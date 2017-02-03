Game Day Storylines- vs Utah

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

The Steelheads look to snap a four-game winless streak, as well as halt a five-game winning streak for the Utah Grizzlies, when the two teams meet again on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads and Grizzlies will play for the sixth time this season, with the Steelheads going 1-3-2 so far against Utah. The Steelheads sit third in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of the Alaska Aces, while the Grizzlies recent 9-2-1 run has moved them within seven points of the division's final playoff spot.

The Steelheads had a 3-2 lead early in the second period on Wednesday night, but a three-goal Grizzlies surge pushed Utah to a 6-4 win. Jefferson Dahl and Will Merchant scored in the first period and Andre Morrissette added two goals of his own, but the Grizzlies got scoring from five different players, fueled by four points from Erik Bradford. Branden Komm stopped 32 of 37 shots in net.

Mo-mentum...

Andre Morrissette continues his solid play in his first eight games this season, having missed the first half of the season while recovering from injury. Morrissette, who played in all 72 games for Idaho last season and led the team with 201 shots on goal, scored twice on Wednesday for his first multi-goal game since returning to Idaho on January 14th. Morrissette has five points since returning, but has tallied three goals and an assist in his last four contests.

PK Producing

The Steelheads scored again short-handed on Wednesday, with Andre Morrissette's breakaway goal in the second period serving as Idaho's second short-handed goal in two games and third in the prior six contests. The Steelheads now have six short-handed goals this season after netting four during the regular season a year ago.

Brad-force

Erik Bradford led the offensive charge for the Grizzlies in the series opener, scoring a goal and grabbing an assist in the first period and then setting up two more in the second period. Bradford has a seven-game points streak entering Friday night with three goals and 11 points during that span, also finding the back of the net in each of the last three contests. Austen Brassard also had an assist to go along with ten shots on goal. Brassard has registered at least a point (0-6-6) in each of his first four games since returning from AHL San Diego. Dating back to October 28th, Brassard has points in eight consecutive ECHL games.

Idaho Leaders Grizzlies Leaders

Goals: Luciani (18) Goals: Cuddemi (20)

Assists: Dahl (27) Assists: Bradford (30)

Points: Luciani (42) Points: Bradford (40)

Plus/Minus: Bell (+12) Plus/Minus: Daly (+20)

Power Play Goals: Merchant (9) Power Play Goals: Cuddemi/Aubin (6)

Goals-Against Average: Komm (2.78) Goals-Against Average: Faragher (3.01)

