Game Notes: Reading Royals V Elmira Jackals

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





READING ROYALS GAME NIGHT v Elmira Jackals

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Regular Season Game No. 29 Home Game No. 12

ROYALS RETURN FROM THE HOLIDAYS IN SEARCH OF A WIN OVER ELMIRA... ECHL Standings Eastern Conference North Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Manchester(29)19 - 8 - 1 - 1 = 40 Brampton (28)17 - 8 - 1 - 2 = 37 Adirondack(27)15 - 7 - 2 - 3 = 35 READING (28)15 -11 - 1 - 1 = 32 Wheeling (27)14 -11 - 2 - 0 = 30 Elmira (26) 6 -15 - 5 - 0 = 17

South Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Florida (27)18 - 6 - 1 - 2 = 39 Orlando (30)17 -10 - 3 - 0 = 37 Greenville(28)15 -11 - 2 - 0 = 32 S.Carolina(27)14 -11 - 1 - 1 = 30 Atlanta (30)12 -13 - 4 - 1 = 29 Cincinnati(27)12 -11 - 4 - 0 = 28 Norfolk (28) 6 -18 - 4 - 0 = 16

Western Conference Central Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Toledo (27)22 - 4 - 0 - 1 = 45 Tulsa (32)18 -12 - 2 - 0 = 38 Fort Wayne(28)17 - 8 - 3 - 0 = 37 Quad City (27)16 - 9 - 0 - 2 = 34 Kalamazoo (30)11 -16 - 0 - 3 = 25 Wichita (23)11 -11 - 0 - 1 = 23 Indy (28) 8 -18 - 1 - 1 = 18

Mountain Division (GP) W L OT SO Pts Colorado (29)18 - 7 - 1 - 3 = 40 Alaska (27)16 - 6 - 1 - 4 = 37 Allen (32)17 -13 - 1 - 1 = 36 Idaho (29)16 -10 - 2 - 1 = 35 Missouri (29)11 -13 - 1 - 4 = 27 Utah (29)10 -16 - 2 - 1 = 23 Rapid City(28) 9 -14 - 5 - 0 = 23

Royals History Today, the Royals are expected to add goaltender Austin Lotz, who is under con- tract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, to the team's roster. Lotz joins defenseman Mike Boivin as the second player this season to be loaned to the Royals from the Roadrun- ners, who are in their first season in the AHL. A first year pro from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Lotz has played five ECHL games this year with the Rapid City Rush.

Prior to turning pro, he played major jun- ior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips and Medicine Hat Tigers. He's the third Silvertip alum- nus to play with the Royals joining Riley Armstrong and Chris Langkow. Five dif- ferent former Royals spent at least a por- tion of their major junior career with Medicine Hat, including Ryan Kinasewich, Darren Reid, Chris Stevens, Lorne Toews, and-from last year-Kevin Young... UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Fri, Dec. 30 @ 7:00 pm v Wheeling Nailers Flyers Friday with Alumnus Doug Crossman Flyers Canvas Cover- Wrapped Image Giveaway Courtesy of Reading Health System Royals Wear Special Jerseys Honoring 50 Years of the Flyers (Available On-Line)

HEIDELBERG COUNTRY CLUB SHOT OF GAME

Good Things Come in Threes (or Fours.).. Justin Crandall's three- goal outburst on Friday was his first hattrick as a pro. He also picked up an assist that night to record the first four-point perfor- mance of the year for Reading-but not his first as a pro. In fact, last sea- son, Crandall racked up a five-point performance (1g-4a) in just his fifth game as a pro against the Elmira Jackals on October 28, 2015. Crandall's hat- trick last Friday marked the forty-first time in Roy- als' history that a member of the team has scored three or more goals in a single game. Three times in team history a member of the Royals bagged four goals: (i) Shay Stephenson (11/19/05) v South Caro- lina; (ii) Chris Blight (11/10/07) v Johnstown; and (iii) Daniel Steiner (04/03/10) v Trenton... - Tonight, the Royals take on the Elmira Jackals for the third of what will be ten matchups over the course of the regular season-and the first time here at Santander Arena since a 6-2 win for the Royals in the season opener for both teams back on October 15. - Reading also won the lone game played between the two teams so far in Elmira-on November 25-on a late third- period tie-breaking GWG by Jesper Pettersson, 3-2. That game served to kick off the team's eight game win streak. - The Royals return to action after a four-day holiday break, during which the team was able to celebrate a bit after snapping a three game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder here in Reading last Friday. - In Friday's win, Reading started the scoring with a first peri- od power play goal by Chris McCarthy. For McCarthy that was his team-leading twelfth goal-and twenty-fifth point-of the season. It marked the thirteenth time this year that Reading has scored the game's first goal. The team has compiled an 8-4-1-0 record in those games. - After Adirondack bounced back to tie the game at one in the first period, Reading counter-punched with three straight goals in the second and third periods of play. The first two of those goals were scored by Justin Crandall, who had also assisted on Reading's first goal. Late in the game, Crandall added an empty netter to notch the first hattrick of the year for Reading. - After his four point performance on Friday (3g-1a), Cran- dall has fifteen points (7g-8a) in his last twelve games. - Tyrell Goulbourne scored Reading' s fourth goal on Friday twenty-five seconds into the third period. He also assisted on the empty-net goal scored by Justin Crandall. That was the second multi-point game of the year for Goulbourne, who has eight points in his last ten games. - Matt Willows is riding a three-game point streak (2g-1a).

He has five points (2g-3a) in six games with Reading. - Ian Watters, who celebrated his twenty-fifth birthday yes- terday, has four points (1g-3a) in his last five games. - Goaltender Drew Fielding made 33 saves to win in his first start as a Royal last Friday. - Reading has scored at least one power play goal in nine of the last twelve games played by the team, going 10 for 36 on the PP in that time span (27.8%). - The Royals PK has killed 40 of the last 43 power play chanc- es for the opposition, which is a 93.0% kill ratio.

Today

Preview of Games for Dec. 28, 2016

Watch Games Live on ECHL.TV, powered by NeuLion

South Carolina Stingrays (14-11-2) at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-11-2) 7 p.m. ET ï- Dylan Margonari leads South Carolina against the Swamp Rabbits with five goals.

ï- Greenville's Spiro Goulakos leads defensemen with four power-play goals. ï- Stingrays are 5-0-2 in games decided in overtime or a shootout. ï- Swamp Rabbits are 6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

Toledo Walleye (22-4-1) at Kalamazoo Wings (11-16-3)

7 p.m. ET ï- Toledo's Tyson Spink is second among rookies with four power-play goals. ï- Lane Scheidl leads Kalamazoo against the Walleye with three points (2g-1a). ï- Walleye are tied for the league lead with one shorthanded goal against.

ï- K-Wings are sixth on the penalty kill at home at 87.8 percent (43-for-49).

Elmira Jackals (6-15-5) at Reading Royals (15-11-2)

7 p.m. ET ï- Kenton Miller leads Elmira with eight goals. ï- Ryan Penny leads Reading against the Jackals with four points (1g-3a). ï- Jackals are league's least-penalized team with 10.54 penalty minutes per game. ï- Royals are third on the power play at home at 24.3 percent (9-for-37).

Indy Fuel (8-18-2) at Quad City Mallards (16-9-2)

6:35 p.m. CT ï- Alex Wideman leads Indy against the Mallards with four points (2g-2a). ï- Quad City's Michael Parks is tied for fourth among rookies with 11 goals.

ï- Fuel are 5-1-0 when leading after two periods. ï- Mallards are tied for the league lead with 2.74 goals-against per game.

Utah Grizzlies (10-16-3) at Missouri Mavericks (11-13-5)

7:05 p.m. CT ï- Utah's Tim Daly is tied for ninth among defensemen with 18 points (6g-12a). ï- Missouri's Dane Fox is second with 131 shots on goal. ï- Grizzlies are sixth with 29.41 shots-against per game. ï- Mavericks are tied for second on the penalty kill at 88.3 percent (91-for-103).

Allen Americans (17-13-2) at Wichita Thunder (11-11-1)

7:05 p.m. CT ï- Allen's Bryan Moore is on a five-game goal streak (5g). ï- Alexis Loiseau leads Wichita with 14 goals and 24 points. ï- Americans are 13-2-2 when scoring first. ï- Thunder have scored all seven of their shorthanded goals at home.

Idaho Steelheads (16-10-3) at Rapid City Rush (9-14-5)

6:35 p.m. MT ï- Travis Ewanyk leads Idaho against the Rush with six points (3g-3a). ï- Rapid City's Adam Morrison is tied for the league lead with a 2.22 goals-against average. ï- Steelheads have outscored their opponents 41-31 in the third period. ï- Rush are fourth on the penalty kill at home at 90.6 percent (29-for-32).

