Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (76-51) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (63-63)

Memphis Redbirds (76-51) At New Orleans Baby Cakes (63-63)

Wednesday, August 22 - 7:00 p.m. (CT) - Shrine on Airline (10,000) - New Orleans, Louisiana

Game #128 - Road Game #62 (39-22)

RHP Jake Woodford (4-3, 4.13 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Brigham (4-1, 2.90 ERA)

THE GAME

TODAY'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds and New Orleans Baby Cakes will play game two of a three-game set tonight at 7:00 p.m. in New Orleans. It is the final series the two will play against one another this season. New Orleans won the series the two played last week 3-1. The Redbirds are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Round Rock Express, while New Orleans is coming off a 2-1 series win over the Nashville Sounds. After this series, Memphis will return home for their last four games at AutoZone Park this season against Nashville before ending the season on the road at Round Rock and Nashville. Yesterday, pitcher Connor Jones was transferred to Springfield, while pitcher John Brebbia was activated from Major League Rehab and then optioned to Memphis. Today's game will be broadcast on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Jake Woodford will take the mound for the Redbirds in the second game of the series tonight. Coming into tonight's game, Woodford is 4-3 with a 4.13 ERA in nine starts with Memphis this season. He did not face New Orleans in the series, and this will be his first career appearance against the Baby Cakes. In his last start against Round Rock, he took the win, allowing four runs, three earned on six hits and no walks in seven innings of work, while striking out three batters. Woodford has fared far better at the Triple-A level than he has at the Double-A level this season. Woodford was just 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA in 16 games.

The Baby Cakes will send right-hander Jeff Brigham to the mound to battle Woodford and the Redbirds. Brigham faced the Redbirds in the finale of last week's series. He took the loss in the lone game Memphis won. He threw six innings, allowing three runs on a home run from Lane Thomas. Memphis won 3-2. It was his first loss of the season with New Orleans. Coming into tonight's contest, he is 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA in seven starts spanning 40.1 innings.

HISTORY WITH NEW ORLEANS: Memphis and New Orleans have played every season dating back to 1998 when Memphis joined the PCL. In that span, New Orleans has been affiliated with Houston, Washington, and the Mets before becoming Miami's affiliate 10 years ago. So far this season, New Orleans leads the season series 8-6, including 4-2 at New Orleans. Memphis would have to win the last two games to tie the season series the Baby Cakes. In the first 14 games the two have played against one another this season, the Redbirds are outhitting the Baby Cakes with a .257 batting average, compared to their .233 average. However, New Orleans is posting a better ERA at 3.38, while the Redbirds have a 4.10 mark.

BIRD BITES

AROZARENA: Has hit safely in four of last six after having just two hits in his first 10 games back with Memphis

BARON: Has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games since June; had a season-long eight-game hitting streak in that stretch

EDMAN: Currently riding eight-game hitting streak with 'Birds; has career-high seven HR between Memphis and Springfield

GARCIA: Has at least one hit in last three games after going five-straight games without a hit; 0-for-21 stretch

KELLY: Last night, snapped five-game walk streak, and has a career-high 42 walks with Memphis this season

MEJIA: Had one RBI Sat. night; now has 24 RBI in last 52 games after having only eight RBI in first 42 games this year

RAVELO: Currently riding 16-game hitting streak, hitting .407 (24-for-59) in that stretch; went on DL Wednesday

SCHROCK: Went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI Sat. night in his first game back after spending 10 games on DL

SOSA: Wed. night, snapped three-game hitless streak, hitting a game-tying two-run double in the third inning

THOMAS: Thursday night, hit three-run home run in third inning to put Memphis ahead for good; they won 3-2

TOVAR: Is hitting .331 (45-for-136) over last 38 games; has at least one hit in all six games since returning from D.L.

URIAS: Has recorded at least one hit in nine of 10 games since rejoining Memphis, including three multi-hit games

WILLIAMS: Drove in the only Memphis run on Sunday with a solo home run in the second; second homer with team

BY THE NUMBERS

11 shutout losses for Memphis this season is the most since 2012 when they went 7-11 in shutout games. Now 15-13 in shutout games under Stubby Clapp.

ON THIS DATE

In 2009, the Redbirds hit a team-record three triples in a 7-3 win at Round Rock; they were hit by Tyler Greene, Nick Stavinoha, and Shane Robinson

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds dropped last night's series-opener to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 5-0 in New Orleans.

Memphis starter Tyler Lyons had his longest start of the season, and was solid through 5.1 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out five batters. All three runs crossed on a home run in the fourth inning.

Landon Beck finished the sixth for Lyons, stranding the lone runner he inherited. Dominic Leone and Andrew Morales both threw one inning, each allowing a single run to round off the scoring.

Adolis Garcia and Wilfredo Tovar led the way offensively, both recording multi-hit games, going 2-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively. Tommy Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk in the game, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Ramon Urias went 1-for-4 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to five games.

STRUGGLES WITH THE DIVISION: Despite having a strong overall record of 76-51, Memphis has struggled against its own division. The 'Birds are 2-6 against Nashville, 6-8 against New Orleans, and 7-6 against Round Rock. Memphis has 13 games remaining this season. They will play two more against New Orleans, three more against Round Rock, and eight more against Nashville. Nashville is the closest to the 'Birds, sitting nine games behind Memphis. While the 'Birds batters hold similar lines against divisional and non-divisional opponents, the biggest difference is pitching. Memphis is hitting .274 (859-for-3136) against opponents in other divisions, and are hitting a slightly lower .264 (307-for-1164) against the division. However, Memphis pitchers are posting a 3.94 ERA (134ER, 306.0IP) against the division, while posting a 3.42 ERA (308ER, 811.2IP) against everyone else.

WRONG SIDE OF THE SHUTOUTS: After being blanked 5-0 by New Orleans last night, the Redbirds have now been shut out 11 times this season, and have shutout opponents just 10 times. Their 10 shutout wins are the third-most in the PCL behind Omaha (13) and New Orleans (11). However, their 11 shutout losses are second-most in the PCL behind only Iowa's 12 such losses. The Redbirds are 6-5 in shutout games at AutoZone Park and 4-6 in shutout games on the road. The 11 shutout losses this season are the most for the Redbirds in a season since 2012 when they went 7-11 in shutout games.

LYONS SOLID, BUT NOT ENOUGH: In last night's loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Memphis starter Tyler Lyons had his longest outing of the season. He lasted 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out five batters. All five runs scored on a home run in the fourth inning of the game. For Lyons, it was a long outing, besting his previous mark of 3.1 innings. He also struck out a season-high five batters in the outing. It was Lyons' third start with Memphis this season, and his first in which Chris Ellis did not follow him out of the bullpen. They had combined to win the previous two games that Ellis had piggy-backed. Lyons is now 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 innings as a starter. In 12.2 overall innings, spanning five appearances with the Redbirds, he is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA. He has allowed five runs, all earned, on seven hits and five walks, while striking out five batters.

AUGUST PITCHING WOES: After dropping last night's game, the Memphis pitching staff continued their struggles in the month of August. The starters in particular have struggled. So far this month, the starters are 4-8 with a 6.22 ERA in 19 games. They have allowed 65 earned runs in just 94.1 innings of work. In all 25 games of April, the Memphis starters allowed only 39 total earned runs in 135.2 innings. They have now allowed their season-high for earned runs in a month with 10 games left to play in August. They have allowed 17 home runs this month, also a season high. With all the recent transactions, the Memphis hitters have struggled to keep up with the opposition at the plate as well. The pitching staff, bullpen included, has allowed 100 runs this month (5.3/game). The Redbirds have scored only 88 total runs this month (4.6/game). Additionally, the pitchers have allowed 25 home runs this month, while the hitters have notched just 13.

HOMERS SINKING 'BIRDS: On July 25, Memphis allowed multiple home runs in their loss to Salt Lake. In the 25 games since that time, Redbirds pitchers have allowed home runs in 14 games, including eight games where they have allowed two or more home runs. They are just 11-14 in the last 25. Memphis is out-homering the opponent 130-to-114 this season, however, since July 25, the Redbirds are being out-homered 28-to-25. The 24 home runs the team has allowed this month are their third-most in a month this season through only 18 games. They allowed 31 in 30 May games and 25 in 27 June games.

EDMAN STILL HITTING: Since joining the Redbirds last week, infielder Tommy Edman has been on fire at the plate. Last night, he went 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate. Saturday, he went 2-for-5 scoring both Memphis runs. Last Wednesday night, he went 2-for-5 at the plate, hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the second inning. It was his first career home run at the Triple-A level, and his seventh overall this season. In his first game last Saturday, he went 2-for-4, scoring once, hitting a sacrifice fly, and driving in two in the win. He went hitless in Memphis' two-hit shutout loss on Sunday, but has hit safely in each of his last eight games. In his first 10 games with the 'Birds, Edman is hitting .378 (14-for-37). He has hits in nine of 10 games, and multiple hits in five of those games. Additionally, he has five RBI in his first 10, and has multiple RBI in two of those games. In the playoffs with Memphis last season, the utility infielder appeared in nine games, hitting .222 (2-for-9), and did not make an error. With Springfield this season, he was hitting .298 (128-for-429) in 104 games. His seven home runs between Memphis and Springfield this season are already a career-high. He hit four in his first season in 2016, and hit five across three levels last season.

FINDING HIS WAY BACK: Outfielder Adolis Garcia went into a deep slump when he returned from St. Louis last week, but the slugging outfielder has now recorded hits in three-straight games after going 2-for-4 last night. Garcia was 0-for-17 in his first four games back, and including his last game before being called up, he was 0-for-21 in his previous five games. However, in the last three games, Garcia has recorded at least one hit in all three, and two hits in two of them. Before making his Major League debut, Garcia had been on fire with Memphis. He won PCL and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month honors for July. In that stretch, he hit in 14-straight games, and was mashing home runs left and right. Garcia collected one hit in 11 at-bats with St. Louis. His first big league hit was a single against Kansas City.

TOVAR ON FIRE: Since returning from the 7-Day Disabled List last week, Memphis infielder Wilfredo Tovar has been on fire at the dish. In last night's loss, he went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting his 14th double of the season. Since returning from the D.L., Tovar has appeared in six games, hitting safely in all of them, and collecting multiple hits in two of them. He is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with three doubles, one triple, two RBI, and two runs scored in those six games. Since August began, the infielder is hitting .324 (12-for-37) in 11 games. He has hit safely in nine of the 11 games. He started 10 of the games, and has recorded a hit in all but one of his starts.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY: Since rejoining Memphis for his third stint of the season, utility infielder Ramon Urias has been solid at the plate. Last night, he went 1-for-4 with a double in his second start at first base with the Redbirds. In his first 10 games back with the 'Birds, Urias has hit safely in nine of them, and recorded multiple hits in three of them. He is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, his third streak of at least five this season with Memphis. His highest streak with the Redbirds is six, which he set from his previous stint to the beginning of this stint. In 38 games with Memphis this season, Urias is hitting .261 (29-for-111). Since rejoining the team almost two weeks ago, he has raised his batting average by 40 points from .221 to .261.

GALLEGOS IS DEALING: Since being traded to the organization late last month from the Yankees, right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos has been dominant on the mound. The righty has made eight appearances spanning 10 innings. In Sunday's loss, Gallegos was called on to pitch the final 1.1 innings. He came in with two runners on, stranding them both before pitching a scoreless ninth inning. In his eight games with Memphis, Gallegos is 0-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA. He has allowed just four hits and three walks, while striking out eight batters. Opponents are hitting just .125 (4-for-32) off him since he joined the Redbirds.

2017 PCL CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON

START THE SLOW CLAPP: In 2017, first-year skipper Stubby Clapp led the Redbirds to their best season in franchise history. The 'Birds soared to a 91-50 record in the 2017 regular season and added six more wins in the PCL playoffs to win 97 total games on the year. Clapp was named the 2017 PCL Manager of the Year for his efforts, and was also named the 2017 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. Clapp became the first minor league manager in the history of the St. Louis organization to win the Baseball America award. Clapp also earned the organization's prestigious George Kissell award.

FOR THE RECORD:

- Memphis' 91 wins in 2017 were the 10th-most in 119 seasons of professional baseball in Memphis dating back to 1877, and the season's .645 winning percentage was fourth-best

- Memphis was one of four teams in MiLB in 2017 with 90+ wins (Trenton Thunder [AA], 92-48; West Michigan Whitecaps [A], 91-45; Chattanooga Lookouts [AA], 91-49; Memphis Redbirds [AAA], 91-50)

- Memphis went 41 games over .500 during the regular season, the most by a PCL club since Albuquerque was 56 games over at 94-38 in 1981

- The Redbirds won the PCL American Southern Division by 22.0 games, and since divisions were established in the PCL in 1963, only two other teams won their division by 20 or more games (1970 Spokane Indians, 26.0 games; 1981 Albuquerque Dukes, 25.0 games)

