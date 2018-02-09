Game Day Storylines at Colorado

Winners in three of their last four contests, the Idaho Steelheads continue their series with the Colorado Eagles on Friday night eight points back of the top spot in the division. Idaho's 4-2 win on Wednesday in the series-opener was just the second regulation loss this season for the Eagles at home, and snapped a 17-game points streak for the Eagles at Budweiser Events Center. The loss was also Colorado's fourth consecutive regulation loss overall. The Steelheads are 3-3-1 in the season series against the Eagles.

After falling behind 2-0 early in the second period on Wednesday, the Steelheads surged back with four unanswered goals for their 12th road win of the season. Justin Parizek scored twice for the Steelheads, joined by AJ White and Brady Brassart. Ryan Faragher stopped 26 shots, and three breakaways, to earn his ninth win of the season.

White Hot...

AJ White continued rolling on Wednesday night with a three-point performance, the first of his professional career. White helped set up both of Justin Parizek's goals and scored on a breakaway of his own midway through the second period to tie the game 2-2. White has five goals and 12 points over his last eleven games, not going more than one game without at least a point during that stretch.

Man-Down Rebound...

The Steelheads had surrendered a power play goal against in five straight games heading into Wednesday night and needed their penalty-killing units to step up. They got their wish with a perfect 5-for-5 performance shorthanded, an evening that included a shorthanded breakaway chance for Jefferson Dahl in the first period. On their first four penalty kills, the Steelheads did not surrender a shot on goal. Their fifth and final man-down situation was a 6-on-4 disadvantage with 4:17 left and the Colorado net empty. The Steelheads surrendered just two shots on that kill and only four for the remainder of the game.

Keep Coming Back...

The Steelheads would prefer not to have to come from behind on Friday, but they have had impressive surges late in games this season in Loveland. On Wednesday, the Steelheads overcame a 2-0 deficit on their way to a 4-2 win, the fifth time this season the Steelheads have recovered from multi-goal deficits. In their previous three visits to Colorado this season, all regulation defeats, the Steelheads fell behind by two or more goals and came back to lose one contest by one goal and the other two games by two goals, with Colorado scoring an empty-net goal as well. Over four games at Budweiser Events Center, the Steelheads have been outscored 8-2 in first periods but outscored Colorado 13-10 over the final 40 minutes, including the empty-net goal for the Eagles.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: McParland (21) Goals: Joly (34)

Assists: J. Dahl (29) Assists: Register (32)

Points: J. Dahl (47) Points: Joly (49)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+16) Plus/Minus: Register/Garbowsky (+27)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl (8) Power Play Goals: Joly (11)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.74) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.13)

