News Release

Houston Dynamo (3-2-0; 9 pts.) vs. Minnesota United FC (1-4-1; 4 pts.)

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - BBVA Compass Stadium - Houston

HOUSTON- The Houston Dynamo have been perfect at home so far this season, capturing all nine points from three games at BBVA Compass Stadium to date. The Dynamo will look to keep that streak alive on Saturday night when they host one of Major League Soccer's newest expansion clubs, Minnesota United FC, at 7:30 p.m.

The Dynamo have scored early and often at home this season, with nine goals to their credit in those three games. Forward Erick Torres has led the way with five goals in those three games, including his first career hat trick in the most recent home game on April 1 vs. the New York Red Bulls. Minnesota, conversely, has conceded 14 goals in four away matches this season.

Houston returns home on the heels of a disappointing result at New England last weekend. Playing on artificial turf in windy conditions, the Dynamo and Revolution played to a scoreless draw in the first half, but the Revs got the better of play in the second stanza to the tune of two goals, sending La Naranja home with a 2-0 defeat.

Minnesota struggled early, conceding 18 goals in the first four games, but have found a better rhythm in their last two games, garnering the first win in franchise history on April 1 with a 4-2 defeat of Real Salt Lake in Minneapolis. While they lost last weekend to FC Dallas, and the hard-fought 2-0 scoreline away from home against one of the strongest teams in the league showed continued improvement for the first-year club.

Saturday will be homecoming of sorts for Minnesota midfielder Collen Warner, who played in Dynamo Orange last year. The Loons are led in the attack by midfielder Kevin Molino and forward Christian Ramirez, who have three and four goals on the season, respectively. They also added midfielder Sam Cronin, who captained the Colorado Rapids last year, and defender Marc Burch in a trade with Colorado on March 31.

A win on Saturday would give the Dynamo victories in their first four home games of the season for the first time since 2013 and their third four-game home winning streak since moving into BBVA Compass Stadium in 2012.

Saturday's game is also the second half of a Dash-Dynamo doubleheader at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Dash kick off their 2017 NWSL campaign at 1 p.m. against the Chicago Red Stars.

