Game Day Storylines- vs Colorado

Steel Reel

The Idaho Steelheads look to extend their points streak to seven games on Friday, matching their season-high, and to move up from third place in the Mountain Division standings when they host the Colorado Eagles for the second game of their three-game set at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads took down the Eagles in the series opener on Wednesday, a 5-3 win that brought them into a three-way tie for first in the division with the Eagles and the Allen Americans. Idaho is 9-2-1 in their last 12 home games and have earned points in six straight games (5-0-1) at CenturyLink Arena.

Idaho jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes on Wednesday, grabbing a power play goal from Joe Basaraba and two goals from Kellan Lain. Mike McMurtry scored in the first period, grabbing a short-handed goal in his debut. Colorado closed to within 4-3 by the midpoint of the third period, but Will Merchant cemented an Idaho win with his 11th of the season. Philippe Desrosiers made 34 saves to earn his third straight win.

Nice Introduction...

Mike McMurtry joined a line with Kellan Lain and Anthony Luciani for his Steelheads debut, and the trio produced immediately. Lain, McMurtry, and Luciani combined for three goals and seven points. Lain's two-goal, three-point night was his first multi-point performance as a Steelhead, while McMurtry scored Idaho's third short-handed goal of the season. Anthony Luciani grabbed two assists, now giving him eight points (3-5-8) in a six-game points streak.

Rolling Rookie...

In a one-goal game late, Will Merchant gave Idaho the insurance they needed with his eleventh goal of the season. Merchant has been Idaho's go-to forward on the home stand, with four goals during his current five-game points streak. Merchant has nine-points during that streak, his longest scoring run this season.

Eyes on Garbowsky...

Matt Garbowsky drew a penalty in the third period Wednesday and scored shortly after to bring the Eagles within a goal. Idaho did a strong job defensively against Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Jesse Mychan, though Pierro-Zabotel did grab an assist and has at least a point in all six games between the teams this season. But Garbowsky, headed to the ECHL All-Star Game next week, will garner more attention as well. The first-year Eagle has eight goals and an assists during his current six-game points streak. He led Colorado with eight shots on goal.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: Ewanyk (14) Goals: Mychan (21)

Assists: Dahl (24) Assists: Register/Pierro-Zabotel (27)

Points: Dahl (35) Points: Pierro-Zabotel (40)

Plus/Minus: Bell (+12) Plus/Minus: Register (+17)

Power Play Goals: Merchant (6) Power Play Goals: Mychan (7)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (3.43) Goals-Against Average: Saunders (2.31)

ECHL Stories from January 13, 2017

