Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska

Steel Reel The Steelheads are in search of a season-high fourth straight win as they prepare for the second contest of their-three-game set at CenturyLink Arena against the Alaska Aces. Idaho took the series opener on Wednesday night, a 6-1 win that was their largest margin of victory this season. The Steelheads have won three straight contests against Alaska and are 3-1-0 this year against the Aces, all meetings this season held in Boise.

The Steelheads scored twice in each period on Wednesday night, with Joe Faust opening the scoring with his fourth goal in seven games. Kellan Lain would tally on the power play, and Travis Ewanyk and Anthony Luciani would both find the net in the second period. Branden Troock and Joe Basaraba capped the scoring, while Branden Komm made 44 saves for his fifth win in his last six starts.

Keeping Komm... Branden Komm's 44-save showing on Wednesday followed a 47-save outing last Friday in Rapid City, his first Steelheads shutout. Komm has played some of his best hockey as a pro, making 40-plus saves in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Komm is 5-1-0 in his last six games with a 2.14 goal-against average and a .938 save percentage. He's surrendered more than two goals in a game just once in his last 11 appearances.

Tried and Troock... Travis Ewanyk's consistency has gotten plenty of attention, now with a five-game points streak and 14 points in the last nine games. Yet Branden Troock is also proving to be a constant contributor, his goal on Wednesday night giving him four in just six games with Idaho this season. Troock has scored three of his four goals in third periods, all of which have come against Alaska.

Mean Jean... Kyle Jean earned three assists on Wednesday, his first three-point game of the season. Jean has points in seven of his last nine games, with a goal and eight assists in that span.

Tight at the Top... The Steelheads and Aces are tied in the Mountain Division with 41 points, the Aces holding the edge thanks to a greater number of regulation and overtime wins. Entering Friday's game, the Steelheads, Aces, Colorado Eagles, and Allen Americans are all separated by a single point atop the division. Allen has played two more games than Idaho and is the only team of the three that is off tonight.

