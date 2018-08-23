Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-60) vs. Columbus Clippers (69-59)

August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians look to salvage the series finale tonight against Columbus.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #129 / Home #63: Indianapolis Indians (68-59) vs. Columbus Clippers (69-59)

Probables: RHP J.T. Brubaker (7-3, 3.09) vs. RHP Stephen Fife (5-6, 6.20)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Clippers rallied for one run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings last night to earn a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Indians. Brandon Waddell fired 6.0 shutout frames with eight punchouts, punctuated by a 1-2-3, three-strikeout sixth inning. Major league rehabbing relievers A.J. Schugel and Nick Burdi each surrendered a run, however, the decisive hit being a run-scoring single by Yu Chang in the eighth. Kevin Kramer put Indy on top 1-0 in the first with a two-out single that scored Max Moroff. The Tribe finished 1-for-9 with RISP and left 10 runners on base. The Indians were out-hit 10-7 but did have three doubles in the defeat.

TOUGH LUCK: In the first two games of the current series vs. Columbus, Indy starters Mitch Keller (5.0ip, 2h, 1r, 0er, 3bb, 2k) and Brandon Waddell (6.0ip, 7h, 0r, 1bb, 8k) have had to settle for no-decisions. The Indians have dropped five consecutive one-run games and are just 13-21 (.382) in one-run affairs this season, good for the lowest winning percentage in such contests among all International League teams (Rochester is second worst with a .386 clip at 17-27).

AVOID THE SWEEP: The Indians have been swept three times this season, including two three-game sets at Victory Field (May 29-31 vs. GWN, Aug. 10-12 vs. PAW). Their only road sweep came at the hands of Columbus, when they dropped four games at Huntington Park from June 28-July 1. The Tribe have not been swept in three separate home series in a single season since 2016 -- June 24-26 vs. Buffalo, July 18-20 vs. Lehigh Valley and Aug. 22-24 vs. Columbus.

NINE AND COUNTING: Pablo Reyes has hit safely in nine consecutive games dating back to August 14, matching his season-high hitting streak of nine first set from May 2-11. During the current streak, he's batting .294 (10-for-34) with one triple, five doubles, one RBI and five runs scored. He has recorded exactly one hit in eight of the nine games.

RYAN FLYIN': Ryan Lavarnway has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games, batting .413 (33-for-80) with four homers, 10 doubles, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored dating back to July 21. He has reached base safely in 26 of his last 28 games. He is also batting .389 (21-for-54) with three dingers, five doubles, eight RBI and a 1.133 OPS in 15 games vs. Columbus this year. His 162 wRC+ is No. 1 among all IL batters with 250+ plate appearances.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Columbus leads Indy by one game in the IL West with 12 games to play. Norfolk and Scranton/W-B each sit 2.0 games back of the Tribe in the IL Wild Card race, as both the Tides and RailRiders were swept in doubleheaders by Charlotte and Buffalo last night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.