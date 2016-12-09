Game Day Preview Allen at Wichita

Tonight's Match-Up

Allen @ Wichita - 7:05 p.m. CST

Allen Americans

Home: 7-6-0-1

Away: 11-7-1-0

Overall: 18-13-1-1

Allen Leaders

Points: Costello (49)

Goals: Costello (17)

Assists: Costello (32)

PIMs: Mathers (140)

Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+20)

Wichita Thunder

Home: 7-10-0-0

Away: 4-2-0-1

Overall: 11-12-0-1

Wichita Thunder

Points: Loiseau (24)

Goals: Loiseau (14)

Assists: Moon (11)

PIMs: Melindy (65)

Plus/Minus: Rumble (+7)

Season Series: Allen leads 4-0-1

Allen 5 @ Wichita 0 (Dec 28 2016) Final

Allen 4 @ Wichita 1 (Dec 18 2016) Final

Wichita 1 @ Allen 6 (Dec 16 2016) Final

Allen 4 @ Wichita 5 (Dec 10 2016) Final OT

Allen 3 @ Wichita 0 (Dec 9 2016) Final

Welcome to Allen - The Allen Americans acquired defenseman Miles Liberati yesterday from the Reading Royals, completing the futures consideration part of a deal on December 7, that also included forward Zach Hall.

Last Game - The Allen Americans, behind a 42-save effort from Riley Gill, beat the Wichita Thunder 3-0 on Wednesday night. Tanner Eberle scored two goals to help lead the charge. Allen has picked up at least a point in six straight games.

Head-To-Head - This will be fifth meeting of the season between the two clubs, and the final meeting of the calendar year. The clubs will play a total of 14 times during the regular season.

Red Hot Riley - Americans Goalie Riley Gill leads the ECHL with five shutouts this season and a 2.12 Goals-Against Average. He is second in the ECHL in wins with 15. Gill has won eight of his last ten starts.

Bye Bye 2016 - Tonight will be the final road game of the calendar year. Allen will close out 2016 at home on New Year's Eve against the Utah Grizzlies.

Moore and More - After scoring just one goal in his first 11 games this season with Allen, forward Bryan Moore has now scored a goal in six straight games. That six-game streak is the longest on the team this season.

New Streak - After having his 11-game point streak snapped last Friday night against Idaho, Chad Costello picked up two helpers on Wednesday night against Wichita. Costello ended last season with a 20-game point streak.

Wichita Notes - The Wichita Thunder are under .500 at home this season with a record of 7-10-0-0. They've only played seven road games this season, compared to 17 at home. Wichita has won just four of their last ten games (4-5-0-1).

Shark Tank - The San Jose Sharks are coming off of a 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim on Wednesday night. Sharks leading scorer Brent Burns had the game winner for San Jose, which was his 100th career goal with San Jose. San Jose leads the Pacific Division with a record of 22-12-1. The Americans AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda are back in action tonight in Bakersfield at 7:00 PM PST.

