Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, February 17

February 17, 2018





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to make it back-to-back wins as they look for a season sweep against the Hershey Bears.

The Sens (21-28-1-3) are coming off of a win against the AHL leading Toronto Marlies Friday that puts them 17 points behind Syracuse for a playoff spot with 23 games to play.

Hershey (20-25-3-4) has won two straight as they look to remain in the playoff hunt themselves as they trail Charlotte by 14 points.

Belleville is 12-12-1-0 at the Yardmen this season while the Bears have won eight of its 24 road games.

Roster notes

No changes for the Senators overnight but newly acquired defenceman Ville Pokka made his Sens debut in the win over Toronto Friday.

With Danny Taylor starting Friday, Senators head coach Kurt Kleinendorst confirmed that Marcus Hogberg will start tonight.

Colin White still remains with Ottawa while Kyle Flanagan, Francis Perron, Willie Corrin, and Christian Jaros have yet to return for the Senators.

Previous history

Belleville won the previous meeting between the two sides, 5-2 on Oct. 14 in what is one of the most memorable moments in the Sens' short franchise history as it was the first win in the team's AHL history.

Who to watch

Ethan Werek, who at the time made his Senators debut, tallied two goals and an assist in that 5-2 Sens win in October. Werek has 20 points (nine goals) in 42 games this season.

Travis Boyd had two assists against Belleville in their previous meeting but is also the Bears' second top point scorer as he's notched 40 points (14 goals) in 51 contests.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with David Foot on the call.

American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018

