Game Day Storylines at Colorado

The Steelheads return to the road for a three-game series with the Colorado Eagles, their final regular-season visit to Loveland with the Eagles scheduled to move to the American Hockey League next season. The Steelheads took two of three games during last week's series against the Utah Grizzlies, while the Eagles are in the midst of their first three-game regulation losing streak of the season. The Steelheads will try for their first win at Budweiser Events Center this season after dropping three games in Loveland two weeks ago. Only the Fort Wayne Komets have earned a regulation win in Colorado this season.

Idaho dropped a 5-3 decision to the Grizzlies on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena, pulling goaltender Ryan Faragher late in the game but coming up short when Henrik Samuelsson was robbed by Sean Maguire in the final two minutes and Brandan Harms hit an empty net for Utah. Steve McParland and Cole Ully both scored for the Steelheads, and Max French scored his first goal for Idaho. The Steelheads hold a three-point lead over the Wichita Thunder for second place in the Mountain Division. They trail Colorado by ten points for the top spot.

Milestone in Reach...

Jefferson Dahl has 196 points in his Steelheads career, just one point shy of Darrell Hay for the third spot on the Steelhead' all-time ECHL scoring list. Dahl could very well move up that list on Wednesday. The captain has two goals and six points in five games against the Eagles this season, as well as 13 multi-point performances overall this season. Dahl's 196 points have come in 219 games. Hay, a defenseman, collected 197 in 320 contests.

Mac on the Mark...

Steve McParland's coast-to-coast goal on Saturday was his team-leading 21st of the season, as well as his fifth goal in the last eight games. McParland has been Idaho's most dangerous scoring threat against the Eagles this season, with six goals and nine points against Colorado in six contests. McParland also has four assists in the past eight games. Cole Ully also comes into the series with a hot hand, scoring goals in three straight games.

Stopping the League-Leader...

Michael Joly remains the ECHL's most prolific goal-scorer this season, netting 34 goals in 37 games this season and currently with eight more goals than the nearest competitor in the ECHL goal-scoring race. Joly has put up strong numbers during the season series with the Steelheads, scoring in all six meetings and totaling seven goals and nine points against Idaho. Joly scored in Colorado's loss on Friday night in Allen, and still has not gone more than two games this season without a goal. Joly has nine multi-goal games this year.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: McParland (21) Goals: Joly (34)

Assists: J. Dahl (29) Assists: Register (31)

Points: J. Dahl (47) Points: Joly (49)

Plus/Minus: Sweetman (+15) Plus/Minus: Register/Garbowsky (+27)

Power Play Goals: J. Dahl (8) Power Play Goals: Joly (11)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.74) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.13)

