Game Day Storylines- vs Colorado

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

There will be no love lost between the Steelheads and Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night, as they meet for a Valentine's Day battle at CenturyLink Arena. Wednesday is the fourth of six consecutive match-ups between the teams, and their seventh contest since January 24th, with the Steelheads sweeping all three games in Loveland last week. The Steelheads have won five of their last six games and sit five points back of the first-place Eagles. Colorado is enduring its longest winless streak of the season, going 0-5-1 in the last six games.

The Steelheads secured the sweep on Saturday at Budweiser Events Center with a 3-1 win over the Eagles, with all goals coming in the second period. Henrik Samuelsson, Jefferson Dahl, and Justin Parizek scored for the Steelheads, while Drayson Bowman netted the only goal for Colorado. Philippe Desrosiers earned his 18th victory with 26 saves.

Clashing Call-ups...

Both teams will be fielding altered rosters for Wednesday night compared to last week after both the Steelheads and Eagles lost significant contributors to American Hockey League call-ups. Henrik Samuelsson signed a professional tryout (PTO) with AHL Rockford on Sunday after a three-point night on Saturday. He had been riding a four-game points streak. On Tuesday, goaltender Ryan Faragher signed a PTO with AHL Stockton after earning four wins in his last five games. The Eagles lost forward JC Beaudin to their affiliate in San Antonio. Beaudin is a 2015 third-round pick of the Avalanche, and had two goals and ten points in eight games against Idaho this season.

Second is the Best...

The Steelheads outscored the Eagles 8-4 in second periods during last week's three-game series, also netting 5-on-3 power play goals in the middle frame on Friday and Saturday. The Steelheads also outshot Colorado 33-27 in second periods for the series. Idaho has been a strong second period team throughout the season, their plus-19 goal differential in middle periods ranked second behind the Fort Wayne Komets.

Captain 200...

After moving into third place on the Steelheads all-time ECHL scoring list on Saturday, Jefferson Dahl can reach another milestone on Wednesday. He sits at 199 career ECHL points, looking to become just the third Steelhead to reach the 200 point mark in the ECHL era and the sixth player in the organization's 21-year history. Dahl has five goals and 13 points in his last ten games.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: McParland/Parizek (21) Goals: Joly (34)

Assists: J. Dahl (31) Assists: Register (33)

Points: J. Dahl (50) Points: Joly (50)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+16) Plus/Minus: Register/Garbowsky (+27)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl (8) Power Play Goals: Joly (11)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.67) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.13)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.