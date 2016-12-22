Game Day Storylines- at Allen

The Steelheads have won back-to-back games, and both meetings with the Allen Americans this season, as they prepare to take the ice at Allen Event Center for the first time since Game 7 of last year's playoff series. The Americans have been rolling, winning three straight and going 7-2-1 in their last ten contests while pulling ahead of the Steelheads in the Mountain Division standings. The Steelheads are 2-3-1 all-time at Allen Event Center, including playoffs, and look to flip that script in their final series before Christmas.

The Steelheads won the final two games of their home series with the Rapid City Rush, capped by a 5-2 win on Saturday at CenturyLink Arena. Rob Linsmayer notched his first multi-goal game of the season, giving him three tallies in the last two games. Travis Ewanyk, Travis Walsh, and Connor Chatham also found the back of the net, as the Steelheads have netted 11 goals in the last two outings. Branden Komm made 27 saves for his second straight win and sixth of the season, improving his save percentage to .929 over the last seven games.

Power Struggle...

The Steelheads' power play ranks second in the ECHL while the Americans sit 20th, but those numbers don't reflect the recent trends with the man-advantage. Idaho's power play is 4-for-19 over the last five games, including a three-goal game on Friday, and has clicked at 24.3 percent this year. The Americans have scored 19 power play goals this season, but they have succeeded on seven consecutive opportunities and eight times overall in the last three games. The Americans also grabbed a short-handed goal from Spencer Asuchak on Tuesday in Tulsa.

Travis Taking Off...

Travis Ewanyk rides a three-game points streak into Texas after netting his team-leading 11th goal of the season last Saturday. Ewanyk has three goals and six points in that three-game stretch, but his effectiveness stretches further back. The first-year Steelhead has nine goals and 17 points in the last 17 games for Idaho. Travis Walsh is also on a run with goals in back-to- back games for the rookie defenseman. Walsh has three goals and four points in his last six games.

Mak and the Allen Attack...

Chad Costello continues to lead the Americans' attack and the ECHL as a whole in scoring with 44 points in 30 games and points in 19 of his last 20 games. While he and Greger Hanson continue to produce at better than a point-per-game pace, the return of defenseman David Makowski has powered the resurgence of the Allen power play. Makowski, who led all ECHL defensemen last year with 17 goals, is back with the Americans after starting the year in Austria. In seven games, Makowski has eight points with five of them coming with the man-advantage.

Happy Helper...

Anthony Luciani notched his second three-point game of December on Saturday with three assists against the Rush. Luciani has three goals and seven points in the past four games. He ranks second on the Steelheads in assists (14), points (24), and power play goals (4).

Idaho Leaders Americans Leaders

Goals: Ewanyk (11) Goals: Costello/Hanson (15)

Assists: Dahl (20) Assists: Costello (29)

Points: Dahl (29) Points: Costello (44)

Plus/Minus: Linsmayer (+6) Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+15)

Power Play Goals: Merchant (5) Power Play Goals: Hanson (5)

Goals-Against Average: Komm (2.52) Goals-Against Average: Gill (2.35)

