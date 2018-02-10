Game Day Storylines at Colorado

The Steelheads will go for the three-game sweep on Saturday night in Loveland when they wrap up their series with the Colorado Eagles. The Steelheads earned another come-from-behind victory on Friday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Eagles, coming from two goals down to hand the Eagles their first shootout loss of the season. The Steelheads have won four of their last five games, while the Eagles are winless in their last five.

Idaho trailed 2-0 midway through the first period, fighting back from a deficit of two goals or greater to win for the sixth time this season. A Will Merchant goal and two Brady Brassart tallies in a span of 4:34 in the second period put Idaho in front, but Drayson Bowman's second goal of the game minutes later tied the score again. Brassart would score the only goal in eight shootout rounds, while Ryan Faragher stopped eight breakaways to go along with 28 saves in regulation and overtime for his tenth win of the season.

Seeking a Sweep...

Entering their final regular-season contest ever at Budweiser Events Center, the Steelheads hope to earn their first three-game sweep in Loveland since October 2012. The Eagles have not gone winless in three straight on home ice since November 5th of 2016, a stretch of 53 games at Budweiser Events Center. The Steelheads all-time regular season record in Colorado heading into their Loveland finale is 14-12-6.

Brass and Bold...

Brady Brassart led the charge in the Steelheads comeback win Friday, netting the tying and go-ahead goals in the second period and then scoring the only goal of the eight-round shootout, his first shootout goal of the season and the second of his professional career. Since rejoining the Steelheads from his professional tryout with AHL Utica, Brassart has picked up right where he left off with five goals and eight points in seven games. He has 31 points in 28 games this season, the best points-per-game pace of his professional career.

Slow Bowman...

Drayson Bowman struck for two goals on Friday night, pushing his totals to 13 goals and 36 points in 40 games this season. The veteran of 180 NHL games has done damage against Idaho this season, racking up four goals and nine points in eight games during the season series. Without Jesse Mychan and Matt Garbowsky in the lineup for Colorado's last eight games, and with the Steelheads giving plenty of attention to league-leading goal scorer Michael Joly, Bowman has become an even more important cog in Colorado's offensive machine. He has five goals and eight points in the Eagles' last nine games.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: McParland (21) Goals: Joly (34)

Assists: J. Dahl (30) Assists: Register (33)

Points: J. Dahl (48) Points: Joly (50)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+16) Plus/Minus: Register/Garbowsky (+27)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl (8) Power Play Goals: Joly (11)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.74) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.13)

