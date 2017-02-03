Game Day Preview: Allen vs. Tulsa

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans

Home: 14-7-1-1

Away: 14-8-1-1

Overall: 28-15-2-2

Allen Leaders

Points: Costello (82)

Goals: Costello (24)

Assists: Costello (58)

PIMs: Mathers (170)

Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+27)

Tulsa Oilers

Home: 13-9-3-0

Away: 10-13-1-0

Overall: 23-22-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders

Points: Brewer (30)

Goals: Clark (15)

Assists: Brewer (19)

PIMs: Clark (158)

Plus/Minus: Bates/Julseth-White (+10)

Season-Series Tied 4-1-1

Oct. 25 @Tulsa 3-2, OTL

Nov. 20 @ Tulsa 4-3, OTW

Nov. 29 @ Tulsa 1-0, OTW

Dec. 2 vs. Tulsa 4-2, L

Dec. 3 vs. Tulsa 4-2, W

Dec. 20 @ Tulsa 6-3, W

Feb. 2 vs. Tulsa 5-1 W

Feb. 3 vs. Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 4 @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 24 @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m

March. 24 vs. Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

March. 25 vs. Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

April. 1 @Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

April 7 . @Tulsa 7:05 p.m. .

Head-To-Head - The Americans have picked up points in all but one game against the Oilers this season. The Americans are 2-1-0 against Tulsa at Allen Event Center this season.

Over 80 - Chad Costello is now at 82 points on the season after his three-point night on Thursday. The ECHL All Star forward now has 310 points in his Allen career. He leads the team in goals (24), and assists (58).

Mac Daddy - Americans defenseman David Makowski had a four-point game on Thursday and is now fifth on the team in scoring. Makowski has 28 points in 24 games this season with the Americans and has a four-game point streak.

Staying Sharp - Americans Goalie Riley Gill played in his first game in over a month last night returning from injury. Gill stopped 38 shots last night to pickup his 15th win of the season. Riley leads the league in goals-against average at 2.07 with a .940 save percentage.

Back to Back - Americans forward Josh Brittain has goals in consecutive games for the Americans and points in four of his last five games.

Tulsa Oilers Notes - Oilers forward Danick Gauthier leads Tulsa against Allen this season with three goals. The Oilers are 2-7-1 in their last ten game and have dropped six in a row.

Shark Tank - San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau became just the 45 th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal mark, scoring his milestone against Canucks goalie Ryan Miller on Thursday night. The goal was assisted by Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns. The San Jose Barracuda have won three straight games and look for a fourth in a row tonight in Manitoba. The Barracuda are led in scoring by rookie Daniel O'Regan who has 37 points in 34 games (13 goals and 24 assists) .

