Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to snap its four-game losing streak as they welcome the best team in the AHL in the Toronto Marlies to the Yardmen Arena in another installment of the Battle of Ontario.

The Sens (20-28-1-3) are coming off of a loss to Laval Wednesday that puts them 19 points behind Syracuse for a playoff spot with 24 games to play.

On the other hand, the Marlies (37-11-0-1) hold the best record in the AHL this season and haven't lost in regulation in 16 games. They also have the best penalty kill in the league at 90 per cent.

Toronto has lost just four times in regulation on the road this season in 27 contests. Belleville is 11-12-0-1 at the Yardmen.

Roster notes

The Sens will have a new face in the line-up tonight as newly acquired Ville Pokka will make his Senators debut.

The Senators got Max McCormick back before Wednesday's game, however, defenceman Ben Harpur was recalled by Ottawa after Dion Phaneuf was traded to Los Angeles in Tuesday night.

Either Danny Taylor or Marcus Hogberg is expected to start in goal for Belleville while Mike Blunden is available to return after serving his two-game suspension. Jack Rodewald also returned for Belleville Wednesday after missing four games due to injury.

Colin White still remains with Ottawa while Kyle Flanagan, Francis Perron, Willie Corrin, and Christian Jaros have yet to return for the Senators.

Previous history

Belleville has won one of its previous six match-ups with the Marlies this season. Toronto is 2-0 at the Yardmen this season and won their last clash 7-4 on Feb. 9 in Belleville.

Who to watch

Gabriel Gagne continues to lead the Senators in goals with 16 after tallying another Wednesday night. In 50 games this season, the Sens AHL All-Star has 21 points.

Jeremy Bracco, who won a Memorial Cup with Windsor last season, has tallied 16 points (four goals) in 28 games this season in his first year of professional hockey.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with David Foot on the call.

