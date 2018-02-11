Game Day: Admirals Host Rare Sunday Afternoon Game

February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA. - The Admirals wrap up a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon as they host the Adirondack Thunder in a weekend rubber match.

Game #49

Admirals (18-24-5-1) vs. Adirondack (27-19-2-2)

Scope Arena

2:00 pm

Last Time Out:

Adirondack scored twice in the opening four minutes to take an early 2-0 lead before topping the Admirals 4-2 on Saturday night. The Admirals cut the lead to a single goal on two separate occasions getting goals from Grant Besse and Christian Horn, each scoring for the second straight night. TJ Melancon led all Admirals with two assists on the night. Sam Ftorek notched an assist for the second straight night, giving the defenseman a point in each of his first two games as an Admiral.

Adirondack got goals from Terrence Wallin, Brian Ward, Dylan Olsen, and Shane Conacher in the victory. Tomas Sholl, making his second start of the season stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Thunder.

Head-to-Head:

Brian Ward, who scored the second goal of the night for the Thunder on Saturday, leads the season series with six points (3g, 3a) through the first four games. Terrence Wallin has scored in each of the last two games and ranks second in the series with five points (2g, 3a). Former Admiral Paul Rodrigues is the only other Thunder player with multiple goals (2) through the first four games.

Darik Angeli, who netted a hat trick on Friday night, and Grant Besse lead the Admirals with three goals in the series. Both players have added a single assist as well making them one of four Admirals with four points in the series. Brodie Dupont (2g, 2a) and TJ Melancon (4a) are the other Norfolk skaters who have tallied four points. Apart from Angeli, Besse, and Dupont, Christian Horn and Michael Young are the only Admirals with more than one goal against Adirondack. Ty Reichenbach has played three of the four games allowing 3.68 goals per game, while stopping .903 percent of shots faced.

A Rare Sunday Home Game:

The Sunday matinee is the first Sunday home game that the Admirals have played in over 17 years. Norfolk has played Sunday games on multiple occasions each season, however the team hasn't hosted a home game on a Sunday since the organizations first stint in the ECHL.

Back and Streaking:

Defenseman Sam Ftorek has knotted an assist in each of his first two games as an Admiral since coming out of retirement this week. Ftorek's point streak dates back even farther however as he recorded an assist in his final regular season on April 11, 2015 against Toledo before retiring. The three-game streak is the longest active streak among Norfolk players.

Successful on the Kill:

Norfolk held the Thunder scoreless on their only power play opportunity of the evening on Saturday, pushing the Norfolk penalty kill to fifth in the ECHL. The Admirals penalty kill has held the Thunder scoreless on three opportunities through the first two games of the weekend.

While Norfolk sits in fifth (86.5%) only four teams have allowed fewer power play goals than the Admirals this season.

Post-Game Skate:

After the conclusion of Sundays game fans are invited to take the ice with their favorite players and participate in a post-game skate. Admirals players will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans on the ice after the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.