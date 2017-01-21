Game Day: Wichita at Allen, January 21st

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Allen, TX - Wichita remains in Allen tonight for the second game of the weekend against the Americans. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Allen - 7:05 p.m. CST, Allen Event Center, Allen, TX

WICHITA

HOME: 8-13-0-0

AWAY: 5-6-1-1

OVERALL: 13-19-1-1

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 28 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 9

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 12

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 19

+/-: David Friedmann, +5

PIM: Ryan Tesink, 78

ALLEN

HOME: 13-6-1-1

AWAY: 12-7-1-0

OVERALL: 25-13-2-1

Last 10: 8-0-1-1

Streak: 12-0-1-1

Rank: 1st, Mountain Division, 53 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chad Costello, 23

Assists: Chad Costello, 49

Points: Chad Costello, 72

+/-: Joel Chouinard, +29

PIM: Derek Mathers, 163

SEASON-SERIES

Dec. 9 INTRUST 3-0, L

Dec. 10 INTRUST 5-4, W (OT)

Dec. 16 AEC 6-1, L

Dec. 18 INTRUST 4-1, L

Dec. 28 INTRUST 5-0, L

Dec. 30 INTRUST 9-0, L

Jan. 13 AEC 5-3, L

Jan. 20 AEC 5-3, L

Jan. 21 AEC 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 22 INTRUST 4:05 p.m.

Wichita is 1-7-0-0 vs. Allen

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 19-41-7 against Allen and 9-23-2 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita and Allen play for the second night in a row at the Allen Event Center. The Americans knocked off the Thunder last night by the final of 5-3. Bryan Moore finished with four goals and an assist to lead the way for Allen. Matt DeBlouw had two goals and added a helper in the losing effort for the visitors. The two teams will travel north to the Air Capital after tonight's game to close out a three-game weekend set. Allen leads the Mountain Division with 53 points while Wichita is sixth in the Central with 28 points. Bryan Moore leads the way with 10 goals against the Thunder, six of which have come over the last two games. Matt DeBlouw (3g, 1a) and Jamie Doornbosch (3g, 1a) each have four points against Allen.

HEATING UP - Matt DeBlouw has been red hot over the last eight games. He scored twice last night, added an assist and has points in three-straight (3g, 4a). He recorded his first two-goal outing of his career and now has seven goals this season.

SPECIAL - Wichita continues to find ways to score with a man down. Matt DeBlouw recorded a shorthanded goal that sparked a potential Thunder comeback, giving Wichita nine shorthanded markers on the season. Conversely, Wichita added another power play tally last night. The Thunder have power play goals in three-straight games and four in the last two meetings at the Allen Event Center. Over that span, Wichita is 6-for-14, operating at a 42.9% clip.

LAND OF OZ - Landon Oslanski added a pair of assists in last night's game, giving him 11 for the season. His career-high in assists was last year, recording 22 between Wichita and Alaska. Oslanksi has assists in back-to-back games (3a).

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 330 wins in the ECHL and needs three more victories to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time.

YOU AGAIN? - Wichita and Allen have played each other eight times prior to tonight's game with the first meeting coming on December 9th. After this weekend is over, the two franchises will have faced each other 10 times in 45 days. Wichita has won just once against the Americans this season with the only victory coming in overtime on December 10th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Matt DeBlouw and Vincent Arseneau are tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Wichita is second in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.88)...Wichita is sixth in the league in shots for per game (32.73)...Wichita is 8-2-1-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Bryan Moore has a hat trick in each of the last two games against the Thunder...Chad Costello had three points last night (1g, 2a) and leads the Americans with 18 points (4g, 14a) against Wichita...

AROUND THE ECHL - There is 11 other games today in the ECHL. Elmira goes to Manchester. Fort Wayne takes on Kalamazoo. Florida travels to Orlando. Wheeling takes on Reading. South Carolina visits Atlanta. Indy hosts Cincinnati. Quad City heads to Missouri. Tulsa hosts Idaho. Alaska remains in Utah. Colorado takes on Rapid City.

UP NEXT - Wichita and Allen close out the weekend tomorrow afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 4:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.