Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Steel Reel

Four goals weren't enough for the Steelheads on Wednesday night, as they fell to the Rapid City Rush in the series-opener by a 7-4 score. The Steelheads look to bounce back on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, a building where the Rush have won just four games this season but twice against Idaho.

The Rush scored six goals in the third period on Wednesday to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-4 victory. Ryan Walters scored twice and Josh MacDonald netted the game-winner for the Rush, who improved to 3-2-0 against Idaho this season. The Steelheads got two goals from Joe Basaraba, as well as goals from Kellan Lain and Kyle Jean. The Steelheads are 3-3-0 in their last six games.

A Fine Line...

Despite the losing effort, the Steelheads got a solid performance from the line of Travis Ewanyk, Kyle Jean, and Joe Basaraba. Ewanyk notched two assists, giving him nine points in the past six games. More importantly, Basaraba and Jean both snapped lengthy goal-scoring droughts, with Basaraba's pair serving as his first goals in ten games and Jean's tally breaking a 12-game snag. Jean had an assist as well and has played some of his best hockey in recent weeks, grabbing six points in his last six games.

Power Play Problems...

Rapid City's six goals in the third period were the most Idaho has surrendered in a period this season, two of which came on the power play. The Rush power play is ninth in the ECHL at 17.9 percent, but it has performed well above that pace against the Steelheads. The Rush man-advantage is 7-for-18 in five games against the Steelheads. Both of their power play goals on Wednesday, a Ryan Walters deflection and Terrence Wallin redirect, came less than 10 seconds into the man-advantage.

Leading The Rush...

Ryan Walters and Josh MacDonald continue to do damage against the Steelheads. Walters' two goals gave him seven in the past eight games, as well as five goals and eight points against Idaho. MacDonald notched a goal and two assists, giving him five goals and nine points in the past eight contests.

Idaho Leaders Rush Leaders

Goals: Ewanyk (12) Goals: MacDonald (14)

Assists: Dahl (21) Assists: Walters (21)

Points: Dahl (30) Points: Walters (33)

Plus/Minus: Bell (+8) Plus/Minus: Walters (+2)

Power Play Goals: Merchant (5) Power Play Goals: MacDonald/Walters (3)

Goals-Against Average: Komm (2.72) Goals-Against Average: Morrison (2.38)

ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

