9 1 13 Wichita Thunder 22 76 13 17.1 3 14 Alaska Aces 25 83 14 16.9 3 15 Quad City Mallards 25 86 14 16.3 5 16 Wheeling Nailers 25 112 18 16.1 2 17 Utah Grizzlies 27 106 17 16.0 2 18 Elmira Jackals 24 76 12 15.8 4 19 Allen Americans 30 127 19 15.0 8 20 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 26 89 13 14.6 4 21 Cincinnati Cyclones 25 87 11 12.6 5 22 Kalamazoo Wings 28 123 15 12.2 4 23 Florida Everblades 24 83 10 12.0 2 24 Missouri Mavericks 27 130 15 11.5 7 25 Indy Fuel 26 66 7 10.6 4 26 Tulsa Oilers 30 114 10 8.8 5 27 Norfolk Admirals 26 86 7 8.1 2 Team Penalty Kill Rank Team GP TSH PPGA PK% SHGF 1 Manchester Monarchs 27 104 9 91.3 2 2 Missouri Mavericks 27 99 11 88.9 3 3 Alaska Aces 25 94 12 87.2 5 4 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 26 92 12 87.0 3 5 Rapid City Rush 26 74 10 86.5 3 6 Quad City Mallards 25 88 12 86.4 2 7 Wichita Thunder 22 90 13 85.6 7 8 Fort Wayne Komets 25 124 18 85.5 7 9 Indy Fuel 26 87 13 85.1 2 10 Allen Americans 30 139 21 84.9 3 11 Colorado Eagles 27 108 17 84.3 6 12 Brampton Beast 26 114 18 84.2 3 13 Utah Grizzlies 27 106 17 84.0 3 14 Cincinnati Cyclones 25 67 11 83.6 4 15 Florida Everblades 24 79 13 83.5 5 16 Elmira Jackals 24 83 14 83.1 2 17 Toledo Walleye 25 83 14 83.1 6 18 Idaho Steelheads 27 106 18 83.0 2 19 South Carolina Stingrays 25 94 16 83.0 3 20 Kalamazoo Wings 28 105 19 81.9 4 21 Adirondack Thunder 25 87 17 80.5 3 22 Norfolk Admirals 26 95 20 78.9 1 23 Orlando Solar Bears 27 107 23 78.5 7 24 Tulsa Oilers 30 111 25 77.5 5 25 Reading Royals 26 91 21 76.9 5 26 Atlanta Gladiators 28 94 23 75.5 2 27 Wheeling Nailers 25 106 26 75.5 2 Team Overtime Performance Rank Team GP W L SW SOL PTS PCT 1 Toledo Walleye 7 4 0 3 0 14 1.000 2 Allen Americans 6 4 1 1 0 11 0.917 3 South Carolina Stingrays 6 4 1 0 1 10 0.833 4 Brampton Beast 7 3 1 1 2 11 0.786 5 Manchester Monarchs 5 3 1 0 1 8 0.800 6 Utah Grizzlies 6 3 1 1 1 10 0.833 7 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6 3 2 1 0 10 0.833 8 Atlanta Gladiators 7 3 3 0 1 10 0.714 9 Kalamazoo Wings 6 2 0 1 3 9 0.750 10 Quad City Mallards 6 2 0 2 2 10 0.833 11 Wichita Thunder 3 2 0 0 1 5 0.833 12 Colorado Eagles 7 2 1 1 3 10 0.714 13 Florida Everblades 6 2 1 1 2 9 0.750 14 Tulsa Oilers 7 2 2 3 0 12 0.857 15 Norfolk Admirals 7 2 4 1 0 10 0.714 16 Alaska Aces 7 1 1 1 4 9 0.643 17 Missouri Mavericks 9 1 1 3 4 13 0.722 18 Idaho Steelheads 8 1 2 4 1 13 0.813 19 Fort Wayne Komets 4 1 3 0 0 5 0.625 20 Orlando Solar Bears 4 1 3 0 0 5 0.625 21 Elmira Jackals 6 1 4 1 0 8 0.667 22 Indy Fuel 3 0 1 1 1 4 0.667 23 Reading Royals 2 0 1 0 1 2 0.500 24 Adirondack Thunder 6 0 2 1 3 7 0.583 25 Wheeling Nailers 3 0 2 1 0 4 0.667 26 Cincinnati Cyclones 6 0 4 2 0 8 0.667 27 Rapid City Rush 6 0 5 1 0 7 0.583 echl.com Player Streaks Player Goal Streaks (Current) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 4 Eric Faille ORL Dec 11, 2016 Dec 17, 2016 5 2 7 2 4 Chris Crane ORL Nov 26, 2016 Dec 3, 2016 5 1 6 3 4 Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman MAN Nov 29, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 4 1 5 4 3 Several Players Tied Player Goal Streaks (All Season) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 6 Lindsay Sparks RC Oct 15, 2016 Oct 29, 2016 7 5 12 2 5 Several Players Tied Player Assist Streaks (Current) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 7 Kevin Gibson QC Dec 1, 2016 Dec 18, 2016 0 9 9 2 6 Denver Manderson ORL Dec 9, 2016 Dec 18, 2016 1 7 8 3 5 Greger Hanson ALN Dec 10, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 4 5 9 4 5 John McCarron FLA Dec 7, 2016 Dec 17, 2016 2 5 7 5 5 Max Nicastro SC Dec 10, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 1 6 7 Player Assist Streaks (All Season) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 8 Michael Kirkpatrick FLA Nov 19, 2016 Dec 7, 2016 5 8 13 2 7 Ryan Walters RC Oct 26, 2016 Nov 5, 2016 4 10 14 3 7 Kevin Gibson QC Dec 1, 2016 Dec 18, 2016 0 9 9 4 6 Several Players Tied Player Point Streaks (Current) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 10 Chad Costello ALN Nov 30, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 9 10 19 2 8 David Vallorani BRM Dec 4, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 6 6 12 3 8 Kevin Gibson QC Nov 26, 2016 Dec 18, 2016 1 9 10 4 7 Greger Hanson ALN Dec 7, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 5 6 11 5 7 Daniel Doremus MAN Dec 3, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 2 8 10 Player Point Streaks (All Season) Rank GP Player Team From To Goals Assists Points 1 13 Justin Buzzeo ATL Oct 28, 2016 Nov 25, 2016 7 15 22 2 10 Chad Costello ALN Nov 30, 2016 Dec 20, 2016 9 10 19 3 10 Jefferson Dahl IDH Oct 21, 2016 Nov 11, 2016 4 11 15 4 9 Several Players Tied echl.com Manchester Monarchs Roster PLAYERS # Name Pronunciation Pos. Sh.

Ht.

Wt. Birthdate Birthtown 1 Sam Brittain G R 6-1 215 May 10, 1992 Calgary, AB 2 Connor Hardowa D R 6-1 210 Nov 15, 1988 Edmonton, AB 6 David Kolomatis D R 5-11 190 Feb 25, 1989 Livingston, NJ 7 Rick Pinkston D L 6-1 205 Oct 4, 1990 Trenton, MI 9 Kevin Morris F L 6-4 200 Dec 6, 1992 Massena, NY 10 Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman F R 6-3 225 May 11, 1986 Corvallis, OR 11 Cory Ward F R 5-11 201 Sep 23, 1993 Las Vegas, NV 12 Justin Agosta D R 6-3 205 Oct 9, 1990 East Meadow, NY 13 Gasper Kopitar F R 6-0 194 Aug 13, 1992 Jesenice, Slovenia 14 Derek Arnold C R 5-8 165 Feb 9, 1990 Foxboro, MA 17 Matt Leitner LIGHT-ner F L 5-10 175 Nov 27, 1990 Los Alamitos, CA 18 Alexx Privitera D R 5-11 185 Jan 18, 1993 Old Tappan, NJ 19 Daniel Doremus F R 6-1 200 Oct 22, 1991 Aspen, CO 23 Justin Gutierrez F L 6-4 205 Dec 22, 1995 Anchorage, AK 24 Rihards Bukarts REE-hard BOO-karts F R 5-9 186 Dec 31, 1995 Jurmala, Latvia 26 Daniel Ciampini F L 5-11 185 Nov 25, 1990 Concord, ON, Canada 27 Craig Wyszomirski D L 6-4 230 Sep 21, 1992 Mahwah, NJ 28 Quentin Shore F R 6-2 195 May 25, 1994 Denver, CO 30 Jonah Imoo G R 6-0 174 Apr 6, 1994 Surrey, BC 42 Tony Turgeon TUR-john F L 6-4 231 Sep 21, 1989 Grand Forks, ND 44 Teddy Doherty D L 5-9 175 Apr 25, 1994 Hopkinton, MA, United States 88 Ashton Rome RW R 6-2 205 Dec 31, 1985 Nesbitt, MB, Canada echl.com Reading Royals Roster PLAYERS # Name Pronunciation Pos. Sh.

Ht.

Wt. Birthdate Birthtown 1 Martin Ouellette G L 6-2 194 Dec 30, 1991 Saint-Hippolyte, QC, Canada 3 Chris McCarthy F R 6'1 207 Jul 30, 1991 Collegeville, PA 6 Derik Johnson D L 6-0 201 Feb 1, 1990 Bloomington, MN, United States 7 Todd Perry D L 6-3 234 Dec 13, 1986 Ingleside, ON, Canada 8 Jesper Pettersson D R 5-9 189 Jul 16, 1994 Stockholm, Sweden 9 Ryan Penny F L 6-0 192 Sep 9, 1994 Fall River, NS 10 Kevin Sundher F L 6-0 186 Jan 18, 1992 Surrey, BC, Canada 13 Olivier Labelle F R 6-0 199 Jul 15, 1985 St. Eustache, PQ 14 Mike Pereira F R 5-10 186 Nov 24, 1991 New Haven, CT 15 Matt Willows F R 5-9 186 Jul 24, 1991 Congers, NY 19 Justin Crandall F R 5-11 189 Apr 5, 1992 Lakeville, MN, United States 21 Matt Wilkins F L 5-11 193 Jan 26, 1991 Kimberley, BC 24 Tyrell Goulbourne F L 6-0 204 Jan 26, 1994 Edmonton, AB 25 Nick Luukko D R 6-2 205 Nov 29, 1991 West Chester, PA, United States 27 Ian Watters F L 6-0 205 Dec 27, 1991 Pickering, ON, Canada 28 Miles Liberati D L 6-0 205 Jun 21, 1995 Cheswick, PA 31 Mark Dekanich DECK-an-itch G R 6-2 192 May 10, 1986 North Vancouver, BC 37 Johnny McInnis F R 6-2 211 Aug 5, 1989 Boston, MA 48 Florian Iberer D L 6-1 203 Dec 7, 1982 Graz, Austria 55 Michael Boivin D R 6-2 182 Nov 22, 1990 Delta, BC 60 Drew Fielding G L 6-0 188 Sep 2, 1990 Burlington, ON 70 Robbie Czarnik ZAHR-nick F R 6-0 191 Jan 25, 1990 Detroit, MI, United States echl.com 2016-17 Regular Season Team Statistics Manchester Monarchs PLAYERS # Name Pos GP G A PTS +/- PIM PPG PPA SH SHA GW FG IG OT UA EN SOG SOA SOGW SO% Pt/G PIMPG SA SH% 26 Daniel Ciampini F 25 8 16 24 12 6 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 100.0 0.96 0.24 53 15.1 19 Daniel Doremus F 25 4 19 23 -1 4 0 8 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.92 0.16 50 8.0 X 32 Joe Diamond F 19 11 11 22 -4 46 2 6 0 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0.0 1.16 2.42 47 23.4 * 28 Quentin Shore F 26 9 13 22 0 10 3 4 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0.0 0.85 0.38 67 13.4 12 Justin Agosta D 23 6 13 19 16 23 1 4 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.83 1.00 49 12.2 14 Derek Arnold C 26 6 13 19 -10 16 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.73 0.62 60 10.0 6 David Kolomatis D 26 3 14 17 -12 4 2 6 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.65 0.15 48 6.3 17 Matt Leitner F 16 3 13 16 2 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.00 0.56 27 11.1 * 11 Cory Ward F 26 6 9 15 12 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.58 0.15 58 10.3 * 18 Alexx Privitera D 18 4 10 14 4 10 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0.78 0.56 27 14.8 * 9 Kevin Morris F 23 5 6 11 0 51 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.48 2.22 47 10.6 * 23 Justin Gutierrez F 12 3 8 11 6 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.92 0.67 20 15.0 * 24 Rihards Bukarts F 9 7 3 10 4 12 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.11 1.33 28 25.0 X 16 Zac Lynch F 11 4 6 10 4 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.91 0.36 24 16.7 10 Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman F 9 7 2 9 -4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.00 0.00 36 19.4 * 44 Teddy Doherty (total) D 20 2 5 7 11 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.35 0.60 30 6.7 CIN D 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.00 1.00 5 0.0 MAN D 18 2 5 7 11 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.39 0.56 25 8.0 2 Connor Hardowa D 24 2 5 7 -3 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.29 0.42 26 7.7 42 Tony Turgeon F 21 0 7 7 -3 43 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.33 2.05 27 0.0 X 8 Alex Guptill C 8 3 3 6 1 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.75 1.38 18 16.7 7 Rick Pinkston (total) D 21 1 5 6 -4 30 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.29 1.43 17 5.9 ALN D 7 0 3 3 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.43 1.43 7 0.0 MAN D 14 1 2 3 -4 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.21 1.43 10 10.0 X 37 Joe Pendenza F 4 3 2 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.25 0.00 9 33.3 13 Gasper Kopitar F 6 3 1 4 -2 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0.0 0.67 0.33 8 37.5 *X 34 Damir Sharipzyanov D 10 2 2 4 7 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.40 0.60 17 11.8 27 Craig Wyszomirski D 19 0 4 4 -1 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.21 0.47 26 0.0 88 Ashton Rome RW 2 0 2 2 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.00 4.00 5 0.0 *X 20 Ed Wittchow D 4 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.00 4 0.0 X 8 Dean Yakura RW 2 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.00 3 33.3 *X 3 Thomas Schemitsch D 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.00 3 0.0 X 4 Robbie Donahoe D 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 5 0.0 Goalies # Name GP Mins GA SO GAA W L OTL SOL SA SVS SV% 1 Sam Brittain 18 1040 44 0 2.54 12 4 1 0 484 440 0.909 X 30 Colin Stevens 5 290 16 0 3.32 2 2 0 1 143 127 0.888 30 Jonah Imoo 3 179 9 0 3.02 2 1 0 0 81 72 0.889 *X 40 Jack Flinn 2 119 8 0 4.03 1 1 0 0 50 42 0.840 Empty Net 9 3 3 Totals 28 1628 80 0 2.93 17 8 1 1 761 681 0.895 * indicates rookie X indicates inactive echl.com 2016-17 Regular Season Team Statistics Reading Royals PLAYERS # Name Pos GP G A PTS +/- PIM PPG PPA SH SHA GW FG IG OT UA EN SOG SOA SOGW SO% Pt/G PIMPG SA SH% 3 Chris McCarthy F 23 11 13 24 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0.0 1.04 0.09 70 15.7 13 Olivier Labelle F 26 11 11 22 -1 22 6 5 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0.85 0.85 72 15.3 9 Ryan Penny F 26 6 11 17 5 20 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.65 0.77 64 9.4 14 Mike Pereira F 24 8 8 16 5 6 1 1 0 1 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.67 0.25 70 11.4 X 23 Michael Pelech F 21 4 12 16 -2 45 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.76 2.14 35 11.4 *X 12 Steven Swavely F 16 6 9 15 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0.0 0.94 0.13 38 15.8 70 Robbie Czarnik F 22 6 9 15 3 24 3 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.68 1.09 73 8.2 48 Florian Iberer D 26 4 11 15 0 13 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.58 0.50 34 11.8 15 Matt Willows (total) F 21 6 8 14 -4 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 100.0 0.67 0.10 62 9.7 ALN F 17 4 7 11 -5 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1.000 0.65 0.12 51 7.8 REA F 4 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.75 0.00 11 18.2 19 Justin Crandall F 20 5 9 14 6 16 0 2 1 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.70 0.80 36 13.9 10 Kevin Sundher F 21 4 8 12 -4 25 2 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.57 1.19 59 6.8 55 Michael Boivin (total) D 23 2 10 12 -3 13 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.52 0.57 49 4.1 RC D 8 0 0 0 -8 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.00 0.63 13 0.0 REA D 15 2 10 12 5 8 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.80 0.53 36 5.6 25 Nick Luukko D 26 6 5 11 6 10 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.42 0.38 37 16.2 37 Johnny McInnis (total) F 21 5 6 11 -7 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.52 0.19 58 8.6 ORL F 13 3 3 6 -3 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.46 0.31 37 8.1 UTA F 8 2 3 5 -4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.63 0.00 21 9.5 21 Matt Wilkins F 17 4 5 9 3 13 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.53 0.76 22 18.2 X 2 Mike Marcou D 15 1 8 9 -7 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.60 0.00 32 3.1 27 Ian Watters F 23 2 6 8 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.35 0.43 34 5.9 24 Tyrell Goulbourne F 12 3 4 7 2 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.58 0.58 19 15.8 6 Derik Johnson D 26 2 5 7 10 20 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.27 0.77 30 6.7 7 Todd Perry D 16 1 5 6 2 15 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.38 0.94 9 11.1 8 Jesper Pettersson D 17 1 4 5 7 13 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.29 0.76 29 3.4 X 11 Kris Newbury F 1 1 2 3 1 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 3.00 2.00 4 25.0 *X 18 Zach Hall C 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1.00 0.00 4 0.0 X 4 Maxim Lamarche D 5 0 2 2 6 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.40 0.40 5 0.0 * 28 Miles Liberati D 10 0 2 2 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.20 0.60 17 0.0 *X 15 Matt Robertson F 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2 0.0 Goalies # Name GP Mins GA SO GAA W L OTL SOL SA SVS SV% 31 Mark Dekanich 20 1168 56 0 2.88 10 8 1 1 623 567 0.910 1 Martin Ouellette 7 382 21 0 3.30 4 2 0 0 177 156 0.881 Empty Net 17 3 3 Totals 27 1550 80 0 3.06 14 10 1 1 803 723 0.900 * indicates rookie X indicates inactive echl.com Reading Royals 2016-17 Regular Season Game Schedule DATE Opponent Result Record Score GWG Goaltender Opposing Goaltender Oct. 15 Elmira W 1-0-0-0 6-2 Kris Newbury Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 18 SVS) Andy Iles (6 GA, 32 SVS) Oct. 20 at Wheeling W 2-0-0-0 4-3 Matt Wilkins Martin Ouellette (3 GA, 26 SVS) Doug Carr (4 GA, 25 SVS) Oct. 21 Manchester L 2-1-0-0 1-5 Mark Dekanich (5 GA, 34 SVS) Colin Stevens (1 GA, 33 SVS) Oct. 26 at Idaho W 3-1-0-0 3-2 Mike Pereira Martin Ouellette (2 GA, 32 SVS) Landon Bow (3 GA, 23 SVS) Oct. 28 at Idaho SOL 3-1-0-1 2-3 SO Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 41 SVS) Branden Komm (2 GA, 32 SVS) Oct. 29 at Idaho L 3-2-0-1 1-3 Martin Ouellette (2 GA, 22 SVS) Landon Bow (1 GA, 39 SVS) Nov. 2 at Colorado W 4-2-0-1 4-3 Mike Pereira Mark Dekanich (3 GA, 31 SVS) Tate Maris (1 GA, 4 SVS) Nov. 4 at Rapid City W 5-2-0-1 6-3 Nick Luukko Martin Ouellette (3 GA, 18 SVS) Kent Patterson (5 GA, 29 SVS) Nov. 5 at Rapid City W 6-2-0-1 5-3 Mike Pereira Mark Dekanich (3 GA, 31 SVS) Chuck Grant (5 GA, 24 SVS) Nov. 9 at Cincinnati L 6-3-0-1 4-7 Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 13 SVS) Mark Visentin (4 GA, 25 SVS) Nov. 11 at Wheeling L 6-4-0-1 1-4 Mark Dekanich (4 GA, 30 SVS) Doug Carr (1 GA, 25 SVS) Nov. 12 Manchester L 6-5-0-1 4-6 Martin Ouellette (5 GA, 22 SVS) Sam Brittain (4 GA, 30 SVS) Nov. 13 Atlanta L 6-6-0-1 6-7 Mark Dekanich (7 GA, 25 SVS) Matt Ginn (6 GA, 35 SVS) Nov. 16 at Manchester L 6-7-0-1 1-4 Mark Dekanich (4 GA, 33 SVS) Sam Brittain (1 GA, 23 SVS) Nov. 18 at Manchester L 6-8-0-1 1-2 Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 28 SVS) Sam Brittain (1 GA, 26 SVS) Nov. 19 at Manchester OTL 6-8-1-1 3-4 OT Mark Dekanich (4 GA, 26 SVS) Sam Brittain (3 GA, 28 SVS) Nov. 25 at Elmira W 7-8-1-1 3-2 Jesper Pettersson Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 30 SVS) Jason Kasdorf (3 GA, 31 SVS) Nov. 26 Cincinnati W 8-8-1-1 4-2 Justin Crandall Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 32 SVS) Michael Houser (3 GA, 36 SVS) Nov. 27 Cincinnati W 9-8-1-1 5-2 Tyrell Goulbourne Martin Ouellette (2 GA, 23 SVS) Joel Rumpel (5 GA, 24 SVS) Nov. 30 Wheeling W 10-8-1-1 4-2 Ian Watters Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 29 SVS) J.P. Anderson (4 GA, 27 SVS) Dec. 2 at Norfolk W 11-8-1-1 4-1 Michael Pelech Mark Dekanich (1 GA, 35 SVS) Eetu Laurikainen (4 GA, 26 SVS) Dec. 3 at Norfolk W 12-8-1-1 2-1 Olivier Labelle Mark Dekanich (1 GA, 34 SVS) Connor Knapp (2 GA, 32 SVS) Dec. 9 Indy W 13-8-1-1 8-2 Florian Iberer Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 29 SVS) Eric Levine (8 GA, 35 SVS) Dec. 10 Indy W 14-8-1-1 3-1 Michael Boivin Mark Dekanich (1 GA, 19 SVS) Keegan Asmundson (2 GA, 23 SVS) Dec. 15 at Greenville L 14-9-1-1 1-2 Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 23 SVS) Mackenzie Skapski (1 GA, 33 SVS) Dec. 16 at Greenville L 14-10-1-1 4-5 Mark Dekanich (5 GA, 26 SVS) Mackenzie Skapski (4 GA, 27 SVS) Dec. 20 at Adirondack 6:00 pm EST Dec. 21 Manchester 7:00 pm EST Dec. 23 Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Dec. 28 Elmira 7:00 pm EST Dec. 30 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST Dec. 31 at Adirondack 5:30 pm EST Jan. 6 Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Jan. 7 Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Jan. 13 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Jan. 14 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Jan. 16 Elmira 1:00 pm EST Jan. 20 Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Jan. 21 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST Jan. 27 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Jan. 28 Fort Wayne 7:00 pm EST Jan. 29 Manchester 5:00 pm EST Feb. 1 at Toledo 7:15 pm EST Feb. 3 at Toledo 7:15 pm EST Feb. 4 at Wheeling 8:05 pm EST Feb. 9 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST Feb. 11 Norfolk 7:00 pm EST Feb. 12 Norfolk 7:00 pm EST Feb. 14 at Adirondack 6:00 pm EST Feb. 17 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Feb. 18 Elmira 7:00 pm EST Feb. 19 Elmira 4:00 pm EST Feb. 22 Greenville 7:00 pm EST Feb. 24 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Feb. 26 Greenville 5:00 pm EST Mar. 3 Manchester 7:00 pm EST Mar. 4 Manchester 7:00 pm EST Mar. 5 Norfolk 5:00 pm EST Mar. 9 at Brampton 7:15 pm EST Mar. 10 at Brampton 7:15 pm EST Mar. 11 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Mar. 14 Norfolk 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 17 at Norfolk 7:30 pm EDT Mar. 18 at Norfolk 7:15 pm EDT Mar. 22 Manchester 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 24 Adirondack 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 25 Adirondack 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 31 Norfolk 7:00 pm EDT Apr. 1 Brampton 7:00 pm EDT Apr. 2 at Wheeling 5:05 pm EDT Apr. 7 at Norfolk 7:30 pm EDT Apr. 8 at Norfolk 7:15 pm EDT * Overtime Game ** Shootout Game echl.com Manchester Monarchs 2016-17 Regular Season Game Schedule DATE Opponent Result Record Score GWG Goaltender Opposing Goaltender Oct. 14 Adirondack SOL 0-0-0-1 3-4 SO Colin Stevens (3 GA, 30 SVS) Mason McDonald (3 GA, 24 SVS) Oct. 15 Adirondack L 0-1-0-1 3-5 Jack Flinn (4 GA, 21 SVS) Mason McDonald (3 GA, 16 SVS) Oct. 21 at Reading W 1-1-0-1 5-1 Cory Ward Colin Stevens (1 GA, 33 SVS) Mark Dekanich (5 GA, 34 SVS) Oct. 22 at Adirondack W 2-1-0-1 4-3 OT Cory Ward Colin Stevens (3 GA, 25 SVS) Mason McDonald (4 GA, 23 SVS) Oct. 28 Cincinnati W 3-1-0-1 7-3 Joe Diamond Sam Brittain (3 GA, 24 SVS) Michael Houser (4 GA, 10 SVS) Oct. 29 Cincinnati L 3-2-0-1 2-4 Colin Stevens (4 GA, 25 SVS) Mark Visentin (2 GA, 26 SVS) Oct. 30 Cincinnati W 4-2-0-1 4-2 Joe Diamond Sam Brittain (2 GA, 23 SVS) Michael Houser (3 GA, 25 SVS) Nov. 1 at Adirondack W 5-2-0-1 3-2 Daniel Ciampini Sam Brittain (2 GA, 18 SVS) Mason McDonald (3 GA, 18 SVS) Nov. 5 Adirondack L 5-3-0-1 3-5 Colin Stevens (5 GA, 14 SVS) Ken Appleby (3 GA, 30 SVS) Nov. 6 Adirondack L 5-4-0-1 1-3 Sam Brittain (3 GA, 16 SVS) Mason McDonald (1 GA, 10 SVS) Nov. 11 at Norfolk W 6-4-0-1 5-4 OT Alexx Privitera Jack Flinn (4 GA, 21 SVS) Connor Knapp (5 GA, 35 SVS) Nov. 12 at Reading W 7-4-0-1 6-4 Joe Diamond Sam Brittain (4 GA, 30 SVS) Martin Ouellette (5 GA, 22 SVS) Nov. 16 Reading W 8-4-0-1 4-1 Justin Agosta Sam Brittain (1 GA, 23 SVS) Mark Dekanich (4 GA, 33 SVS) Nov. 18 Reading W 9-4-0-1 2-1 Daniel Ciampini Sam Brittain (1 GA, 26 SVS) Mark Dekanich (2 GA, 28 SVS) Nov. 19 Reading W 10-4-0-1 4-3 OT Daniel Doremus Sam Brittain (3 GA, 28 SVS) Mark Dekanich (4 GA, 26 SVS) Nov. 23 Florida W 11-4-0-1 7-3 Rihards Bukarts Sam Brittain (3 GA, 39 SVS) Anthony Peters (5 GA, 14 SVS) Nov. 25 Florida L 11-5-0-1 1-4 Sam Brittain (4 GA, 31 SVS) Anthony Peters (1 GA, 39 SVS) Nov. 26 at Elmira L 11-6-0-1 3-5 Jonah Imoo (4 GA, 23 SVS) Andy Iles (3 GA, 33 SVS) Nov. 27 at Elmira OTL 11-6-1-1 1-2 OT Sam Brittain (2 GA, 17 SVS) Jason Kasdorf (1 GA, 24 SVS) Nov. 29 at Adirondack L 11-7-1-1 2-4 Sam Brittain (3 GA, 31 SVS) Mason McDonald (2 GA, 27 SVS) Dec. 3 Kalamazoo W 12-7-1-1 4-2 Derek Arnold Sam Brittain (2 GA, 17 SVS) Nick Riopel (4 GA, 28 SVS) Dec. 4 Kalamazoo W 13-7-1-1 6-3 Rihards Bukarts Jonah Imoo (3 GA, 24 SVS) Nick Riopel (6 GA, 20 SVS) Dec. 7 Norfolk W 14-7-1-1 6-3 Kevin Morris Sam Brittain (3 GA, 29 SVS) Connor Knapp (5 GA, 32 SVS) Dec. 9 Norfolk W 15-7-1-1 5-3 Kevin Morris Sam Brittain (3 GA, 31 SVS) Connor Knapp (5 GA, 41 SVS) Dec. 16 Elmira W 16-7-1-1 5-1 Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman Sam Brittain (1 GA, 26 SVS) Andy Iles (5 GA, 27 SVS) Dec. 17 Elmira W 17-7-1-1 4-2 Kevin Morris Jonah Imoo (2 GA, 25 SVS) Andy Iles (3 GA, 26 SVS) Dec. 20 at Wheeling L 17-8-1-1 3-4 Sam Brittain (4 GA, 24 SVS) Sean Maguire (3 GA, 23 SVS) Dec. 21 at Reading 7:00 pm EST Dec. 23 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Dec. 31 Norfolk 6:00 pm EST Jan. 3 at Orlando 7:00 pm EST Jan. 4 at Florida 7:30 pm EST Jan. 6 at Florida 7:30 pm EST Jan. 7 at Florida 7:00 pm EST Jan. 13 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Jan. 14 Adirondack 6:00 pm EST Jan. 16 at Adirondack 3:00 pm EST Jan. 20 Elmira 7:00 pm EST Jan. 21 Elmira 6:00 pm EST Jan. 22 Elmira 3:00 pm EST Jan. 25 at Norfolk 7:15 pm EST Jan. 27 at Norfolk 7:30 pm EST Jan. 28 at Norfolk 7:15 pm EST Jan. 29 at Reading 5:00 pm EST Feb. 1 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST Feb. 3 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST Feb. 4 South Carolina 6:00 pm EST Feb. 11 Adirondack 6:00 pm EST Feb. 12 at Adirondack 3:00 pm EST Feb. 16 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST Feb. 17 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST Feb. 18 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST Feb. 24 Brampton 7:00 pm EST Feb. 25 Alaska 6:00 pm EST Feb. 26 Alaska 3:00 pm EST Mar. 1 at Elmira 7:05 pm EST Mar. 3 at Reading 7:00 pm EST Mar. 4 at Reading 7:00 pm EST Mar. 10 Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Mar. 11 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST Mar. 12 Norfolk 3:00 pm EDT Mar. 17 Atlanta 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 18 Atlanta 6:00 pm EDT Mar. 22 at Reading 7:00 pm EDT Mar. 24 at Elmira 7:05 pm EDT Mar. 25 at Elmira 7:05 pm EDT Mar. 26 at Elmira 4:05 pm EDT Apr. 1 Elmira 6:00 pm EDT Apr. 2 Elmira 3:00 pm EDT Apr. 4 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EDT Apr. 7 at Brampton 7:15 pm EDT Apr. 8 at Brampton 7:15 pm EDT * Overtime Game ** Shootout Game echl.com Manchester Monarchs vs Reading Royals Head to Head Summary Description Result Head to Head Record 2016-17 Regular Season Reading 0-4-1-0 Manchester 5-0-0-0 Head to Head Record 2015-16 Regular Season Reading 6-3-1-0 Manchester 4-6-0-0 Last 5 Years record between teams Reading 6-7-2-0 Manchester 9-6-0-0 Reading vs. Manchester Last 5 Years record at Reading Reading 2-3-1-0 Manchester 4-2-0-0 Reading vs. Manchester Last 5 Years record at Manchester Reading 4-4-1-0 Manchester 5-4-0-0 Previous Meetings This Season Reading 3 @ Manchester 4 (Nov 19 2016) Final OT Reading 1 @ Manchester 2 (Nov 18 2016) Final Reading 1 @ Manchester 4 (Nov 16 2016) Final Manchester 6 @ Reading 4 (Nov 12 2016) Final Manchester 5 @ Reading 1 (Oct 21 2016) Final Match Up Manchester Reading Team Record 17-8-1-1 -- 36 points 14-10-1-1 -- 30 points Division Ranking 1st North 4th North Conference Ranking 1st Eastern 6th Eastern League Ranking 3rd 14th Past 10 Games 6-3-1-0 8-2-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0 0-2-0-0 Last Game 4-3 L @ Wheeling (Dec 20 2016) Final 5-4 L @ Greenville (Dec 16 2016) Final Home Record 12-5-0-1 6-3-0-0 Away Record 5-3-1-0 8-7-1-1 GF 103 90 GA 81 81 PP (Overall) (22/95) 23.2% (19/90) 21.1% PP (Home) (15/63) 23.8% (7/32) 21.9% PP (Away) (7/32) 21.9% (12/58) 20.7% PK (Overall) (9/104) 91.3% (21/91) 76.9% PK (Home) (6/70) 91.4% (9/30) 70.0% PK (Away) (3/34) 91.2% (12/61) 80.3% PP vs. Opp.

(6/18) 33.3% (1/22) 4.5% PK vs. Opp.

(1/22) 95.5% (6/18) 66.7% Leading Rookie Shore (9-13-22) Swavely (6-9-15) Most PIM Morris - 51 Sundher - 25 Team PIM/GM 12.4/Game 11.0/Game Leading Scorers Ciampini (8-16-24) McCarthy (11-13-24) Doremus (4-19-23) Labelle (11-11-22) Diamond (11-11-22) Penny (6-11-17) Shore (9-13-22) Pereira (8-8-16) Agosta (6-13-19) Swavely (6-9-15) Last 5 Games 4-3 L @ Wheeling (Dec 20 2016) Final 5-4 L @ Greenville (Dec 16 2016) Final 4-2 W vs Elmira (Dec 17 2016) Final 2-1 L @ Greenville (Dec 15 2016) Final 5-1 W vs Elmira (Dec 16 2016) Final 3-1 W vs Indy (Dec 10 2016) Final 5-3 W vs Norfolk (Dec 9 2016) Final 8-2 W vs Indy (Dec 9 2016) Final 6-3 W vs Norfolk (Dec 7 2016) Final 2-1 W @ Norfolk (Dec 3 2016) Final Leading After 1st 9-0-1-0 6-1-1-0 Leading After 2nd 15-0-1-0 7-0-0-0 Tied After 1st 6-2-0-0 5-3-0-0 Tied After 2nd 0-2-0-0 4-2-0-1 Trailing After 1st 2-6-0-1 3-6-0-1 Trailing After 2nd 2-6-0-1 3-8-1-0 Out Shooting Opponents 12-3-1-0 7-4-1-0 Out Shot by Opponents 5-5-0-1 5-5-0-1 1 Goal Games 5-1-1-1 5-4-1-1 2 Goal Games 5-6-0-0 4-2-0-0 3 Goal Games 3-1-0-0 3-3-0-0 echl.com Manchester Monarchs vs Reading Royals Head to Head Reading Royals # Name GP G A PTS PIM +/- 13 Olivier Labelle 5 1 3 4 2 -2 3 Chris McCarthy 3 2 1 3 0 0 14 Mike Pereira 5 2 1 3 2 1 10 Kevin Sundher 5 1 1 2 4 -5 12 X Steven Swavely 3 1 1 2 0 -2 21 Matt Wilkins 4 1 1 2 4 -1 55 Michael Boivin 4 0 2 2 2 1 25 Nick Luukko 5 0 2 2 4 0 19 Justin Crandall 4 1 0 1 2 -2 9 Ryan Penny 5 1 0 1 5 0 70 Robbie Czarnik 5 0 1 1 2 0 24 Tyrell Goulbourne 2 0 1 1 0 -1 48 Florian Iberer 5 0 1 1 5 -4 6 Derik Johnson 5 0 1 1 4 -5 4 X Maxim Lamarche 1 0 1 1 0

