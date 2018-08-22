Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-59) vs. Columbus Clippers (68-59)

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians and Clippers are tied atop the IL West with identical 68-59 records.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #128 / Home #62: Indianapolis Indians (68-59) vs. Columbus Clippers (68-59)

Probables: LHP Brandon Waddell (4-7, 4.70) vs. LHP Adam Wilk (5-8, 4.04)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: For a third consecutive game the Indians played extra innings, but the Tribe were finally defeated in 10 frames, losing 4-3 last night. Adam Rosales had the game-winning knock with an RBI single in the 10th, and the Indians left the tying run at third base in the home half. Alex McRae (L, 3-10) was tagged with the tough-luck loss, despite throwing 4.0 innings in relief. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Columbus built a 3-0 lead thanks to an error, Bobby Bradley solo homer and Rosales' first RBI single, but Indy rallied for three runs after the stretch to tie the game. Pablo Reyes hit an RBI double ahead of run-scoring singles by Max Moroff and Jose Osuna. Josh Martin (W, 4-0) fired two perfect innings in relief to keep his perfect record intact.

JOS-3333333: Jose Osuna logged three hits in five at-bats last night to match his season high for hits in a game. It was his seventh three-hit game of 2018 and second in a nine-game span (also: August 12 vs. PAW). His .317 average would be second in the league if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

EIGHT STRAIGHT FOR PABLO: Pablo Reyes has hit safely in eight consecutive games dating back to August 14, one shy of matching his season-high nine-game hitting streak from May 2-11. During the streak, he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with one triple, four doubles, one RBI and five runs scored.

RYAN FLYIN': Ryan Lavarnway has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games, batting .410 (32-for-78) with four homers, 10 doubles, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored dating back to July 21. He has reached base safely in 25 of his last 27 games. He is also batting .385 (20-for-52) with three dingers, five doubles, eight RBI and a 1.121 OPS in 14 games vs. Columbus this year.

wRC+: The Indians have five position players on their active roster who are among the top 33 players (min. 250 PAs) in wRC+ in the International League. Ryan Lavarnway (1st, 160 wRC+), Jose Osuna (8th, 137 wRC+), Kevin Kramer (T-13th, 132 wRC+), Pablo Reyes (24th, 123 wRC+) and Max Moroff (33rd, 118 wRC+) are those on the list. Jordan Luplow (6th, 144 wRC+) is expected to join the club in the coming days after being optioned by Pittsburgh yesterday, and Kevin Newman is also among the top 50 (48th, 113 wRC+) but is currently with the Pirates.

International League Stories from August 22, 2018

